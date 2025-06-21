Matthew Brabham Leads 1-2 Finish for CD Racing at Mid-Ohio on Rob Dyson’s Birthday

Bryson Earns First XGT Victory, Carey Grant Wins in SGT, Coffey Takes Fourth GT Win of 2025, DeGaynor Tops GT1 Challenge

LEXINGTON, Ohio, (June 21, 2025) ― In a stunning display of dominance, Matthew Brabham was the class of the field in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA/GT event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, leading a 1-2 finish for CD Racing. Brabham (No. 21 GYM WEED Ford Mustang) consistently maintained commanding gaps over second place while exciting battles waged on behind him. Ultimately, he took the checkered flag in front of team owner Chris Dyson (No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang), and the two celebrated the birthday of Dyson family patriarch Rob Dyson on the top-two steps of the podium. Paul Menard (No. 3 Pittsburgh Paints/Menards Ford Mustang) claimed the final podium spot after fighting his way back from two off-track excursions and engaging in fierce battles along the way.

The action started immediately after the green flag waved, with polesitter Brabham pulling ahead while chaos erupted behind him. Second- and sixth-place starters Menard and David Pintaric (No. 57 Kryderacing Ford Mustang) went off course in the first turns of the race, and the two fell to the very back of the TA field, requiring them to fight tenaciously to make it back to the front. Menard’s recovery led to him being scored fourth by lap 16, but he had to fight tooth and nail to make it around third-place Tomy Drissi (No. 8 Trench Shoring Co./Motul Chevrolet Camaro). When he finally made the pass on lap 23, he went off course once again, spared from damage but losing two hard-fought positions. Menard was fifth when the caution flag waved on lap 28, and with the field re-racked on the lap-32 restart, he was up to the third position two laps later, getting to the rear bumper of second-place Dyson. The two engaged in a passionate battle to the checkered flag, with Menard unable to make his way around Dyson. When the race ended under caution, it was Brabham, followed by Dyson and Menard. Ohioan Amy Ruman (No. 23 McNichols Co./Valley Automotive Group Chevrolet Corvette) was fourth, and Drissi finished fifth.

Notes of Interest:

Matthew Brabham claimed his second victory of the 2025 season in dominant fashion, earning the third win of the season for CD Racing. Brabham previously took the checkered flag at Road Atlanta while filling in for an injured Chris Dyson, and Dyson tallied his first win of 2025 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Brabham led from start to finish, extending multi-second leads over second place under green-flag conditions.

Advancing from his third-place starting position on lap one, Dyson held second place for the duration of the race.

Paul Menard’s third-place finish was his fifth podium of the year. Menard has three victories this season and currently leads the TA point standings.

Adam Andretti was forced to retire early in his 100th-career Trans Am start following an engine issue on lap 15, finishing ninth in class.

Wally Dallenbach Jr., who was making his final Trans Am start this weekend, also faced mechanical issues and was relegated to an eighth-place finish after retiring with just 26 laps completed.

David Pintaric, who fell back to eighth in class after his early off, recovered to finish sixth in class.

Wadsworth, Ohio’s Aaron Quine (No. 2 Weaver Concepts/Mobil 1 Dodge Challenger) finished seventh overall in his Trans Am TA class debut.

“First, a big thank you to my family,” said Brabham from the top step of the podium. “I want to thank Kim, my fiancée, my dad and Kim’s dad for coming out and supporting me. Brumby [the dog] as well. Obviously, it’s great to have family support and we’re only a few hours from Indianapolis. Then, obviously, Chris Dyson, big thanks to you for having me back in these cars, and thanks to the team as well. The boys and girls at CD Racing gave me a fantastic car. We’ve really made this car fast this weekend, it’s been an absolute joy to drive. Big thank you to GYM WEED. I love drinking GYM WEED before the start of the race. It keeps me nice and focused. I didn’t make any mistakes out there, so I appreciate that. Finally, a big thank you to all the fans. I tried to lay down some 11s and I tried to do some drifting at the end there and put on a show. Thank you so much, guys. Cheers.”

TA Top Five:

Matthew Brabham, No. 21 GYM WEED Ford Mustang Chris Dyson, No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang Paul Menard, No. 3 Pittsburgh Paints/Menards Ford Mustang Amy Ruman, No. 23 McNichols Co./Valley Automotive Group Chevrolet Corvette Tomy Drissi, No. 8 Trench Shoring Co./Motul Chevrolet Camaro

EMCO Gears Lap Leader:

Matthew Brabham, No. 21 GYM WEED Ford Mustang

Both XGT competitors faced mechanical issues that kept them from completing all of the laps in today’s event. Austin Hill in the No. 0 Ferris Mower/Aluma Trailers Chevrolet Corvette was the first to face a gremlin, ultimately retiring four laps in due to an issue with the throttle body. Kaylee Bryson had a cam sensor issue in her No. 02 Logical Systems Inc. Chevrolet Corvette, requiring multiple trips to pit lane. However, her team fought hard for her to make it to the checkered flag, and she ultimately took the top step of the podium in her first-career XGT victory.

