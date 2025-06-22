Bruno Ribeiro and Nicolas Ambiado Win on First Day of Mid-Ohio SpeedTour

Bruno Ribeiro Wins Race 1 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 21, 2025) – Bruno Ribeiro put on a dominating performance to claim the victory in Formula Regional Americas Championship’s (FR Americas) opening race of the Mid-Ohio SpeedTour weekend. Taking on the challenging Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Ribeiro (No. 01 Alfa Cem / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) set the pace from lights to checkered in an all-green race. Leading the field down the starting grid after securing his first-career pole in yesterday’s qualifying session, Ribeiro successfully held off his Kiwi Motorsport teammate Nicolas Ambiado (No. 55 Velox USA / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3), as well as third-place starter—and finisher—Titus Sherlock (No. 31 Rayne Nutrition / Ronald McDonald House Charities / Crosslink Motorsports Ligier JS F3). Unchallenged in his fight to the finish, Ribeiro easily claimed his first victory of the 2025 season, becoming the fifth driver to win this season in FR Americas.

Notes of Interest:

Bruno Ribeiro claimed his first win of the 2025 season, and second of his career, at Mid-Ohio on Saturday morning.

Ribeiro joined Sherlock (four wins), Ambiado (two wins), Golan (one win), and Bowling (one win) as 2025 race winners.

In nine races this season, Ribeiro has finished on the podium seven times, with today being his first win of the year. The victory allowed him to match Nicolas Ambiado in the point standings, with the two teammates now tied for the championship lead.

Ambiado earned his sixth podium of the 2025 season, while Titus Sherlock recorded his fifth podium of 2025.

Three nations were represented on today’s podium, with Brazilian Ribeiro winning the event, Ambiado hailing from Chile, and Sherlock, an American.

“I’m just super thankful I managed to get P1,” said Ribeiro after climbing from the car. “On the last few laps, we were battling an issue with the tire. I don’t know what happened exactly, but I thought that maybe I wasn’t going to make it to the finish. It’s a pretty hot day today. I’m just super happy to give the guys the result they deserve today; I have no words.”

Nicolas Ambiado Retakes Points Lead with Win in Race 2 at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 21, 2025) – Nicolas Ambiado earned his third Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas) win of the 2025 season in Race 2 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The victory gave him an edge in the battle for the title, allowing him to recapture the championship lead with a seven-point margin. Starting the race from the second position, Ambiado took the lead from polesitter Bruno Ribeiro (No. 01 Alfa Cem / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) racing into Turn 1 on the first lap and never looked back. After a car stalled on the starting grid to bring out the safety car, Ambiado overcame the challenge of an early restart to maintain the lead and race toward the checkered flag. The Chilean’s biggest challenge came with just over five minutes left on the clock when Ribeiro pulled wheel to wheel with Ambiado to challenge for the lead. With slight contact made between the two, Ambiado went from just a 0.352 lead to pulling away from the field.

Ambiado crossed the line first, with Ribeiro in second, while Jett Bowling (No. 22 Bullhorn / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) completed the pass on Titus Sherlock (No. 31 Rayne Nutrition / Ronald McDonald House Charities / Crosslink Motorsports Ligier JS F3) during the closing laps to snag the third and final podium position.

Notes of Interest:

Nicolas Ambiado scored his third win of the 2025 season. With seven podiums in 10 rounds, the Chilean leads the points championship with a seven-point advantage.

Bruno Ribeiro earned his eighth podium of 2025. Earlier in the day, he scored his first-career race win, following it up with a second-place result in Race 2.

For the fifth time this season, Jett Bowling finished on the podium, taking home third place in Race 2.

Kiwi Motorsport swept the podium in Race 2. With four of the top-five finishers competing for the team, this was the fourth time this season Kiwi Motorsport has swept a race podium.

“That was a really hard race,” said Ambiado after climbing from the car. “I had pressure from Bruno [Ribeiro], but I had a great start and then a good restart after the safety car. Physically, it was very hard. The sun was hot, but if you’re a driver, you need to be physically and mentally strong. That’s all in the training. I have to thank my team, Kiwi Motorsport, as well as my family and all my friends.”

FR Americas is back on track tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET for their third and final round from the Mid-Ohio SpeedTour.