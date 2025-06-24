ALL-PRO AUTO RECONDITIONING BECOMES PRIMARY SPONSOR OF NASCAR POINTS LEADER WILLIAM BYRON

AUTOMOTIVE RECONDITIONING SERVICES LEADER EXPANDS HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS PARTNERSHIP THROUGH 2030

CONCORD, N.C. (June 24, 2025) – Automotive cosmetic appearance services leader All-Pro Auto Reconditioning will become a primary sponsor of two-time DAYTONA 500 champion and current points leader William Byron through the 2030 season, representing an expansion of its existing partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports.

In 2025, All-Pro will appear as a primary sponsor of Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet at two high-profile events: the Chicago Street Race on July 6 and the Cup Series playoff opener at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31. The company will continue to grow its presence in subsequent seasons, serving as a primary sponsor for two races again in 2026, four races in 2027 and six races annually from 2028 through 2030.

“From day one, partnering with Hendrick Motorsports has exceeded our expectations,” said Brett Boettcher, chief strategy officer for All-Pro Auto Reconditioning. “This expansion reflects our confidence in the relationship and what it delivers for our brand. Hendrick Motorsports embodies performance, precision and teamwork – the same values we bring to every customer we serve. As we grow nationally, aligning with William and the iconic No. 24 team will elevate our visibility, deepen customer relationships and attract top-tier talent to our company. We’re proud to take this next step and excited about the long-term impact it will have on our associates and our partners.”

Byron, 27, opened 2025 with his second consecutive DAYTONA 500 victory and currently leads the Cup Series regular season standings after 17 races. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has already posted 14 career wins at NASCAR’s top level.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished with All-Pro in such a short time,” Byron said. “They’re a great partner with a shared commitment to performance. Having them become a primary sponsor shows that we’re delivering results, and it means a lot to me and the whole No. 24 team. We’re looking to build on our momentum and put All-Pro up front for years to come.”

All-Pro originally joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2024, aligning with the No. 24 team as an associate sponsor. The partnership launched during a milestone year for both organizations, with All-Pro celebrating its 30th anniversary and Hendrick Motorsports marking its 40th in NASCAR.

“It means a lot when a partner believes in what we’re doing and chooses to grow with us,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “The No. 24 team has competed at a high level, and William continues to elevate his role as a driver, a leader and a spokesperson. All-Pro is expanding the program because it supports business goals, strengthens their connection with customers and reflects the performance-driven culture they’ve developed. We’re proud of this long-term commitment and can’t wait to see what’s next.”

ABOUT ALL-PRO AUTO RECONDITIONING:

Established in 1994, All-Pro Auto Reconditioning began as a single dealer operation in Houston, Texas, but has since expanded its reach to serve over 250 dealers nationwide, boasting a workforce of more than 1,300 associates. With a foundation built on hands-on expertise, the leadership at All-Pro brings a wealth of knowledge from various facets of the automotive industry. Specializing in returning vehicles to a like-new condition, All-Pro offers dealers a comprehensive range of reconditioning services, including paint repair, wheel refurbishing, paintless dent removal, detailing, paint protection films, interior repair, and more. Renowned as the industry leader in mobile vehicle reconditioning, All-Pro sets the standard for excellence in automotive reconditioning.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (316) and laps led (more than 84,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.