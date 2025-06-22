NASCAR Cup PR

RCR NCS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet Team Earn 24th-Place Finish at Pocono Raceway

Finish: 24th
Start: 16th
Points: 26th

“Our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet team fought hard all race long at Pocono Raceway. The track was hot and slick after the rain earlier in the day and we fought a tight balanced Chevrolet. Crew Chief Richard Boswell made great strategy calls, and our Chevy handled better towards the end of the race. I tried to make a move to the top on a late restart, but the track was rubbered up more than I was expecting and it cost us a lot of spots. By the end of the race, the handling of our Chevy went back to the tight side, and we couldn’t recover. We will regroup and head to Atlanta next week.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Team Survive Spin to Earn Top-20 Finish at Pocono Raceway

Finish: 20th
Start: 26th
Points: 19th

“Our zone Chevrolet team worked hard today at Pocono Raceway to overcome obstacles. A speeding penalty on pit road put us behind at the end of Stage 1, then we ended up with heavy damage to our Chevy after spinning towards the end of Stage 2. We just lost the air racing in traffic. Crew chief Randall Burnett and the rest of the RCR team worked hard to keep us on the lead lap. Our Chevy was never the same after the spin, and handling was really bad in traffic. We’ll regroup and head to Atlanta.” -Kyle Busch

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
HAMLIN EARNS RECORD-TYING FIFTH POLE FOR THE GREAT AMERICAN GETAWAY 400 PRESENTED BY VISITPA.COM
Next article
Toyota GAZOO Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Pocono – 06.22.25

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway
01:35
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs claims first Truck Series win of the season at Pocono
01:09
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Pocono Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:04
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen motors to dominant Cup victory at Mexico City
02:47

Latest articles

Rick Ware Racing: The Great American Getaway 400 from Pocono

Official Release -
Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 29th / Running, completed 160 of 160 laps)
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Pocono – 06.22.25

Official Release -
Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin both managed to stretch their fuel to the finish, securing a 1-2 result for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota on Sunday evening at Pocono Raceway.
Read more

CORVETTE RACING AT WATKINS GLEN: Points Lead for No. 3 Corvette

Official Release -
Antonio Garcia and Alexander Sims, Chevrolet and the No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R squad moved into first place in the GTD PRO championship standings after a second-place finish Sunday in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.
Read more

CHEVROLET IN NHRA AT RICHMOND: VIRGINIA NHRA NATIONALS EVENT RECAP & QUOTES

Official Release -
Austin Prock qualified No. 2 in his Cornwell Tools John Force Racing (JFR) Chevrolet, going 4.004 at 320.36.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category