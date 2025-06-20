Green Bay Packers Star Running Back Josh Jacobs To Ride in Fastest Seat at Road America

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, June 20, 2025) – Green Bay Packers superstar running back Josh Jacobs will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports on Sunday, June 22, leading the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field to the start of the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Jacobs signed with the Packers in March 2024 and enjoyed a stellar first season in Green Bay, rushing for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to being named to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career.

A national champion in 2017 at Alabama, Jacobs was drafted in the first round in 2019 by the Oakland Raiders. He finished his first season with 1,150 rushing yards, breaking the franchise rookie rushing record set by Hall of Famer Marcus Allen. Jacobs was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team and was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association.

Jacobs’ best season came in 2022 for the Raiders. He led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards, was named a first-team NFL All-Pro and earned a Pro Bowl berth. He also received the inaugural Jim Brown Award as the league’s best running back for his performance in the 2022 season.

The Packers’ Jacobs joins a long list of celebrated INDYCAR Fastest Seat in Sports passengers as he leads the field to green in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. This high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride already was taken this season by NFL legend Tom Brady and baseball legend Alex Rodriguez. Others who took the high-speed thrill ride last year included music superstars Diplo, Jon Bon Jovi and Riley Green, actors Judge Reinhold and Dylan Sprouse, reality TV star Mary Bonnet and American Olympic gold medalist Sam Watson.

Coverage of the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR begins at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 22 on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America’s premier open-wheel racing series with drivers competing at speeds of 200+ mph across a thrilling and demanding set of ovals and road and street circuits. The full schedule is available here.