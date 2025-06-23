Berry Rallies to 12th After Starting at the Rear at Pocono

Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero team overcame a challenging starting position in Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway, rallying to a 12th-place finish and collecting nine valuable Stage points along the way thanks to a runner-up effort in Stage 2.

Berry was forced to start at the rear of the field in 35th after a rear diffuser issue on Saturday sidelined the team for qualifying, requiring repairs to the No. 21 eero Mustang Dark Horse.

Following a weather delay of more than two hours on Sunday, the 400-mile event got underway. The opening 30-lap Stage ran caution-free, with Berry advancing to 19th by the end of the segment.

A pit stop during the Stage break dropped Berry to 36th for the restart, but he quickly began climbing through the field. By Lap 43, when a caution came out for a multi-car incident, Berry had already worked his way up to 27th. The eero team chose to stay out, cycling up to 17th.

Another caution on Lap 56 saw the team stick to the same strategy, keeping Berry on track and moving into the top three.

Berry eventually pitted under green from seventh on Lap 74. Just four laps later, a caution for debris shuffled pit strategy once more, and Berry restarted in sixth. He remained in the top five for the remainder of Stage 2, crossing the line second and earning nine Stage points.

In the final segment, Berry ran consistently inside the top 10 before settling into 12th at the finish, completing a strong comeback effort for the No. 21 team.

Next up, Berry and the Wood Brothers Racing team head to the newly renamed EchoPark Speedway for Saturday night’s running of the Quaker State 400.

