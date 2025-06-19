CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Road America Advance

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR

Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Race Advance

June 20-22

DETROIT (June 19, 2025) – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with 14 Chevrolet-powered drivers, head to the iconic 4.014-mile, 14-turn Road America natural terrain road course for the ninth round of the 2025 season. This stretch of four races in five weekends, with drivers facing four distinct track types, superspeedway (Indianapolis Motor Speedway), street circuit (Detroit), short oval (Gateway), and natural terrain road course, highlights the one-of-a-kind skills it takes to compete for a championship.

“America’s National Park of Speed,” host to 35 INDYCAR SERIES races since 1982, poses a unique challenge with more than 160 feet of elevation change, long downhill blasts through forests followed by heavy braking zones and some of the highest commitment corners the drivers will face all year.

Chevrolet at Road America

Chevrolet-powered drivers have made 190 race starts across 21 seasons (22 races) at Road America, with 17 of the 29 starters in 1993 powered by the Bowtie.

Will Power, who started from the fifth spot in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet last year, led a Team Penske and Team Chevy 1-2-3 on the way to the manufacturer’s 11th win at Road America, the most of any brand at ‘America’s National Park of Speed.’

Danny Sullivan (3) and Josef Newgarden (3) have almost half of Chevrolet’s baker’s dozen poles on the 4.014-mile, 14-turn Road America road course.

Seven teams account for Chevrolet’s 32 podiums at Elkhart Lake, with Team Penske’s 19 leading the way.

Road America opened in 1955, and excluding the INDYCAR SERIES, Chevrolet engines have won races across the following top-level categories: IMSA United Sports Car Series, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, SCCA US Road Racing Championship, Can-Am, SCCA Can-Am, SCCA Trans-Am, and USAC/SCCA Formula 5000.

1-2-3

Since the introduction of the twin-turbo 2.2L V6 powerplants in 2012, almost a quarter (54) of the 224 podium celebrations held at NTT INDYCAR SERIES races have been swept by one of the two manufacturers, including a Chevrolet-powered sweep of the 2024 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America by Team Penske’s Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin.

The Bowtie has been the only brand featured during 32 of the 54 podiums, with only one manufacturer spraying the champagne. Every season – except 2025 through eight rounds – since 2012 has had at least one race where a single manufacturer stood on all three steps of the podium. In 2012, 2019, and 2022, all but two podiums had podiums split between Chevrolet and Honda, while in 2013, ten of the 19 races had single manufacturer podiums.

The podium at Road America last year by the Penske trio was the team’s tenth shared podium since Bobby Unser, Rick Mears and Mario Andretti shared a podium at Ontario Motor Speedway (California) in 1979.

Chevrolet 1-2-3 finishes at Road America

2024 – Will Power (Team Penske) – Josef Newgarden (Team Penske) – Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske)

1992 – Emerson Fittipaldi (Team Penske) – Al Unser Jr. (Galles Racing) – Bob Rahal (Rahal Hogan Racing)

1991 – Michael Andretti (Newman Haas Racing) – Al Unser Jr. (Galles Racing) – Mario Andretti (Newman Haas Racing)

1990 – Michael Andretti (Newman Haas Racing) – Emerson Fittipaldi (Team Penske) – Rick Mears (Team Penske)

Leading the field to the green flag for Sunday’s XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR will be the Corvette E-Ray, featuring eAWD capability, 655 horsepower and a lightning-fast 0 to 60mph time of 2.5 seconds.

Tune-In Alert

Friday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #1 – 4:30pm (ET)/3:30pm (CT)/2:30pm (MT)/1:30pm (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Saturday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2 – 11am (ET)/10am (CT)/9am (MT)/8am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 1:30pm (ET)/12:30pm (CT)/11:30am (MT)/10:30am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up – 10am (ET)/9am (CT)/8am (MT)/7am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

﻿XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR (55 laps) – 1:30pm (ET)/12:30pm (CT)/11:30am (MT)/10:30am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (Quotes):

A.J. FOYT RACING

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

You’ve qualified in the top 10 in the last three races and four of the eight so far. With that momentum, what are your expectations for Road America, a track you haven’t raced since 2023?

“We’ve had a strong run lately, and I’m really happy with how the car’s been feeling. With the speed we’ve shown recently and how the team is clicking, I think we can be solidly in the front and in the mix for something bigger if everything goes right. I didn’t race here last year, but I was able to go on the sim last week, so I feel prepared. I’ve had speed but haven’t been able to put together a strong race performance the past couple of years, so that will be the focus this weekend. I consider Road America as a home track to me in some ways, and I grew up coming here a lot. Through the feeder series, I have had a handful of podiums, so I’m not worried about settling back in with the track.”

Is Road America a place where Chevy’s horsepower can shine?

“Definitely. Chevy’s done a great job giving us that straight-line speed. If we get everything dialed in, we should be in a strong spot.

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Sexton Properties/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

Why is Road America one of your favorite tracks?

“Road America and Portland are two of my favorite tracks, just because they really are very rewarding when you get the lap correct. Also, I really like the flow of Road America. I like the fact that it’s a really fast track with the big break zones. You can race on it very hard and I just think it’s an al- around and incredibly solid racetrack.”

With it being four miles long, does that add some challenges?

“I think that’s one of the reasons why that when you put a lap together, it’s very satisfying, because it’s such a long lap. Every corner you have the big risk to reward ratio, and when you. Get the lap correct. It’s just really cool.”

