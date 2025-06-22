Toyota GAZOO Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Pocono – 06.22.25

BRISCOE OUTLASTS HAMLIN TO BRING HOME TOYOTA 1-2 FINISH

Briscoe saves enough fuel to bring home his first win for Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing

POCONO, PA. (June 22, 2025) – Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin both managed to stretch their fuel to the finish, securing a 1-2 result for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota on Sunday evening at Pocono Raceway.

The win marked Briscoe’s first with Toyota and first for JGR since joining the team at the start of the 2025 season. It was also the third Cup Series victory of his career.

Both drivers pitted with 40 laps remaining, but Briscoe left his stall before his tank was full. Hamlin, meanwhile, took on a full load of fuel. Despite the short fill, Briscoe — with guidance from crew chief James Small — was able to conserve enough fuel while holding off Hamlin to take the checkered flag.

John Hunter Nemechek, driving for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, joined the JGR Toyotas in the top 10 with a sixth-place finish.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Pocono Raceway

Race 17 of 36 – 400 miles, 160 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, CHASE BRISCOE

2nd, DENNY HAMLIN

3rd, Ryan Blaney*

4th, Chris Buescher*

5th, Chase Elliott

6th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

13th, ERIK JONES

14th, TY GIBBS

17th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

32nd, TYLER REDDICK

36th, BUBBA WALLACE

37th, RILEY HERBST

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: Winner

What does it mean to win in a fuel mileage situation there at the end and holding off Denny (Hamlin)?

“I was just making sure he didn’t get close enough to do something with me. It was hard because I was only running 50 percent. You are running hard to enough to maintain the lead, but also to save fuel. The truth is I’ve never been in that position before, it was kind of trial by fire. Amazing job by all the Bass Pro Shops guys, we had a really, really good car. I think I had James (Small, crew chief) was a bit worried when I went too early and I just did everything I could to make it back up and I’m glad we are finally in victory lane.”

How important was it to get a win at this point and solidify you with your new team at Joe Gibbs Racing?

“It’s huge. Anytime you go to a new team you want to show them why they picked you – especially with Christopher (Bell) and Denny (Hamlin) winning three races already this year. I’ve been kind of miserable the last two weeks and Marissa (wife) was asking me what was wrong, and I needed to win. I can’t miss the playoffs in this car, but to finally be able to win a race and lock ourselves into the playoffs is definitely a huge relief. Just a great day for us, just super thankful for everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota, Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops who took a shot on me and I’ve finally been able to pay him back.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

Describe the waning laps of the race and what you are trying to do to get around Chase?

“When five cars pitted and then the caution came and the 19 and a bunch of guys jumped in front of us, I knew it would be really hard to give that track position back. It was just so hard to pass, so we did all we could we were just next best in line.”

Were you just hoping to push the pace to run Chase out of fuel?

“It was the best option. It definitely was going to be difficult. There was a key moment when the 19 and some other guys pitted and the caution came out and leaped him in front of us. At that point, we knew it was going to be really hard to pass those guys back on the racetrack. Team did a great job, next best in line there of our strategy, it just didn’t work out. I want to send my condolences to the FedEx family and the Smith family for the loss of Fred Smith. He was such a big part of Joe Gibbs Racing’s since the inception of this 11 car and my career, so thank you to the FedEx family and Fred Smith’s family.”

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 42 Pie Barker Fire & Safety Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 6th

How does it feels feel to bring home two straight top-10 finishes?

“Both cars had speed this weekend right off the truck and qualified really well. It was my best qualifying effort in the Cup series and we raced well also. I’m proud of everything they’ve put in at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB – all the men and women with all the effort they’ve been putting in. Looking forward to continuing to come to the racetrack when you have the speed. Just a testament to this 42 team. Travis Mack (crew chief), and I have been working really hard and we’ve been communicating well. Sydney, our primary engineer, Dex, Carl, Josh, and everyone who works on this thing. I’m just proud of the effort.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 McDonald’s Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 36th

What kind of feedback were you getting from the car?

“Nothing. I was going to battle the 17 (Chris Buescher) and the 2 (Austin Cindric) and by the time I was ready to touch the pedal it just went to the floor and the brakes exploded. I hate it, we’ve had two or three good races in-a-row and there goes the bad luck again. But MJ (Michael Jordan) told me there’s no such thing as bad luck, we create our own luck. I hate it for my guys. I hate it for McDonald’s. We knew it was going to be a grind and I was mentally prepared for that all day. As frustrating as it gets not being able to pass here in Pocono, we were going to just take our lumps and march our way through and set ourselves up for the end of the race, but the brakes just didn’t want to hang on that long.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 35 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 37th

What happened during the incident in turn one?

“I don’t know. I’ve grown up watching these races at Pocono and seeing what happened to me happen to lot of other guys. It was a scary feeling for sure. I was just starting to get tight, just a bad adjustment on my part. Getting into (turn) one, the brakes just went to the floor. A brake rotor exploded and I was along for the ride with our Monster Energy Camry XSE.”

