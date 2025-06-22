CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Race Report

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR

Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Qualifying Report

June 21, 2025

Santino Ferrucci saved just enough fuel to land on the podium in third place behind the wheel of the No. 14 Sexton Properties AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet in honor of long-time sponsor Marlyne Sexton

Starting 18th, Ferrucci scored his fourth consecutive top-five NTT INDYCAR Series finish

Took the checkered flag and coasted to a stop in turn one out of fuel as the race played out with fuel strategy as a result of early cautions

Ferrucci now sits ninth in the standings

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technology AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet, finished seventh, and Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished eighth

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with the Team Chevy drivers and teams, have a weekend off before visiting another historic natural terrain road course, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, on July 4th weekend.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS FROM THE XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (Quotes):

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Sexton Properties/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet finished 3rd:

“All I could think about to myself is that we are doing this for Marlyne (Sexton – team’s longtime sponsor). They were counting down the laps, and I told Mike (strategist Armbrester) I’ve got to focus because this is getting stressful and just let me drive. The crew did an amazing job – awesome job on stops. And, I stalled it too. Even with the stall, to come back and finish how we did was pretty amazing. This one goes to Marlyne. She was running with us today. I’m very proud. This one tastes a little bit sweeter.”

When asked about four straight top fives

“And, two podiums. We’re performing. We’re back to where we were at the end of last year. I feel it. I’ve got to get my qualifying performance up. ’Til then I like padding my passing stats.”

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet finished 7th:

“I had an incident at the start of the race that put us in the back, but, man, I couldn’t believe it. That was probably one of the most chaotic races I’ve ever been a part of, and it was a lot of fun. I had no idea what was going on. I was really hot, and around lap 35 I was hallucinating from the heat and seeing bears in the carousel. I’m just joking, maybe not, but yeah, it was a lot of heat, lot of fun, lot of passing, and we finished right where we started. So good recovery, really good job from the team and the entire crew at the No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevy.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 8th:

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet finished 12th:

“Just an unfortunate day today. That’s about all I can say. We drove out to the lead there but those early yellows just gave so many opportunities to do something different with strategy. In the end that is what got us. I appreciate all of the support from XPEL for the No. 3 team and we really want to win this race for them and for Chevy. That’s racing.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet finished 13th:

“Honestly, it was a really good day. Not necessarily because of the end result, but we found a direction in warm up and it translated to the race. We had to be aggressive with the strategy because of where we were starting. It almost worked! We had to come in for a splash at the end from 3rd. The team did a lot of not giving up this weekend and it was positive that we were able to find a pretty good car by the race.”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet finished 14th:

“Tough day where the yellows fell for us. Couldn’t do much with that. Another rough day for us, man. Very, very, very tough season. Move onto the next one.”

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet finished 15th:

“Overall it was a very tough race and it was super hot out there. The crew and team did a great job. From our side we just went a little backwards. I struggled to get some forward momentum at times. The car was quite on edge in areas I didn’t really need it to be, so on restarts it was quite tough, but we managed to fight back. I think there was a bit more in the result if I had a bit more push to pass towards the end because we were quite a bit faster than the two guys ahead of me. We’ve fought that one hard, we should have come away with a bit more but at least we took home some solid points and a decent weekend and in general.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 17th:

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet finished 18th:

“This weekend was tough one at Road America. We really struggled not only with pace but finding a good balance for the car the whole time. We have a lot of improvement to do at Road America for next year. However, I am looking forward to Mid-Ohio. We had a strong weekend there last year, it was our strongest of the year. We have that to look forward to!”

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet finished 22nd:

“A decent day going for us at the beginning, but completely locked the rears down in Turn 5. Really strange and we had some really difficult brake issues for the rest of the day. I’m not sure if it started there, but bad there was bad rear locking. I ended up in the gravel, which was my mistake. I just tried to fight back, but couldn’t do much. Apologies to the team. Obviously, drivers make mistakes sometimes and today I did. I’ll take responsibility for that, and move on to the next one.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 24th:

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet finished 25th:

“I really feel that the PPG Chevy was a top five car today. Our strategy likely wasn’t going to work out to where we could win but it is disappointing to find ourselves with another DNF. We had to pit off strategy for our second stop for a tire puncture, which put us in the strategy position we were in. Just pushing hard there on black tires to try and keep up with the 9 car and just pushed too hard in Turn 14.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet finished 26th:

“I’m all good. We got a really good run, and on the push pass for most of the straightaway there, but it felt like I had to get enough run and get up by him. And we set up the move, and I don’t know.

“I’m going have to go watch a replay and see what happened, but, it’s pretty frustrating. I mean, everyone is being aggressive out there, and it’s just it’s not the way you want your day to go at all. So, I thought we had a good car. I thought we were going to move forward. Looking at where Dixon’s at right now, I think that he’s going up in the field, and we were right there with him. So, pretty frustrating when you see those guys. We’re starting to have a good day when this happened.”

