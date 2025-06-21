Corey Day Sets New Track Record, Earns First-Career CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series Pole at Mid-Ohio

McKee Second, Annunziata Third, Boes Best in Pro/Am and Third Overall

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 21, 2025) – Practice and qualifying have concluded for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. TeamSLR’s Corey Day in the No. 17 HendrickCars.com/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro set a new track qualifying record, capturing his first-career pole award with a time of 1:23.553.

“It was a good lap, of course,” said Day. “It’s been a really good weekend so far. I’m still new to this road course thing, so I’ve been studying a lot and working hard with Josh Wise, Scott Speed and the team, just trying to get better at this stuff. It seems to be paying off so far. It’s a good start to the weekend. We’ll study our laps and try to recreate it for 45 laps tomorrow.”

﻿Barry Boes (No. 27 Accio Data/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro) was the fastest of the Pro/Am Challenge contenders and third overall with a time of 1:24.073.

The race will be contested tomorrow at 1:35 p.m. ET. It will be streamed LIVE on Trans Am’s YouTube channel, @TheTransAmSeries and broadcast LIVE on SPEED SPORT 1, with coverage beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air on SPEED SPORT 1 at 6:00 p.m. ET. For more information on where you can watch SPEED SPORT 1, click here.

Qualifying Top Five:

Corey Day, No. 17 HendrickCars.com/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro (1:23.553) Tristan McKee, No. 28 Spire/Gainbridge/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro (1:23.829) Thomas Annunziata, No. 90 Gazoo Racing/Nitro Motorsports Toyota Camry (1:24.077) Adrian Wlostowski, No. 3 CMI/Spot-On Services/AMT Motorsports Mustang (1:24.224) Sam Corry, No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Toyota Camry (1:24.381)

Fastest in Pro/Am Challenge:

Barry Boes, No. 27 Accio Data/SLR-M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro (1:24.073)

Full provisional qualifying results can be found here.

Practice Top Five:

Tristan McKee, No. 28 Spire/Gainbridge/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro (1:23.867) Sam Corry, No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Toyota Camry (1:24.119) Rafa Matos, No. 57 Concord American Flagpole/SHR Chevrolet Camaro (1:24.226) Adrian Wlostowski, No. 3 CMI/Spot-On Services/AMT Motorsports Mustang (1:24.382) Thomas Annunziata, No. 90 Gazoo Racing/Nitro Motorsports Toyota Camry (1:24.462)

Fastest in Pro/Am Challenge: