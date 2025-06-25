Auto Parts Supplier, My Auto Store, Backs Boyd for Back Half of Season

Mooresville, NC (June 25, 2025) – Spencer Boyd announced today that My Auto Store has signed on to be a sponsor for the remainder of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. Their marketing campaign will be highlighted with a primary paint scheme at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in addition to associate races in the Northeast.

My Auto Store is one of the largest OEM auto parts recyclers in the USA. With over 200,000 parts, My Auto Store has a variety of high-quality drivetrain, auto body panel and interior parts. Headquartered in Camden, NJ, My Auto Store offers FREE shipping in the US and a standard 6-month part only warranty.

Spencer Boyd, Driver and Co-Owner of the No. 76 Truck commented on the addition to the sponsor lineup, “Auto Parts and NASCAR is always a great match. The way My Auto Store does business is all about quality and fast & free shipping so as to deliver what you need. Every used part they have is thoroughly inspected and their engines and transmissions are cleaned with dry ice. I can support that approach!”

My Auto Store – Order OEM Replacement Auto Parts online including used axles, transfer cases, AC compressors, used engines, and used transmissions. The My Auto Store online inventory has thousands of used auto parts ready to be shipped right to your door for free. No matter what you are looking for all of our parts pass a 4-step quality control process before they are listed on our website – myautostore.com.

As this announcement comes out just prior to the Lime Rock Park race with Freedom Warranty as the primary sponsor, it is timely to note that My Auto Store is a preferred vendor in Freedom Warranty’s system as they provide repairs for warranty claims.

The team at My Auto Store wanted Indianapolis as their primary race because of the motorsports history that is ingrained in the city. “I love the beating and banging of short track racing at IRP,” added Spencer Boyd. “I’m looking forward to the race after the upcoming summer break in the schedule!”

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is scheduled for Friday, July 25, 2025 at 7:00pm CT. Catch the action in person with tickets still available or on TV live on FS1.