Spire Motorsports The Great American Getaway 400 Race Advance

In 15 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Spire Motorsports has logged three top-20 finishes. Carson Hocevar, driver of the team’s No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet ZL1, posted a team-best 17th-place finish in last season’s 400-mile event at the 2.5-mile tri-oval. Spire Motorsports fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet ZL1s in the Cup Series for Justin Haley, Michael McDowell and Hocevar, respectively.

The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com will be streamed live on Amazon Prime, Sunday, June 22 beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 17th of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Justin Haley – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Justin Haley will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Dorman Products Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Dorman Products celebrates their fifth season as Spire Motorsports partner with their first appearance as the primary sponsor on the No. 7 Chevy. The Colmar, Pa.-based company gives professionals, enthusiasts and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, Dorman has been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Dorman is a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

The 26-year-old driver has four Cup Series starts under his belt at “The Tricky Triangle,” earning a venue-best 21st-place result in 2022. His average finishing position at the 2.5-mile triangle is 25.8.

In NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, Haley has three Pocono starts, resulting one top-10 finish. He recorded both his best qualifying effort (ninth) and finish (15th) in 2022.

Haley earned one top five and two top 10s in a pair of CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Pocono between 2017 and 2018.

In the ARCA Menards Series, Haley captured the win in the 2017 ModSpace 150 at Pocono after starting second and leading 28 laps. He made two starts in the series at the Long Pond, Pa., venue, earning one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

Last week in Mexico City, Haley was competing for position in the top 10 when he was tagged from behind by a spinning competitor on Lap 7, causing significant damage to the rear end of the No. 7 Chevy. After making adequate repairs to the severely-bent black-and-yellow Gainbridge machine, the team returned to the track one lap behind the leaders. The team received the lucky dog during the Stage Two break to return to the lead lap and nurse the damaged No. 7 home to a 24th-place finish.

Justin Haley Quote

Coming off of Mexico, how do you feel about Dorman aboard your Chevy and thoughts on Pocono?

“I’m excited to have Dorman on our No. 7 Chevrolet. Dorman has been a great partner for Spire and it’s really cool to give them their first chance to be on the car at their home track where I’ve had success in the past. We learned a lot over the past couple of weekends on the No. 7 car and I’m looking forward to a solid weekend in Pocono.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Ryan Sparks

Ryan Sparks has called seven races at Pocono Raceway, earning a pair of event-best 19th-place finishes with Corey LaJoie in 2022 and 2024.

The Winston Salem, N.C., native has called 182 NASCAR Cup Series races where he’s earned three top-five and nine top-10 finishes.

Michael McDowell – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Michael McDowell will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Gainbridge Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.

The Glendale, Ariz., native owns 22 starts at “The Tricky Triangle,” earning two top tens and leading 14 laps in NASCAR Cup Series competition. He registered a venue-best sixth-place finish in 2022 after starting 25th.

Last Sunday at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, McDowell qualified fifth and remained within the top 10 for the duration of Stage One and Stage Two. Unfortunately, an untimely caution scrambled the team’s long-run strategy, pinning McDowell in 13th with 32 laps remaining. The road-course ace made several tactical passes on his competitors to drive inside the top 10, eventually cracking the top five with two laps remaining.

With ten races remaining before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, McDowell sits 18th on the grid, 43 points below the cutline. He entered last week’s Viva Mexico 250 23rd in the playoff picture.

Through the first 16 races of the 2025 campaign, McDowell owns an average starting position of 14.8, including six starts inside the top 10.

The No. 71 team earned a $100,000 payday and a trip to Victory Lane after winning the Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge during last month’s visit to North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. The crew’s blazing 12.587-second stop topped all entries for both the NASCAR All-Star Open and NASCAR All-Star Race, earning the title of the fastest team on pit road.

McDowell has claimed three Xfinity Fastest Lap awards this season, clocking the fastest lap in the Daytona 500, Phoenix Raceway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The No. 71 stands as the only Cup Series team to earn the award three times.

McDowell secured Spire Motorsports’ first Busch Light Pole Award at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. His 28.833-second lap marks the fastest lap in NASCAR’s seventh-generation Cup Series car (2022-present) at the 1.5-mile Nevada oval.

Michael McDowell Quote

Coming off your first top five as a Spire Motorsports driver last week in Mexico, what are your thoughts heading into Pocono?

“I think Pocono is another great opportunity to put together a strong week. It is a unique place, especially over the tunnel turn with how narrow the track gets, but it is a track we have had success at in the past. I hope that we can continue to build off of our top-five run in Mexico and if you look at the next couple of tracks, there are a lot of places where we have had success. Atlanta, Chicago, Sonoma are real opportunities for us to earn some points, shake up the in season tournament, and win races for Spire Motorsports. I am really looking forward to this stretch.”

Atop the No. 71 Box – Crew Chief Travis Peterson

Crew chief Travis Peterson heads to Pocono to call his fourth Cup Series event at “The Tricky Triangle.” He earned a venue-best 19th-place result with McDowell in 2023.

As a race engineer at Hendrick Motorsports, the West Bend, Wisc., native helped Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and the No. 88 team to a runner-up finish at Pocono in June 2016.

Peterson has called 92 races in NASCAR’s premier series, securing one win, five top fives, 19 top 10s and seven pole awards.

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Carson Hocevar, driver of the No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet ZL1 for Spire Motorsports, is set to make his second NASCAR Cup Series start at Pocono Raceway in Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400.

Hocevar started 15th in last year’s event at Pocono and finished 17th in the 160-lap event.

The 22-year-old driver will also return to the No. 7 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Friday. Hocevar owns three prior starts in the series at the Tricky Triangle, with a best finish of fifth in the 2022 race.

Friday’s race will mark the fourth CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event for Hocevar, who took home the win six weeks ago at Kansas Speedway.

Delaware Life is an insurance and annuity company that empowers financial professionals with a wide array of customizable solutions. A subsidiary of Group 1001 Insurance Holdings LLC, Delaware Life focuses on delivering a seamless experience for advisors. The company understands how important it is to find the right fit for every client, every situation and every individual need. Delaware Life is passionate about equipping advisors with annuities that give their customers peace of mind and a successful future, allowing them to plan with confidence for whatever’s next.

Carson Hocevar Quote

How will another double-duty weekend help you at a track as tricky as Pocono?

“Track time is going to be an advantage this weekend. Pocono can be really difficult, you have to be able to get through each corner and they’re all different. The way the car or truck gets through the tunnel turn is going to feel completely different from how it gets through Turn One or Three. Then there’s the long straightaway and the bumps, and all the unique things that can impact a race at Pocono. I think we’ll do well. We’ve been able to find things at each type of track that play in our favor and I feel like we’ll be able to build on all of those things to make the adjustments we need.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Luke Lambert

Crew chief Luke Lambert will call his 20th Cup Series race from Pocono this Sunday. The crew chief has led drivers to five top-10 finishes at the three-turn, 2.5-mile track, with the most recent of those coming in 2020 with Christ Buescher.

In one NASCAR Xfinity Series start, Lambert led Noah Gragson to victory on the strength of 43-laps led in the 90-lap event.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.