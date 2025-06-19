Young’s Motorsports Pocono Raceway Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Pocono Raceway | MillerTech Battery 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): RCA Commercial Electronics

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2025 Driver Points Position: 26th

2025 Owner Points Position: 30th

﻿Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Byrd Returns: Just past the halfway point of the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season and after a much-needed weekend off, Young’s Motorsports is proud to welcome rookie Nathan Byrd back behind the wheel of its flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday evening’s MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway nestled near the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series will kick off a two-race stretch at Pocono and a new stop on the schedule next weekend, the much-anticipated road course of Lime Rock Park, before taking their three-week summer break and resuming action in late July at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

● About Nathan: Byrd, 24, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

In 2024, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident turned his attention to NASCAR. He successfully made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway and delivered a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

In September, Byrd made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway, earning a respectable 19th-place finish after starting 32nd.

● All Board: RCA Commercial Electronics will serve as the primary marketing partner of Byrd’s No. 02 Chevrolet RST for Saturday’s 80-lap race.

The innovative tradition of RCA televisions began in 1939, when the company introduced the American public to black and white television, followed by development of the nation’s original color TV standard and retail introduction of the first consumer color TV in 1954.

These remarkable achievements continued in 1970 with the development of the solid state color TV. That commitment to developing new and better ideas continued over the next 30 years, marked by milestones such as the first four-hour home videocassette recorder in 1977, and the development of the stereo television in the mid-1980s.

In 1994, the RCA Direct TV Satellite System was born, opening the door for high definition television.

Today, RCA televisions are leading the way into the digital era. Our visionary engineers are continually working to develop product enhancements that will allow consumers to capitalize on the digital revolution. RCA is taking full advantage of converging technologies to enhance the enjoyment and convenience of electronic entertainment.

RCAs rich history of innovative problem solving is the catalyst behind the full line of RCA commercial TVs that are designed to meet the unique needs of the lodging, healthcare, education and other commercial markets, now and in the future.

With a complete range of screen sizes to choose from, you can always find the ideal model or solution to meet your space or application requirements.

● Fueled by Support: In addition to primary partner RCA Commercial Electronics, Byrd and Young’s Motorsports will once again enjoy significant secondary support from Sonesta International Hotels as they head to the Tricky Triangle for Friday evening’s showdown.

Sonesta International Hotels is an American hotel company with an ever-growing portfolio of hotel brands in eight countries and three continents.

As the eighth largest hotel company in the world, with over 1,100 properties, they have a room or suite perfect for every individual and occasion.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Pocono Raceway Track Stats: Friday afternoon’s MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway will mark Nathan Byrd’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track start at the uniquely challenging 2.5-mile triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Known as “The Tricky Triangle,” Pocono Raceway’s three distinct corners — each modeled after turns from other iconic tracks—offer one of the most unique tests in all of NASCAR.

From the tight, 14-degree Turn 1, inspired by Trenton Speedway, to the flat, tunnel-turn Turn 2, reflecting Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the sweeping Turn 3, based on the Milwaukee Mile, Pocono forces teams and drivers to balance compromise and courage.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series rolls into Pocono for its 14th stop of the season, kicking off a jam-packed tripleheader weekend at the fan-favorite venue in the Pocono Mountains.

The action begins Friday, June 20, with an 80-lap Truck Series showdown that promises tight restarts and strategic pit calls.

On Saturday, June 21, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes center stage for 100 laps of high-speed chess, where track position and tire strategy often determine who ends up in Victory Lane.

Then, on Sunday, June 22, the NASCAR Cup Series closes out the weekend with the Great American Getaway 400, highlighting the sport’s elite talent and continuing the charge through the second half of the regular season.

Pocono Raceway, nestled in the heart of the Keystone State, will host the 14th race on an expanded 2025 Truck Series calendar, which has grown by two races compared to 2024.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Pocono, Byrd has 14 career Truck Series starts with a steady average finish of 25.6.

The popular driver made his Truck Series debut for the family-owned team at Kansas Speedway in September, finishing an impressive 19th. He returned to the team in October at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway before drawing the curtain on the 2024 season by participating in the year’s final race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

So far in 2025, Byrd has started in 11 Truck Series races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Rockingham (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway and most recently, a trip to Michigan International Speedway.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Pocono Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 22nd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Pocono Raceway.