“That was a bit of a trial and error, but my guys worked their butts off to get us back out there,” said Bryson after the race. “We had a cam sensor that was melting. It was getting way too hot in that car, and it was just melting. The guys got it fixed up and we went back out there and made some solid laps. It’s been a minute since I’ve been in the car, so I’m really enjoying being on the top step of this podium. I appreciate all the hard work my team puts in to get me a fast car to go out there and rip some laps.”

﻿XGT Results:

Kaylee Bryson, No. 02 Logical Systems Inc. Chevrolet Corvette Austin Hill, No. 0 Ferris Mower/Aluma Trailers Chevrolet Corvette

The first half of the SGT battle was dominated by newcomer and Columbus, Ohio native Ray Mason (No. 82 Alloy Employer Services Ford), but a full-course caution on lap 28 reset the field for a lap-32 restart. Carey Grant (No. 6 Grant Racing 2 Porsche GT3 Cup) had an excellent restart, making his way around Mason when the green flag waved, and seven laps later, Grant’s father Milton Grant (No. 55 Sentry Self Storage/Springhill Suites Porsche 991.1) made the pass for second. The two Grants maintained their positions at the front of the field, with Carey earning his first win since 2022. Mason took the checkered flag in the third position in his Trans Am debut, and was followed by Tim Gray in the No. 60 Ryan Companies Ford Mustang in fourth.

“I had a great race today,” said Carey Grant. “I had to keep my head down to try and catch Ray Mason, who was in front of me. When we had the restart, I had a really good restart, and he made a mistake. It was enough for me to get by, and then I was able to stay in the lead from there on out. It was a great weekend. Thanks to Trans Am. Thanks to everybody for coming out, and all our sponsors. Thank you to my crew chief, Larry Johnson, and Mike Hoover as well.”

﻿SGT Results:

Carey Grant, No. 6 Grant Racing 2 Porsche GT3 Cup Milton Grant, No. 55 Sentry Self Storage/Springhill Suites Porsche 991.1 Ray Mason, No. 82 Alloy Employer Services Ford Mustang Tim Gray, No. 60 Ryan Companies Ford Mustang

Chris Coffey dominated the GT race in his No. 97 Norwood Auto Italia/Traffic Grafix Maserati MC GT4, leading the class from green to checkers to take his fourth victory of 2025. His teammate Colin Cohen (No. 38 Norwood Auto Italia/Traffic Grafix Maserati MC GT4) solidly held the runner-up position for the entire race, while behind him, the three new Howe Racing Enterprises HR6 machines battled it out for the final podium spot. It was ultimately Todd Napieralski in the No. 39 Synergy Composites Howe HR6 who took the third step of the podium, while Jack Rinke (No. 12 Sadev Howe HR6) finished fourth and Rich Rinke (No. 11 Xineering Howe HR6) came home fifth.

“Yeah, that race was pretty incredible,” said Coffey. “It’s great to have such great competitors to race with. Everybody out there in TA, SGT and XGT really ran clean and great. It was an absolute blast. I hope these guys bring those [Howe] HR6 cars to some more of the races. I want to thank my wife, Morgan, my son, Sam, my team, Xavier and Alex, and Colin [Cohen] here. Without Colin, I couldn’t be here. This is just an incredible moment and I hope to keep building on it.”

GT Results:

Chris Coffey, No. 97 Norwood Auto Italia/Traffic Grafix Maserati MC GT4 Colin Cohen, No. 38 Norwood Auto Italia/Traffic Grafix Maserati MC GT4 Todd Napieralski, No. 39 Synergy Composites Howe HR6 Jack Rinke, No. 12 Sadev Howe HR6 5. Rich Rinke, No. 11 Xineering Howe HR6

The sole competitor in the GT1 Challenge, Jon DeGaynor in the No. 04 Speed Dream’n Racing Ford Mustang showed early speed, running up with the TA drivers for the first half of the race. Unfortunately, he went off the track and into the grass on lap 28, bringing out the first full-course caution of the day. Although he was unable to complete the race, he still took home the victory in his class.

GT1 Results: