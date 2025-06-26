AM Racing | Harrison Burton EchoPark Speedway Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

EchoPark (Ga.) Speedway | Focused Health 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): DEX Imaging

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 031

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 13th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 14th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Friday night’s running of the Focused Health 250 at EchoPark (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

● Future Focused: In September 2024, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Best with DEX: DEX (DEX Imaging) will continue its long-standing partnership with Harrison Burton and join AM Racing for several races this season, including Friday night’s 163-lap challenge at the track formerly known as Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

DEX Imaging is the largest independent dealer of document imaging technology in the United States.

DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions in the industry, such as Konica Minolta, Canon, Sharp, Ricoh, Xerox, and Kyocera, with annual revenue exceeding $500 Million.

What makes DEX unique is its people, whose combined knowledge of cutting-edge business technologies and depth of service experience are unmatched. DEX Imaging’s success is directly tied to its mission: to help customers of all sizes drive down document-related expenses while improving productivity.

● Quenching Our Thirst: For the fourth time this season, AM Racing marketing partner NO DAYS OFF Premium Water will expand its presence on Harrison Burton’s No. 25 Ford Mustang.

NO DAYS OFF Premium Water is more than just a can of water; it’s a symbol of dedication and commitment. It represents the idea that success is not achieved overnight but through consistent effort and hard work.

By drinking NO DAYS OFF Premium Water, you make a statement that you are serious about your goals and are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve them.

NO DAYS OFF Premium Water will be featured in a prominent location for the 17th Xfinity Series race of the season.

● Critical Summer Stretch: EchoPark Speedway continues a pivotal nine-week stretch that will help shape the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff picture ahead of the postseason opener at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

The series will visit a wide variety of tracks over the coming weeks, offering a mix of challenges and styles. The stretch includes a return trip this weekend to the hybrid superspeedway of EchoPark Speedway, the Chicago Street Course and another road course at Sonoma Raceway in Northern California.

From there, teams will take on the high-banked concrete of Dover Motor Speedway, then head to the iconic yard of bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, followed by Iowa Speedway, before wrapping up the stretch on August 9 at Watkins Glen International — a renowned road course in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series EchoPark Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Focused Health 250 will mark Burton’s fifth Xfinity Series start at the hybrid 1.5-mile superspeedway.

In his previous four Xfinity Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, he has delivered two top-five and three top-10 finishes, including a Xfinity track-best of third in the 2021 edition of the Echo Park 250 driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Earlier this year, Burton, in his second start with AM Racing, delivered a 10th-place finish in the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 after starting 19th. The race marked back-to-back top-10 finishes for Burton in his first season driving for the family-owned race team.

Burton carries an average Xfinity track finish of 10.5.

Additionally, he has six NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta, including a top-10 finish in 2022, and one prior start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Atlanta.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Atlanta, Burton has 91 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 27 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.4 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 91 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Pocono Raceway | Explore The Pocono Mountains 250 Race Recap: Following an international journey to Mexico City for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ return to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Harrison Burton and the Danny Efland-led AM Racing team made the long haul to the Pocono Mountains for Saturday’s quick-hitting 100-lap dash at Pocono Raceway.

Optimism was high after Burton posted the fifth-fastest lap in practice aboard his No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang. However, a 16th-place qualifying effort forced the team to pivot their original strategy for the series’ lone visit to the Tricky Triangle.

A setback emerged during the pre-race warm-up when the team discovered an engine issue, prompting a last-minute scramble to install a backup motor. The unapproved adjustment relegated Burton to the rear of the field for the start, intensifying the team’s focus on maximizing opportunities throughout the event.

Despite aiming for stage points in the opening two stages, circumstances dictated a shift in focus to the final stage. Charging through the field, Burton positioned himself for what could have been his eighth top-10 finish of the season.

Unfortunately, his momentum was disrupted when a car bounced off the wall and into his path, resulting in damage that hampered the No. 25 team’s pace in the closing laps.

Still, Burton managed to fight to a 14th-place finish, salvaging a solid result from a day filled with adversity.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 48 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will be the crew chief for his 21st career NASCAR Xfinity Series race, his third at the Hampton, Ga. EchoPark Speedway, on Friday night.

In his previous 20 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), two top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On EchoPark Speedway: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to EchoPark Speedway this weekend. It’s a place I’ve been to a few times now, and every race there brings its own challenges.

“The track has some unique characteristics that make it a lot of fun to drive, and I’m excited to see what we can do in our fourth trip there.

“We had a solid top-10 finish in the spring, and I’m confident we can build on that and come back even stronger this time around.”

On Keys to Success at EchoPark Speedway: “EchoPark Speedway is all about rhythm and being disciplined behind the wheel,” Burton said. “It’s a track where corner exit really matters, and you’ve got to stay ahead of the balance changes as the race goes on.

“With the hotter temps this weekend, the track’s going to be slicker than it was in the spring, so managing tire wear and keeping the car underneath you will be a big part of staying competitive. We’ve got to be smart, make the right adjustments, and execute when it counts.”

On Goals for EchoPark Speedway: “This weekend is an important one for us. We’re heading back to EchoPark Speedway with a lot of motivation and a clear goal — to have a strong run and climb back into the top-12 in points.

“Every race matters at this stage of the season, and if we can execute the way we know we’re capable of, I think we can take a big step forward toward the Playoffs.”

On Pocono Raceway Finish: “It was definitely a battle from start to finish. We had good speed in practice, but the engine issue before the race really put us behind. I’m proud of the team for getting the backup motor in so quickly and giving us a shot.

“We were in position for a top-10 there at the end but just got caught up when another car bounced off the wall into us. It’s frustrating, but we salvaged a decent finish, and we’ll keep digging as we head into a key stretch of the season.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I still genuinely believe we can continue to turn some heads in 2025. Now that we’re past the halfway point, our goals haven’t changed, they’re still within reach. This AM Racing team has what it takes to fight our way above the Playoff cutline and stay there.

“We’ve got a great group of people and partners who continue to believe in what we’re building. Nothing would mean more to me than delivering AM Racing its first Xfinity Series win, locking into the Playoffs, and making a serious run at the championship.”

Race Information:

The Focused Health 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the 17th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Qualifying will launch on Friday, June 28, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.