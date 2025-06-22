NASCAR Cup PR

Rick Ware Racing: The Great American Getaway 400 from Pocono

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

RICK WARE RACING
The Great American Getaway 400
Date: June 22, 2025
Event: The Great American Getaway 400 (Round 17 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania (2.5-mile triangle)
Format: 160 laps, broken into three stages (30 laps/65 laps/65 laps)

Race Winner: Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Stage 1 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Stage 2 Winner: Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 29th / Running, completed 160 of 160 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 109 points)

Race Notes:

● Chase Briscoe won The Great American Getaway 400 to score his third career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Pocono. His margin over second-place Denny Hamlin was .682 of a second.
● There were seven caution periods for a total of 31 laps.
● All but seven of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.
● William Byron remains the championship leader after Pocono with a 54-point advantage over second-place Kyle Larson.

Sound Bites:

“Today was just a positive day to build off of. The guys did an amazing job to get the car back together in one piece for today. We wouldn’t have even been able to have a lead-lap finish if it wasn’t for all the work they put in all day yesterday and into today after the wreck in practice. Shout out to Ford Performance. This Ford Mustang Dark Horse was solid. Costa Oil, Parts Plus and all these partners make it possible to be here.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Parts Plus / Costa Oil – 10-Minute Oil Change Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Quaker State 400 on Saturday, June 28 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. The race begins at 7 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by TNT and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Toyota GAZOO Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Pocono – 06.22.25

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway
01:35
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs claims first Truck Series win of the season at Pocono
01:09
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Pocono Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:04
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen motors to dominant Cup victory at Mexico City
02:47

Latest articles

Toyota GAZOO Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Pocono – 06.22.25

Official Release -
Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin both managed to stretch their fuel to the finish, securing a 1-2 result for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota on Sunday evening at Pocono Raceway.
Read more

CORVETTE RACING AT WATKINS GLEN: Points Lead for No. 3 Corvette

Official Release -
Antonio Garcia and Alexander Sims, Chevrolet and the No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R squad moved into first place in the GTD PRO championship standings after a second-place finish Sunday in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.
Read more

CHEVROLET IN NHRA AT RICHMOND: VIRGINIA NHRA NATIONALS EVENT RECAP & QUOTES

Official Release -
Austin Prock qualified No. 2 in his Cornwell Tools John Force Racing (JFR) Chevrolet, going 4.004 at 320.36.
Read more

RCR NCS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

Official Release -
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Team Survive Spin to Earn Top-20 Finish at Pocono Raceway
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category