RCR NCS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet Team Earn 24th-Place Finish at Pocono Raceway

Finish: 24th

Start: 16th

Points: 26th

“Our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet team fought hard all race long at Pocono Raceway. The track was hot and slick after the rain earlier in the day and we fought a tight balanced Chevrolet. Crew Chief Richard Boswell made great strategy calls, and our Chevy handled better towards the end of the race. I tried to make a move to the top on a late restart, but the track was rubbered up more than I was expecting and it cost us a lot of spots. By the end of the race, the handling of our Chevy went back to the tight side, and we couldn’t recover. We will regroup and head to Atlanta next week.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Team Survive Spin to Earn Top-20 Finish at Pocono Raceway

Finish: 20th

Start: 26th

Points: 19th

“Our zone Chevrolet team worked hard today at Pocono Raceway to overcome obstacles. A speeding penalty on pit road put us behind at the end of Stage 1, then we ended up with heavy damage to our Chevy after spinning towards the end of Stage 2. We just lost the air racing in traffic. Crew chief Randall Burnett and the rest of the RCR team worked hard to keep us on the lead lap. Our Chevy was never the same after the spin, and handling was really bad in traffic. We’ll regroup and head to Atlanta.” -Kyle Busch