Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Pocono

The Great American Getaway 400 – Pocono Raceway

Pocono, Pa. – June 22, 2025

AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 MENARDS/TARKETT FORD MUSTANG

START: 19TH STAGE 1: 16TH STAGE 2: 7TH FINISH: 10TH POINTS: 15TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Menards/Tarkett Ford Mustang Dark Horse team put together a strong, all-around effort in Sunday’s rain-delayed Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway, earning a 10th-place finish after starting 19th. Following a delay of more than two hours due to weather, the green flag finally waved late Sunday afternoon. Cindric worked through a persistent free-handling condition but managed to close out Stage 1 in 16th as varying strategies played out across the field. He headed to pit road for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment and restarted just outside the top 20. The No. 2 team continued to make gains throughout the evening as Cindric stayed out under several yellows to gain track position and restarted on the front row at one point before ultimately ending Stage 2 in seventh. After making a green-flag pit stop with just over 40 laps to go, Cindric raced his way back into the top 10 and took the checkered flag in 10th – his fourth top-10 finish of the season – as the Cup Series heads to Atlanta next, a strong track for entire Team Penske organization.

CINDRIC’S THOUGHTS: “Yeah, really solid effort and honestly, a much needed blue-collar day. We’ve had a lot of speed over the last couple months. We just haven’t been able to put it all together and have a solid afternoon. I’m proud of the effort by everybody. Brian [Wilson] did a great job on strategy. I felt like I was able to capitalize on some important restarts and make some passes and get in position there. I think we’re maybe even a little better than that. But all in all, I can’t be too upset with the day – good points day.”

RYAN BLANEY No. 12 WABASH FORD MUSTANG

START: 20TH STAGE 1: 12TH STAGE 2: 8TH FINISH: 3RD POINTS: 6TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Wabash Ford Mustang Dark Horse team faced early adversity Sunday afternoon at Pocono Raceway but battled back to secure their seventh top-five finish of the season in a third-place effort. Despite qualifying 20th, Blaney was forced to drop to the rear of the field due to the team replacing the starter prior to the 400-mile event, but the Wabash Ford powered its way through the field during the opening 30-lap stage to come away with a 12th-place finish in Stage 1. A caution on lap 55 saw varying strategies unfold in Stage 2, as crew chief Jonathan Hassler brought Blaney to pit road for fuel only under yellow, but a speeding penalty forced him to start at the tail end of the field for the ensuing restart. After getting four fresh tires on the second trip to pit road prior to the restart, Blaney worked his way back into the top-10 with three laps remaining in the stage before crossing the line eighth in Stage 2. With a majority of teams opting not to pit under the stage caution, Blaney took advantage of his track position to race his way into the top-five by lap 103 prior to the start of the final green flag pit cycle. After taking the lead on lap 122 during green flag stops, Blaney was eventually called to pit road with 37 laps to go but the caution came out while the Wabash Ford was on pit road, setting him up to take the final restart of the afternoon from the outside of row two with six-lap fresher tires than the leaders. Blaney settled into third in the running order as the final 30-lap run got underway but ultimately was unable to chase down the Nos. 19 and 11 in the closing laps in the third-place effort.

BLANEY’S THOUGHTS: “Really proud of the whole 12 guys from starting in the back, making good ground. Then me speeding set us back again and having to come back up there. Jonathan [Hassler] and the whole 12 team did a good job of kind of figuring out what to do from the start of the race and after my mistake. Yeah, just kind of stuck really there at the end, all three of us just kind of running the same pace. I appreciate Wabash, Ford Performance, Menards, BODYARMOR, DEX Imaging, and Advance Auto Parts. Really good day for us.”

JOEY LOGANO No. 22 SHELL-PENNZOIL FORD MUSTANG

START: 12TH STAGE 1: 7TH STAGE 2: 11TH FINISH: 16TH POINTS: 10TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Joey Logano and the Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse turned in a 16th-place finish Sunday afternoon at Pocono. Following just over a two-hour rain delay, Logano fired off from 12th and took advantage of differing strategies throughout the field to come away with a seventh-place finish in the opening 30-lap stage. Logano worked his way back into the top-10 early on in Stage 2 as the balance began to settle in over the course of the run before the caution flag flew on lap 55 to reset the field. All of the leaders ahead of Logano decided to hit pit road, prompting crew chief Paul Wolfe to keep the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford on the track to assume the lead for the ensuing restart. Logano led the first five laps of the run before relinquishing the lead to the No. 48 before ultimately crossing the line 11th in Stage 2. Logano started the final stage from 10th, but a tight-handling condition in traffic mired Logano back to 16th during the start of the run. A caution in the middle of the green flag pit cycle with 36 laps remaining had Logano scored 20th at the time before picking up four spots in the final 30 laps as the race remained green the rest of the way.

LOGANO’S THOUGHTS: “Our Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang was pretty strong in clean air when we were able to get it but just struggled to gain ground with how tight we’d get in traffic all day. We did what we could strategy-wise to get us in that clean air but it just didn’t fall our way over the course of some of those longer runs.”

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its return to EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, June 28. Coverage from Atlanta of the Quaker State 400 begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.