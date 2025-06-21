NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: POCONO RACEWAY

Event: MillerTech Battery 200 (80 laps / 200 miles)

Round: 14 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Pocono Raceway

Location: Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Date & Time: Friday, June 20 | 5:00 PM ET

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 21st

Stage 1: 20th

Stage 2: 22nd

Finish: 20th

Driver Points: 19th

Owner Points: 24th

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team brought home a 20th-place finish at Pocono Raceway. Mills found it difficult to make up track position as he was mired in traffic, and picked up some slight damage in a mid-race incident. The J.F. Electric team made repairs and kept Mills on track to finish the race inside the top-20.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “Overall, I think we just lacked some speed today. We tightened our truck up too much in practice, and I think that carried over to the race. We just built too tight and the adjustments we made weren’t enough to help us. I got some damage there in the wreck, and really couldn’t get any track position. I’m thankful to my guys for putting in the effort in making us better, and for the support of J.F. Electric, Utilitra, and all of our partners. We’ll move onto a new track in Lime Rock next week and I’ll be looking forward to racing there.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 Niece Equipment / Jones Utilities Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Conner Jones | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 22nd

Stage 1: 15th

Stage 2: 18th

Finish: 31st

Driver Points: 44th

Owner Points: 17th

Key Takeaway: Conner Jones and the No. 44 team were forced out in an early Pocono exit due to a crash on lap 47. After starting 22nd, Jones was moving forward before getting collected, but the damage proved to be too severe to continue. He was credited with a 31st-place finish in his second outing with the team.

Conner Jones’ Post-Race Thoughts: On the crash that sidelined him.

“I was honestly just trying to get through it. I saw smoke, tried checking up, and thought I had it cleared, and then I think the No. 26 [Dawson Sutton] just clipped me. I mean, really nothing any of us could have done. I just can’t thank my guys at Niece Motorsports enough. This Niece Equipment / Jones Utilities / Bill’s Appliance Center Chevy was really good today, and I’m just looking forward to the next race at New Hampshire.”

About Niece Equipment: For over 30 years, Niece Equipment has provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Our reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability.

Each of our water and fuel/lube trucks are engineered with quality and durability in mind. Our capability ranges from 2,000 gallon water trucks to 12,000 gallon water towers. The fuel/lube trucks we offer range from 600 to 4,000 gallons.

About Jones Utilities: Jones Utilities Construction, Inc. is a full service underground utility and fiber optic construction contractor. Founded in 1997 by company President Robert Jones and incorporated in 1999, we have successfully completed contracts with values ranging from $5,000 to $2.4 million. We are outfitted to complete any size project with accuracy, quality, safety, and timeliness.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 2nd

Stage 1: 2nd

Stage 2: 6th

Finish: 3rd

Driver Points: 6th

Owner Points: 6th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team matched their season-best showing with an impressive third-place finish. Honeycutt started off strong on the front row, and maintained track position through the first stage. With stage finishes of second and sixth, Honeycutt nabbed a total of 15 extra points on the day. The driver remains above the Playoffs cutline with a 45-point advantage, currently sixth overall.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: Kaden Honeycutt matches his career-best finish with a third-place run. Kaden, just tell us, how did you?

“Yeah, just a great truck by these guys. This DQS Solutions & Staffing No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet was good today. We just lacked a little front turn, really. I just think we were too stiff in the front end and the ride quality wasn’t great. It’s good to be frustrated with a top-five; this team just wants to win, and I want to win just as bad as they do, if not more. I just want to thank everyone for supporting us. This was also in remembrance of Charlie Henderson. He was riding with us today, and he’s really going to be missed for sure in this garage.

Just want to thank our guys at the fab shop. We build our own trucks, and this is another good one they built. Just got to work on it a little bit more, but thanks to Precision Vehicle Logistics, J.F. Electric, and everyone that supports us in our deal. We’ll move onto Lime Rock now and see if we can win one in the next couple of weeks to lock us into the Playoffs.”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

