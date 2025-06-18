AO by TF and Spike the Dragon Conquer the 24 Hours of Le Mans

LE MANS, France., (June 17, 2025) – In a performance defined by precision, resilience, and a little fire-breathing, AO by TF reached the top step of the podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The No. 199 Oreca, affectionately known as Spike the Dragon, flew to victory with drivers PJ Hyett, Louis Delétraz, and Dane Cameron. They claimed the LMP2 PRO/AM win, finishing third in the overall LMP2 class.

“I’ve been trying to win this race since the year 2000, and to finally accomplish that with our team, PJ, Dane, Louis, and Spike is very special,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “Rexy has been super successful in the last year and a half, and so for Roxy and now Spike to get their first wins is great for the AO universe. For Spike’s first win to come at Le Mans is something very memorable that everyone on our team will be able to remember forever and build upon in both IMSA and the European Le Mans Series.”

Starting third in the LMP2 class, the AO by TF crew delivered a near-flawless performance in a mostly green race, racing in a competitive field of all-pro and pro-am lineups in the prototype class.

This win caps off a remarkable journey for AO Racing and TF Sport, who first joined forces in 2024 to claim the European Le Mans Series LMP2 Championship. The title secured the team’s automatic entry into the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans, an opportunity they turned into gold.

Spike, the team’s fire-breathing, fan-favorite mascot, had come close to victory before, including a heartbreaking mechanical issue that dashed all hopes at this year’s 24 Hours of Daytona. Now, the team can celebrate a monumental first victory for the dragon, in addition to the first professional win for Hyett, the first 24-hour endurance win for Deletraz, and the first Le Mans win for Cameron. Now, in their third year of racing, the team is forever cemented into the lore of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

DRIVER QUOTES

PJ Hyett

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the greatest sportscar race in the world, if not the greatest motorsport event in the world. To be able to stand on the top step is an unbelievable dream come true, and it’s hard to describe how special of an occasion this is. I’m so happy with not just my co-drivers, but the entire team. It’s an enormous effort that goes on behind the scenes to make all of this happen. I’m so grateful for everybody with AO and TF Sport.

Dane Cameron

It was a very incredible day. I’m very proud of everyone at AO by TF, and I’m thrilled for PJ and Louis. PJ has been trying for a long time to get his first race win, what a hell of a place to do it. I know this race has been hard on Louis over the years, so it’s a super special for these two guys. We had a great day and a great car. We knew coming through European Le Mans that we were close, so we came through and knocked on the door. I’m so thrilled. It’s my favorite race, by far. Every lap here is special, and it’s unbelievable to have won the thing.

Louis Deletraz

It’s pretty amazing that we just won Le Mans. Everyone did such an amazing job, with few mistakes and a great pace. PJ built us a gap in the night, and we managed it to the end. First Le Mans win, first 24-hour win. We will sleep very well tonight.