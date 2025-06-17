RFK Racing Teams Up with Esperion for the Wellness Walk at Pocono

Chris Buescher to Lead Walk with Fans, Championing Heart Health and Daily Wellness

CONCORD, N.C. (June 17, 2025) – In its continued effort to promote heart health, RFK Racing partner Esperion will host a one-mile Wellness Walk at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 21, following the conclusion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Chris Buescher will lead the walk, which will take place on the front stretch and pit road.

Fans and attendees are invited to participate in the walk, encouraging the NASCAR community to take steps toward better cardiovascular health. The event is part of RFK Racing and Esperion’s shared commitment to raising awareness around heart wellness and supporting healthier lifestyles through simple, everyday actions.

“We’re excited to host the Wellness Walk with the RFK team again this year in Pocono,” said Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO, Esperion Therapeutics. “Living an active lifestyle is one of the best ways to take care of your health and wellness, so we encourage anyone who wants to participate to join us on Saturday as we walk the track!”

Fans interested in attending the walk are encouraged to stay tuned to RFK’s social media channels for updated maps and information. The walk will start on the front stretch following the Xfinity race, and is accessible to all fans, including those in the grandstands and the infield.

“I’m excited to lead the Wellness Walk at Pocono with RFK Racing and Esperion,” Buescher said. “Taking just a little time for your health each day can make a big difference—and if we can help inspire that in the NASCAR community, even better. It’s a simple step, but it’s a powerful one.”

On Sunday, Buescher will be in the No. 17 Nexletol Ford Mustang at Pocono Raceway (June 22, 2 p.m. ET, Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.