ARROW MCLAREN

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Another podium in the books at World Wide Technology Raceway but we can’t sit on that because we race again this weekend. We’ve got some good momentum on our side, and the goal is to keep building on that. As a team, we’re staying focused on one race at a time. I’m looking forward to the physical test Road America provides, and hopefully it’ll make for some more great racing.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“My focus right now is on executing a solid weekend at Road America. It’s a place I’ve always enjoyed racing at, so I’m hopeful that we can put everything together for a strong result.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“After a bit of a missed opportunity last weekend, I’m glad we get the chance to turn around and get back at it again this weekend. Road America will be a great chance for us to get on track and build some momentum heading into the rest of the summer. We’ve shown what we’re capable of as a team, so I’m confident we’ll be out there fighting near the top this weekend.”

ED CARPENTER RACING

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet:

“The great thing about the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule is you are able to get back on track immediately after a tough race. I love Road America and I think it’s one of the best road courses in the country! I can’t wait to get to work and bounce back from last weekend.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet:

“I’m super excited to be back at Road America after such a great race last weekend and my first podium! Road America is a special track to me as I won my first INDY NXT race there in 2022. The fans, the atmosphere, and the challenge make it one of my favorite venues. It is also an honor to race the Direct Supply Chevrolet in front of all of the employees and their families joining us from Milwaukee!”

PREMA

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet:

“This will be another new track for me and one where we haven’t even tested at. From the simulator it looks like an amazing track, quite a European style circuit I would say. We’ll need to learn the track quickly and from my side I want to enjoy the experience, have a good run, the target is always to do better every time we go out there. We had a pretty good run at Gateway, so we just need to continue in this positive direction.”

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet:

“Back to another road course, the longest one on the calendar so lots of track length for our Chevy powered race cars. This is a high downforce track which is a lot of fun and hopefully we’ve prepared well enough showing again the progress we’ve made.”

TEAM PENSKE

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 XPEL Imaging Team Penske Chevrolet:

“Road America was always one of those classic American tracks that I couldn’t wait to get to when I joined the INDYCAR SERIES. Now it has even more meaning for the XPEL Chevy team with XPEL having the naming rights to the race. We were close to giving them a win last year in our 1-2-3 finish by Team Penske. Will and Josef are always tough to beat there but with the speed we’ve shown in our car – despite the lack of any kind of luck – we can be right there with them again this year.”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet:

“I would say, aside from the 2 team winning the Indy 500, the Road America weekend was definitely our high mark last year as an organization. Those podium sweeps are very rare and to do it at a place like Road America was pretty special. It’s such a big place with long lap times where we can really show the strength of our Chevy engines. We were on top of the podium last year so that is the goal this year for the Verizon Chevy team.”

Chevrolet at Road America

WINS

Chevrolet Wins: 11

2024 – Will Power – Team Penske

2022 – Will Power – Team Penske

2018 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2016 – Will Power – Team Penske

1993 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1992 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1989 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1988 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

POLES

Chevrolet Poles: 13

2021 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2020 Race #2 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

2020 Race #1 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2018 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2016 – Will Power -Team Penske

1993 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1992 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1991 – Bob Rahal – Galles Racing

1990 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1989 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1988 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

PODIUMS

Chevrolet Podiums: 32

Chevrolet podiums at Road America by driver: Josef Newgarden (6), Will Power (5), Mario Andretti (3), Emerson Fittipaldi (3), Michael Andretti (2), Rick Mears (2), Pato O’Ward (2) Bob Rahal (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Helio Castroneves (1), Tony Kanaan (1), Scott McLaughlin (1), Danny Sullivan (1), and Paul Tracy (1)

Chevrolet podiums at Road America by team: Team Penske (19), Newman Haas Racing (5), Arrow McLaren (2), Galles Racing (2), Rahal Hogan Racing (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (1) and Patrick Racing (1)

LAPS LED

Chevrolet Laps Led: 688

Chevrolet laps led at Road America by driver: Josef Newgarden (159), Will Power (81), Michael Andretti (79), Emerson Fittipaldi (76), Danny Sullivan (62), Paul Tracy (55), Mario Andretti (50), Pato O’Ward (43), Al Unser Jr. (24), Scott McLaughlin (18), Helio Castroneves (17), Max Chilton (7), Felix Rosenqvist (7), Kevin Magnussen (6), Oliver Askew (2), and Simon Pagenaud (2)

Chevrolet laps led at Road America by team: Team Penske (435), Newman Haas Racing (129), Arrow McLaren (56), Patrick Racing (35) Galles Racing (24), Carlin (7), and Ed Carpenter Racing (2)

HISTORICAL INFORMATION

Manufacturer history at Road America

Wins – 35

11 — Chevrolet (2024, 2022, 2018, 2016, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

9 — Honda (2023, 2021, 2020 R2, 2020 R1, 2019, 2017, 2000, 1998, 1997)

7 — Ford (2006, 2004, 2003, 1999, 1996, 1995, 1994)

6 — Cosworth (2007, 1986, 1985, 1984, 1983, 1982)

2 — Toyota (2002, 2001)

Earned Poles – 35

13 — Chevrolet (2021, 2020 R2, 2020 R1, 2018, 2017, 2016, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

7 — Ford (2006, 2004, 2003, 2001, 1999, 1998, 1995)

6 — Cosworth (2007, 1986, 1985, 1984, 1983, 1982)

6 — Honda (2024, 2023, 2022, 2019, 2000, 1996)

1 – Ilmor (1994)

1 — Mercedes (1997)

1 — Toyota (2002)

INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

21 – General Motors (Chevrolet and Oldsmobile combined)

16 – Chevrolet (6 Championship Auto Racing Teams & 10 INDYCAR)

10 – Honda (4 Championship Auto Racing Teams & 6 INDYCAR)

9 – Cosworth (9 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

5 – Oldsmobile (5 INDYCAR)

2 – Ford (2 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

2 – Toyota (1 Championship Auto Racing Teams & 1 INDYCAR)

1 – Ilmor (1 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

1 – Mercedes Benz (1 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