The organization posted a team-best 11th-place finish twice, most recently at the track on July 27, 2019,

with Tyler Dippel at the wheel in the 2019 Gander RV 150.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 21.4 and an average finish of 22.8 in 21 starts at Pocono Raceway overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 523 starts from 71 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finishing position of 22.2.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Nathan Byrd, please visit byrdracing.com, like him on Facebook (Nathan Byrd), and follow him on Instagram (@nathanjbyrd) and X |Twitter (@nathanjbyrd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Nathan Byrd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Pocono Raceway: “I’m excited to race at another brand-new track I’ve never been to before —especially one with such a long and rich history. It’s my first ever true and proper tri-oval, which makes it even more special.

“Pocono is known for putting everything to the test — driver, car and strategy—and this weekend isn’t just about making my debut. It’s about proving to myself that I can rise to the challenge.

“I’ve put in the work, leaned on my team, and now it’s time to explore this track, race smart, race fast, and write a bold first chapter. I’m here to leave Pocono knowing I gave it everything I had.”

On Pocono Raceway Preparation: “Nothing can truly prepare me for a new track like real seat time, but I’ve leaned on everything I can to get ready.

“Between laps on the simulator, onboard footage from last year’s race, SMT and data review with my driver coach and mentor, Stefan Parsons and studying past races and notes with the Young’s Motorsports team, I’m feeling more and more prepared to tackle the Tricky Triangle.

“It’s all about being as ready as possible heading into a place like Pocono.”

On Pocono Raceway Race Expectations: “It’s hard to say for sure, but I think guys will probably be more aggressive with this race being shorter and offering fewer opportunities to pass. Once things spread out, track position becomes really important, as it’s not easy to make up ground.

“That’s why qualifying as close to the front as possible is going to matter, and I’m expecting starts and restarts to be pretty crazy because of that.

“For me, it’s all about avoiding the chaos, minimizing mistakes, and staying focused on execution. Pocono is such a unique track, especially with that treacherous tunnel turn — so I’ve got to make the most of every lap, from the start of practice through Stage 3, to learn as much as I can and put us in position for a solid finish.”

On Racing Pocono Raceway Like a Road Course: “From watching past race footage, it definitely looks like my road course experience will come in handy, especially in the high-speed, high-commitment corners. The fundamentals of technique are very similar, but taking a truck right to the limit is incredibly nuanced, and nothing truly prepares you for that except seat time in the real thing.

“It’s wild to see how Pocono has road course-style corners yet still races like a traditional NASCAR oval because of the bump-drafting and the battles between the high and low lines.

“I’d even say it looks like classic oval racing on starts and restarts, but once things get single-file and stretched out, it starts to resemble road racing again. Very interesting dynamic!”

On Pocono Raceway Goals: “I’d love to get some of our recent momentum back and leave Pocono Raceway with a lead-lap, top-15 finish. Even if we fall a bit short of that, a solid top-20 would still give us something to build on.

“The goal is to keep pushing forward and keep the Young’s Motorsports team in the spotlight as we head into the heart of the summer stretch.

Talking with my team, it’s clear that what matters most is driving a fundamentally great race from a racecraft perspective. No matter what position our truck has the pace to run, I know I can gain five to ten spots just by staying clean, executing well, and keeping us out of trouble. So that’s our goal.”

On RCA Commercial Electronics & Sonesta Hotels Partnership Continuation: “It’s a privilege to run our RCA Commercial Electronics | Sonesta Hotels dual scheme once again, especially after our strong run at Michigan a couple of weeks ago ended prematurely.

“It’s a great-looking truck representing two incredible Byrd Racing partners. I still can’t get over how sharp the red and white looks, it really stands out!”

Race Information:

The MillerTech Battery 200 (80 laps | 200 miles) is the 14th of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2025 schedule. The one-day show begins with practice on Friday, June 20, from 12:35 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, launching at 1:40 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pocono Raceway | Explore The Pocono Mountains 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): Clancy Relocation & Logistics

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 21st

2025 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues this Saturday afternoon with the Explore The Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway.

The 2025 season marks Young’s Motorsports’ sophomore campaign in the series, following a promising debut year with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 133 career Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 16th of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Clancy Relocation & Logistics as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 100-lap race on Saturday.

Clancy Relocation & Logistics movers provide a growing range of storage and relocation logistics services and have been serving the residential and commercial moving needs of customers for over 100 years.

One of our early company slogans was, “Moving With Care, Everywhere”, which still rings true today. We are proud to be an A+ rated BBB Accredited Business for over 40 years.

Clancy Relocation & Logistics deliver innovative, best-in-class services and solutions for our customers by remaining agile and adapting to changing customer needs. Our traditional principles of hard work, professionalism, efficiency, and quality guide us now as they have in the past.