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet finished 27th:

﻿“A very sad finish to the weekend here in Road America. We managed to make the car a bit better but we had an issue in FP2 where something happened under braking and I locked the rears and spun. We didn’t fully figure out what was the issue and we had it in the race as well. I managed to do a pretty OK start, getting to 15th and then defending from Rinus [Veekay] I just locked the rears and lost it. It was something that just caught me by surprise; I just arrived at the corner, braked and it was like I was pulling a handbrake and the car just immediately snapped. It was a super weird feeling. Sometimes we have a good weekend sometimes a bad one. This was overall a better one, we just need to learn from it and improve ourselves for the next round.”

Santino Ferrucci

Press Conference Transcript

THE MODERATOR: Currently joined by Santino Ferrucci, driver of the No. 14 Sexton Properties AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet, coming home with another podium this season, second runner-up finish of 2025, fourth top 5 of the season, third career podium as well.

THE MODERATOR: Santino, second runner-up finish here in 2025. Did you bring beer with you for the media center?

SANTINO FERRUCCI: No, I just did the one shotgun down in Turn 1. Felt great at the time.

Obviously starting 18th, not ideal. We had a really fast race car all weekend long. We didn’t get to run on the red tires on Friday and one of the setup changes we made in FP2 we weren’t sure about, and then obviously we were really quick on the prime tires in qualifying, and we were just way too tight for quals.

But warmup was awesome. Small changes overnight. We knew we’d come through the field, so at the start of the race, I was just unlike myself, trying to be super patient and not make mistakes, not get into too many people because it was mayhem back there, and the way the strategy unfolded, I stalled in the pits on one of the stops. Thankful for the hybrid so I could fire back up and only lose four or five spots.

We had a massive fuel target for the last two stints, so kudos to Chevrolet for giving me the tools to do that and honestly to my engineering team for giving me a car that can fuel save. Podium is — I’m happy getting on podium for Marlene Sexton in the memorial car for her, and she’s watching down on us today clearly. So pretty happy about that.

Q. Santino, did you ask for the beer or did the fan offer it to you?

SANTINO FERRUCCI: They offered, and I had asked for Spotted Cow since we’re here, but they gave me, I believe it was a Miller. I’ve been learning my shotgunning skills from the Chili Bowl, so if I did okay I’m happy with that. Giving my dirt racing guy some credit.

Q. All in all, the satisfaction of making it work until the end, you were really happy. Even if you ran out of fuel you’re out there taking bows and soaking it up with the fans?

SANTINO FERRUCCI: I’m not going to lie, I was stressed. I was really stressed out. I saw Felix come out of the pits in front of me, and they were like, yeah, there’s your fuel target, lifting at like the 800-foot mark going into 5 going, hmm, this is going to be a long 15-something laps.

Then I could see on the dash the 27 car coming and know that he’s quick.

Yeah, no, I just tried to put my head down and do what I do best and hold him off.

Q. Santino, can you talk a little bit more about Marlene? Obviously we’ve seen Sexton Properties on the car for a while, but this wasn’t a company, this was really her being a huge engine behind the team. Knowing her daughter is obviously grieving, as well, this is a pretty heavy time and an amazing result?

SANTINO FERRUCCI: Yeah, I didn’t know her late husband, but also was a very big AJ fan and helped AJ back in the day. Marlene has been on the car since I’ve been driving for AJ Foyt and for Larry, and obviously I would not have had a full season ride without Larry and her support, and what they’ve accomplished last year is where we’ve brought this team all the way from barely making leadership circle to winning the 500, top 10 in the points, fighting for top 5s consistently.

It’s her support that’s been behind us. So I’m very honored to be running that car with her riding along this weekend. To have the daughters here this weekend, as well, Tracy and Nicole, was pretty amazing on the grid. It was hard not to be emotional about it. It’s someone that was family to the team had passed away last week.

Looking forward to her memorial next week and celebration of life, and I’m just happy she was riding on board with us today to witness some greatness.

Q. Last season P10, strong year. You and James Schnabel form a really great union. You start over this year with Michael Armbrester, and the two of you seem like you’re finding a groove as well. Talk about the bond the two of you are building.

SANTINO FERRUCCI: Yeah, so me and Michael were working together all the way through to about Detroit, so Michael got promoted to technical director and he’s still on my stand and calls my races, and now my new race engineer is Adam Kolesar, so a little bit weird to have an engineering switch in the middle of the season, but we went fifth, second, fifth, third, so I’d say it’s going pretty good.

Obviously James is a brilliant guy and a great talent, and I think he’s proved himself very well with myself and with Malukas, and then my bond with Mike and Adam, C.J. and all of our stand has gone really well. It was just about catching our stride.

I think we’ve found some really good baselines, and I’m looking forward to the second half of the season together.

