Ribeiro Earns First-Career FR Americas Pole, Setting New Record at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 20, 2025) – Rookie Bruno Ribeiro secured the Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas) pole at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday afternoon. Fresh off two back-to-back podiums at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), Ribeiro (No. 01 Alfa Cem / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) took his momentum east to set a new qualifying track record in FR Americas with a lap time of 1:18.638.

The Brazilian native turned heads as he finished qualifying only 0.087 seconds ahead of his Kiwi Motorsport teammate Nicolas Ambiado (No. 55 Velox USA / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3). Brady Golan (No. 80 Attire / Toney Driver Development Ligier JS F3) followed in third.

The winningest driver this season, Titus Sherlock (No. 31 Rayne Nutrition / Ronald McDonald House Charities / Crosslink Motorsports Ligier JS F3) will line up fourth for Round 9 tomorrow morning. Jett Bowling (No. 22 Bullhorn / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3), who earned his first-career win and finished on the podium in both IMS races, will line up fifth on the grid to kick off his second FR Americas race weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

FR Americas had one practice on Friday morning. In that session, Golan paced the field, while Ribeiro followed just 0.167 seconds behind. With much of the same quartet filling the top five, Bowling was third, while Ambiado ranked fourth. Rookie Nicolas Stati (No. 15 Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) rounded out the top five, after earning his first-career podium at IMS last weekend.

The lights go out for FR Americas Race 1 at Mid-Ohio tomorrow at 11:05 a.m. ET. All races from the Mid-Ohio SpeedTour will stream on SpeedTour.TV, with timing and scoring available on the Race Monitor app, and additional news and updates available on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

