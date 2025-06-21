Toyota GAZOO Racing NCTS Post-Race Recap – Pocono – 06.20.25

TANNER GREY BRINGS HOME BEST FINISH OF THE SEASON WITH RUNNER-UP RESULT AT POCONO

Brandon Jones earns fourth-place finish in his final Truck Series race of the season

POCONO, Pa. (June 20, 2025) – Tanner Gray matched his career-best finish with a runner-up result in Friday evening’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway – also earning his best finish of the season. The driver of the No. 15 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro notched his third top-five of 2025 and the 13th top-five of his Truck Series career.

TRICON Garage teammate Brandon Jones finished fourth, giving Toyota two Tundra TRD Pros in the top five.

Toyota development driver Corey Heim dominated much of the 80-lap race, leading a race-high 48 laps. But under caution on Lap 61, Heim radioed his team to report a tire going down. He was forced to pit just as the race returned to green, costing him a potential victory.

Joining Gray and Jones in the top-10 was Michigan race winner Stewart Friesen, who finished eighth.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Pocono Raceway

Race 14 of 23 – 80 Laps, 200 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Layne Riggs*

2nd, TANNER GRAY

3rd, Kaden Honeycutt*

4th, BRANDON JONES

5th, Daniel Hemric*

8th, STEWART FRIESEN

11th, GIO RUGGIERO

22nd, TONI BREIDINGER

32nd, DAWSON CRAM

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TANNER GRAY, No. 15 Place of Hope Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON GARAGE

Finishing Position: 2nd

What More Could you have done to catch Layne Riggs?

“Really happy with the day that we had. Really proud of everyone with TRICON Garage, everyone works really hard on this No. 15 Place of Hope Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. We executed really well. We hadn’t been able to put together any solid races as of lately, so to have a solid day like that is refreshing. In the past I’ve struggled here. We just haven’t been able to put races together, so it feels good to be able to do that today. It’s refreshing to have a good run, but at the same time it’s tough because we have to win to get into the playoffs and we were one spot away from it there. All in all I’m proud of everybody, but really wanted to be one spot better.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 1 Spectracide Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 4th

You seemed to have a fast truck on the last run, but did you simply run out of time?

“I did a little bit. This is my last one of the year. I strategically picked out the races I did this year where I legitimately thought I had a shot to win. I tried to pick my best tracks and it was hard to put some of these races together. We had really fast Toyota Tundra’s all year long and got caught up in a lot of incidents not of our doing. It was nice to cap it off with a top-five for these guys. They’ve definitely done a lot of growing this year and I think they’ve got even more to grow. They’ve done a really good job of bringing fast race trucks to the track. Just need to get some luck on their side like they got today. It was a difficult race for sure. There was a lot of aero racing. You have to think five steps ahead of where you are going to position your truck to take advantage of guys. It takes a lot of discipline on these restarts, you want to fan out, but you end up getting freight trained if you do, so it’s tough.”