Q. Considering we weren’t really quite sure what the red tires were going to do before we got into the race, and for the heat today, did you expect as much passing before the race started?

SANTINO FERRUCCI: We thought it was going to be a red race. To be honest, we thought we’d get further in qualifying, so to show up this morning and have three sets of sticker reds — we started on the prime tire, and we had a ton of pace on it compared to everybody around us because that was the tire that we’ve been running on all weekend.

We just stayed committed to triple reds and it still paid off. Tough running a very long stint the way we did. I didn’t exactly get to run Q laps like I would have liked, like you did. But no, all in all, I think Firestone did a great job this weekend, and I think this is a track that they should kind of make a bit of a benchmark for.

Q. We saw some tempers flare and some paybacks out there. Did you have a good front row seat for any of it?

SANTINO FERRUCCI: I noticed that a little bit. Although, my favorite part of this race, your teammate Marcus, I pushed him past two cars down the straight, go-karting style. He lined it up for me and pulled out and I think he knew that I was going to push him because we’ve become a little bit more friendly sitting next to each other at autograph session, and I full on pushed him all the way down the frontstretch past two cars. It was great. We both cleared them, too.

Q. There was also some concern about the hybrid with the heat, maybe having some failures. Did you notice any issues over the weekend?

SANTINO FERRUCCI: No issues for me.

FastScripts Transcript by ASAP Sports

Chevrolet at Road America

WINS

Chevrolet Wins: 11

2024 – Will Power – Team Penske (photo above)

2022 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2018 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2016 – Will Power – Team Penske

1993 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1992 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1989 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1988 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

POLES

Chevrolet Poles: 13

2021 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2020 Race #2 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

2020 Race #1 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2018 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2016 – Will Power -Team Penske

1993 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1992 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1991 – Bob Rahal – Galles Racing

1990 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1989 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1988 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

PODIUMS

Chevrolet Podiums: 33

· Chevrolet podiums at Road America by driver: Josef Newgarden (6), Will Power (5), Mario Andretti (3), Emerson Fittipaldi (3), Michael Andretti (2), Rick Mears (2), Pato O’Ward (2) Bob Rahal (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Helio Castroneves (1), Santino Ferrucci (1), Tony Kanaan (1), Scott McLaughlin (1), Danny Sullivan (1), and Paul Tracy (1)

· Chevrolet podiums at Road America by team: Team Penske (19), Newman Haas Racing (5), Arrow McLaren (2), Galles Racing (2), Rahal Hogan Racing (2), A.J. Foyt Racing (1), Chip Ganassi Racing (1) and Patrick Racing (1)

LAPS LED

Chevrolet Laps Led: 688

Chevrolet laps led at Road America by driver: Josef Newgarden (159), Will Power (81), Michael Andretti (79), Emerson Fittipaldi (76), Danny Sullivan (62), Paul Tracy (55), Mario Andretti (50), Pato O’Ward (43), Al Unser Jr. (24), Scott McLaughlin (18), Helio Castroneves (17), Max Chilton (7), Felix Rosenqvist (7), Kevin Magnussen (6), Oliver Askew (2), and Simon Pagenaud (2)

Chevrolet laps led at Road America by team: Team Penske (435), Newman Haas Racing (129), Arrow McLaren (56), Patrick Racing (35) Galles Racing (24), Carlin (7), and Ed Carpenter Racing (2)

HISTORICAL INFORMATION

Manufacturer history at Road America

Wins – 35

11 — Chevrolet (2024, 2022, 2018, 2016, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

9 — Honda (2023, 2021, 2020 R2, 2020 R1, 2019, 2017, 2000, 1998, 1997)

7 — Ford (2006, 2004, 2003, 1999, 1996, 1995, 1994)

6 — Cosworth (2007, 1986, 1985, 1984, 1983, 1982)

2 — Toyota (2002, 2001)

Earned Poles – 35

13 — Chevrolet (2021, 2020 R2, 2020 R1, 2018, 2017, 2016, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

7 — Ford (2006, 2004, 2003, 2001, 1999, 1998, 1995)

6 — Cosworth (2007, 1986, 1985, 1984, 1983, 1982)

6 — Honda (2024, 2023, 2022, 2019, 2000, 1996)

1 – Ilmor (1994)

1 — Mercedes (1997)

1 — Toyota (2002)

INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

21 – General Motors (Chevrolet and Oldsmobile combined)

16 – Chevrolet (6 Championship Auto Racing Teams & 10 INDYCAR)

10 – Honda (4 Championship Auto Racing Teams & 6 INDYCAR)

9 – Cosworth (9 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

5 – Oldsmobile (5 INDYCAR)

2 – Ford (2 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

2 – Toyota (1 Championship Auto Racing Teams & 1 INDYCAR)

1 – Ilmor (1 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

1 – Mercedes Benz (1 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

