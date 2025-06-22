Rick Ware Racing: The Great American Getaway 400 from Pocono

RICK WARE RACING

The Great American Getaway 400

Date: June 22, 2025

Event: The Great American Getaway 400 (Round 17 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania (2.5-mile triangle)

Format: 160 laps, broken into three stages (30 laps/65 laps/65 laps)

Race Winner: Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 29th / Running, completed 160 of 160 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 109 points)

Race Notes:

● Chase Briscoe won The Great American Getaway 400 to score his third career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Pocono. His margin over second-place Denny Hamlin was .682 of a second.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 31 laps.

● All but seven of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● William Byron remains the championship leader after Pocono with a 54-point advantage over second-place Kyle Larson.

Sound Bites:

“Today was just a positive day to build off of. The guys did an amazing job to get the car back together in one piece for today. We wouldn’t have even been able to have a lead-lap finish if it wasn’t for all the work they put in all day yesterday and into today after the wreck in practice. Shout out to Ford Performance. This Ford Mustang Dark Horse was solid. Costa Oil, Parts Plus and all these partners make it possible to be here.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Parts Plus / Costa Oil – 10-Minute Oil Change Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Quaker State 400 on Saturday, June 28 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. The race begins at 7 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by TNT and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.