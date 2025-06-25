Young’s Motorsports Announces Ben Maier’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Debut at Lime Rock Park

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Young’s Motorsports is proud to announce that 16-year-old racing sensation Ben Maier will make his much-anticipated debut in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series this weekend at the legendary Lime Rock Park.

Maier will pilot the team’s flagship No. 02 Executive Chevrolet Silverado in what marks a pivotal moment in his rapidly advancing career.

The debut comes as Maier takes on one of the most technically demanding road courses in the country, offering a prime opportunity to showcase the skill, focus, and competitive drive that have defined his rise through the motorsports ranks.

Maier, a rising star in the Motorsports world, has spent years honing his skills in various racing series like Stadium Super Trucks with Robby Gordon, Trans Am, Cars Tour and Travis Pastrana’s NitroCross and now, with the support of Young’s Motorsports, he is ready to take on the competition in the highly competitive Truck Series.

His youthful enthusiasm and passion for racing have already garnered attention and fans can expect an exhilarating performance as he takes to the track.

“I am so excited for this opportunity,” said Ben Maier. “When working with the limited resources our family has, a kid like me is not supposed to be able to make it to NASCAR.

“I’m so thankful for Tyler and Young’s Motorsports for taking this chance on me. I’ll give them my best effort. I also need to thank Executive Chevrolet for making it happen. I can’t wait to wheel the No. 02 Executive Chevrolet Silverado truck around Lime Rock Park!”

Young’s Motorsports extends its sincere gratitude to Executive Auto Group for serving as the primary sponsor of Maier’s NASCAR debut. Their steadfast support has played a pivotal role in creating opportunities for emerging talents like Maier to chase their dreams and compete on one of racing’s biggest stages.

“We’re proud to support the next generation of racing excellence by sponsoring Ben Maier in this weekend’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Lime Rock Park,” offered Shaun Woodward, General Manager, Executive Chevrolet.

“Ben’s drive, talent, and determination embody everything we stand for at Executive Chevrolet: hard work, passion and pushing the limits. As a local dealership rooted in community and performance, we’re thrilled to be part of his journey and can’t wait to see him take the track.”

The team also acknowledges Cool Boxx for their partnership and contribution. Their state-of-the-art driver cooling system will be a vital asset in ensuring Maier remains comfortable and focused throughout the demanding event at Lime Rock Park.

Additionally, Skip Barber Racing School will be featured on the No. 02 Chevrolet for the first road course event of the season. With over 400,000 students, the Skip Barber Racing School is the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company, offering driving, off-road and racing schools at the finest tracks in America.

“We are proud to have Ben Maier representing Young’s Motorsports at Lime Rock Park,” said Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young.

“His talent and determination are evident, and we believe he has a bright future ahead of him. We also want to thank Executive Chevrolet, Cool Boxx and Skip Barber School for their support in making this debut possible.”

For more information on Ben Maier, please like him on Facebook and follow him on Instagram.

For more information on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

The LiUNA! 150 (100 laps | 147.8 miles) is the 15th of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2025 schedule. The two-day show begins with practice on Friday, June 27, from 1:05 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, Saturday, June 28, launching at 9:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m., with live coverage on FOX, the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.