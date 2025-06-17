Meyer Shank Racing Opens Second Half of INDYCAR Season With Trip to Road America

Pataskala, Ohio, (17 June 2025) – As the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule heads into the halfway point of the season this weekend, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is poised to have the best open-wheel season in its history, with many of the team’s records in danger at Sunday’s XPEL Grand Prix of Road America (1:30pm ET, FOX, SiriusXM Ch. 218).

MSR has earned 10 top-ten finishes through the year’s first eight races, matching the team’s previous record for a full season, accomplished by the team’s first full-time, two-car effort in 2022. The results have been a true team result as well with three drivers earning finishes of 10th or better this season, and with both Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 Spectrum Honda) and Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda) holding down spots in the top 10 of the championship points as the series plunges into the second half of the calendar.

The second half starts with one of the more challenging tracks on the schedule and one that has not always had the welcome mat out for MSR. The 4.048-mile Road America layout is one just two tracks on the series slate (Laguna Seca) where the Meyer Shank Racing team has never earned a top-10 result, despite the fact that its drivers have earned a pair of top-five starts.

MSR however has started on the front row at Road America in 2020 and followed that up with a third place qualifying result in 2021.

Rosenqvist brings reason for optimism to the weekend however, after a first half that has him sixth in the standings on the strength of five top-10 finishes. The Swedish driver earned his lone INDYCAR SERIES victory with a Road America win in 2020 and has scored three top tens in his six previous starts.

Armstrong has had opposite-facing luck at the interminable Wisconsin circuit, starting eighth and third in his two previous starts before finishing out of the top 20. The New Zealand-born driver has surged into the top 10 in the championship after stringing together three top-10 finishes in the last four races and is just 17 markers out of ninth.

The three-day event weekend opens with Friday’s afternoon practice, followed by a Saturday practice leading into a 2:30pm ET Saturday qualifying session that can be seen live on FS1. Sunday’s 55-lap XPEL Grand Prix of Road America starts at 1:30pm ET and will be carried live on FOX. SiriusXM Radio will also carry live coverage of all sessions on IndyCar Radio, XM Ch. 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “I’m happy get a chance to redeem ourselves quickly after a disappointing night in St. Louis. Road America is a track that we all enjoy going to and its definitely a highlight of the year. I had my first INDYCAR win there many years ago and I’m hungry for another one. It’s been too long!”

Marcus Armstrong: “I’m a big fan of Road America. It’s a track that has been kind to me in the past and I can’t wait to return. It’s fast flowing and very similar to many of the tracks that I grew up racing at. The No. 66 team has some good momentum going after St. Louis and we cracked into the top 10 in the championship, so we’re all aiming to build on that even more this weekend.”