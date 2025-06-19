Front Row Motorsports: Pocono Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 MillerTech Ford Team

Pocono Raceway Competition Notes

The Great American Getaway 400

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Event: Race 19 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Pocono Raceway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 160

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Coming off of the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team will shift their focus to the Pocono Raceway. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the 2.5-mile, Pennsylvania, track is home to one of Gragson’s 13 Xfinity wins and has scored two top-five and three top-10 finishes in four starts at the track.

MillerTech returns to the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend at Pocono Raceway. This will be the second of three primary races for the premium lithium battery company in the NASCAR Cup Series. FRM and MillerTech will also collaborate on compelling activation programs to engage the NASCAR community and promote their array of products.

“We have the speed to compete upfront, but we haven’t had the luck to put together a full race,” said Gragson. “Pocono is a place I feel comfortable at—if we can put down a decent qualifying lap and stay out of trouble, I think we can leave Pennsylvania with a strong finish.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT MILLERTECH

MillerTech Energy Solutions LLC is a Premium Lithium Battery Company that combines superior quality products with faith-based business values to deliver a unique and beneficial experience for end users. Our commitment to integrity, customer focus, quality and community engagement sets us apart as a reliable and trustworthy partner in the lithium battery industry. Choose MillerTech for premium lithium batteries that enhance your bottom line while aligning with your values. Visit millertechenergy.com and follow on Facebook at facebook.com/MillerTechlithiumbatteries.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.