● Anthony Alfredo NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Explore The Pocono Mountains 250 will mark Anthony Alfredo’s fourth trip to Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

In his previous three starts at the 2.5-mile triangular oval, Alfredo has recorded three top-16 finishes.

His best result came during the 2023 edition of the Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, where he powered to a track-best 13th after starting 26th, while driving for B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

Overall, he holds a solid Xfinity Series average finish of 14.3 at Pocono Raceway.

The Ridgefield, Connecticut native also brings NASCAR Cup Series experience to the incredibly fast asphalt layout, having made two Cup starts at the track, with a respectable Cup track best of 26th in the

2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325 for Front Row Motorsports.

Now 15 races into the 2025 season, with 18 events remaining, Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team remain focused on gaining momentum in their push toward the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.

A strong showing, or potentially a breakthrough win in Saturday’s race, could prove to be a turning point in their postseason campaign.

The Explore The Pocono Mountains 250 headlines a packed tripleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway.

The action begins Friday, June 20, with an 80-lap Truck Series showdown that promises tight restarts and strategic pit calls.

On Saturday, June 21, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes center stage for 100 laps of high-speed chess, where track position and tire strategy often determine who ends up in Victory Lane.

Then, on Sunday, June 22, the NASCAR Cup Series closes out the weekend with the Great American Getaway 400, highlighting the sport’s elite talent and continuing the charge through the fourth event in the second leg of the regular season.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Pocono, Alfredo has 133 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.7.

● Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez | The Chilango 150 Race Recap: NASCAR went south of the border this past weekend as the NASCAR Xfinity Series returned to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, joining the NASCAR Cup Series in the heart of Mexico City, Mexico.

For Anthony Alfredo and the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team, the weekend was a true exercise in perseverance.

After showing encouraging speed in their No. 42 Dude Wipes Chevrolet during practice, disaster struck late in the session with a crash that left the car significantly damaged.

With limited time before the green flag, the team rallied to make urgent repairs, foregoing qualifying and locking Alfredo into a 38th-place starting spot.

From the moment the race began, Alfredo methodically began working through the chaos of road course traffic in his patched-up machine.

Despite battling failing brakes and suffering a flat tire during the event, the Connecticut native kept his composure and brought home a hard-fought 21st-place finish.

The result marked a meaningful step forward, especially as Young’s Motorsports returned to international competition in Mexico for the first time since 2008.

More importantly, the team collected valuable points during a weekend where simply making it to the start was a victory in itself.

With 15 races now complete in the 2025 Xfinity Series campaign, Alfredo and the No. 42 crew are focused on building momentum heading into a pivotal summer stretch, where rhythm, reliability, and resilience will be key.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 145th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 144 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 16th race will be his fourth tango at Pocono Raceway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway: This weekend’s Explore The Pocono Mountains 250 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ second NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at Pocono Raceway.

Last summer, rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. finished 25th after starting 28th, successfully navigating the “Tricky Triangle” with a lead lap finish.

Beyond its growing Xfinity résumé, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization brings experience to Pocono through its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series program.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 21.4 and an average finish of 22.8 in 21 starts at Pocono Raceway overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 48 starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.1 and an average finish of 23.2.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Anthony Alfredo, please visit AnthonyAlfredo.com, like him on Facebook (Anthony Alfredo Racing), follow him on Instagram (@anthonyalfredo) and X | Twitter (@anthonyalfredo).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Pocono Raceway: “I’m excited to return to Pocono Raceway this weekend because it’s a really fun track and it’s close to home. I will have a lot of family in town too!”

On Preparation for Pocono Raceway: “Studying film and understanding the strategies to gain track position is important since tire wear isn’t as high at Pocono as it is at other race tracks.

“It actually has become a bit of a fuel mileage race in recent years as well, so I think there will be multiple opportunities for us to strategize a good finish.”

On Keys to Success at Pocono Raceway: “Staying out of trouble and being upfront at the end will be important, then it will be up to me to execute behind the wheel.”

On Pocono Raceway Strategy: “Fuel strategy will likely be a big part of the race this weekend. Hopefully, that opens the door for us to take a risk in order to bring home a new best season finish.”

On Rebounding from Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Finish: “We really need to keep executing at a high level and finishing well because we have had too many bad races at this point in the season.

“We were fortunate to leave Mexico with a decent result, considering all the adversity we faced.”

Race Information:

The Explore The Pocono Mountains 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the 16th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A pair of 25-minute practices will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow at 11:05 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).