Riggs Drives Ford His F-150 to Pocono Sweep With Pole and Race Win

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

MillerTech 200 — Pocono Raceway

Friday, June 20, 2025

LAYNE RIGGS DRIVES HIS FORD F-150 TO POCONO SWEEP WITH POLE AND RACE WIN

Layne Riggs earned the first pole of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career and then won his first race of the season today at Pocono Raceway.

This marks the third career NCTS victory for Riggs and 13th for Front Row Motorsports.

Ford now has three wins this season, all by FRM drivers as Chandler Smith has the other two.

The win is Ford’s 127th in the series with five of the last six being courtesy of FRM.

Ford Finishing Results:

1st – Layne Riggs

7th – Chandler Smith

9th – Ty Majeski

12th – Luke Baldwin

18th – Ben Rhodes

19th – Frankie Muniz

24th – Tyler Tomassi

27th – Matt Crafton

28th – Jake Garcia

30th – Clayton Green

33rd – Cody Dennison

VICTORY LANE INTERVIEWS

LAYNE RIGGS, No. 34 Bare Knuckle Brawl Ford F-150 – “That’s just a testament to this team. That thing was bad fast, especially that last run right there. I really hate the 11 fell out. I’m not sure what the 7 was doing on the restart there, but I made sure to take advantage of it. I’m not really sure why we slowed down 30 miles an hour coming to the restart zone, but I’m a happy man right now. It’s great to have Bare Knuckle Boxing on the truck. They have a fight tonight in Nashville. Make sure to tune in on Vice TV and see all the action after this race, but I’m on Cloud Nine. This is not one I had circled. Last year, we wrecked in practice and didn’t qualify and rode around dead last all day. Today, we were the best, so it’s amazing.”

YOU WERE 30TH LAST YEAR IN A BACKUP TRUCK HERE, BUT TODAY YOU’RE THE WINNER. “This is not the one I had circled to win. I said that earlier and I’ll take last year because it was all worth it in the end for this year’s performance. What a great truck. This one was gonna win in Nashville and it won today. This this is just so good. Our newest builds and I’m just so proud of everybody at Front Row Motorsports. They do a great job. Dillon, Jonathan. The whole pit crew has really stepped it up. I know we’ve had highlight montages of our bad pit stops and they got me some spots on pit road today, so I’m just super proud of everybody. It’s a great feeling. Dad actually won an ARCA race here back in the day and I was just now thinking about that, but it’s great to have Bare Knuckle Boxing on the truck. They have a fight tonight in Nashville. I’m excited to tune in on Vice TV to watch all the action after this and keep supporting, but this is a great feeling. It’s awesome.”

WHAT GOES THROUGH YOUR MIND AS THE RACE UNFOLDS? “No cautions. It was very hectic coming to the line. The 11 asked if he had a flat. I didn’t see he had a flat. I’m not sure if he did or not, and then we weren’t sure if the 7 or me was the control truck, so I was going off the 7 assuming he was in the right lane, so he slowed way down. I don’t know if he was waiting for me or what, but they posted him. I hated that we didn’t get to really race it out with them, but I’ll take them how they come. It was a great day, a great truck, just didn’t quite have the track position early like we wanted, but we had track position at the end and that’s the only one that really pays.”

YOU ARE IN THE PLAYOFFS NOW. WHAT IS THE RELIEF FACTOR? “What’s the first playoff race? That’s the one we have to start working on right now. That’s the one that matters. We’ll just get through these next few and do the best we can through them, but we’re going playoff racing – finally. We didn’t get to do it last year, but we had the speed and the ability and the team to do it and I’m just so glad to get these guys there and try to go get a big trophy.”

IT’S DARLINGTON. “Darlington. I love that track. Perfect.”