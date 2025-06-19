Front Row Motorsports: Pocono Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 MillerTech Ford Team
Pocono Raceway Competition Notes
The Great American Getaway 400
Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025
Event: Race 19 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Pocono Raceway (2.5-miles)
#of Laps: 160
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
Coming off of the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team will shift their focus to the Pocono Raceway. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the 2.5-mile, Pennsylvania, track is home to one of Gragson’s 13 Xfinity wins and has scored two top-five and three top-10 finishes in four starts at the track.
MillerTech returns to the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend at Pocono Raceway. This will be the second of three primary races for the premium lithium battery company in the NASCAR Cup Series. FRM and MillerTech will also collaborate on compelling activation programs to engage the NASCAR community and promote their array of products.
“We have the speed to compete upfront, but we haven’t had the luck to put together a full race,” said Gragson. “Pocono is a place I feel comfortable at—if we can put down a decent qualifying lap and stay out of trouble, I think we can leave Pennsylvania with a strong finish.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller
Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT MILLERTECH
MillerTech Energy Solutions LLC is a Premium Lithium Battery Company that combines superior quality products with faith-based business values to deliver a unique and beneficial experience for end users. Our commitment to integrity, customer focus, quality and community engagement sets us apart as a reliable and trustworthy partner in the lithium battery industry. Choose MillerTech for premium lithium batteries that enhance your bottom line while aligning with your values. Visit millertechenergy.com and follow on Facebook at facebook.com/MillerTechlithiumbatteries.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.