Kaulig Racing Race Recap | The Great American Getaway 400

No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Start: 33rd

Stage 1 Finish: 24th

Stage 2 Finish: 17th

Finish: 21st

The No. 16 battled handling at the beginning of the race. After several adjustments, the car was handling better, but Allmendinger lacked overall speed to be more competitive. On the last restart, Allmendinger was able to gain track position, improving the team’s overall finish.

No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Start: 27th

Stage 1 Finish: 25th

Stage 2 Finish: 34th

Finish: 33rd

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Sea Best Chevy team qualified for Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway in the 27th position, but due to unapproved adjustments on race morning, started the race from the tail end of the field. Early in the race, Dillon reported the handling of his Chevy was good, but a little too free for his liking. As the team made adjustments and improved the handling of the Sea Best Chevy, Dillon advanced into the top 25 early in Stage 2. Closing in on the end of Stage 2, Dillon was collected in an on-track incident when the No. 8 car spun. The team called Dillon to pit road to examine the damage and then to the garage for extensive repairs. Dillon returned to the track 19 laps down and finished the race in 33rd.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.