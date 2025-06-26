ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCES QUAKER STATE 400 AVAILABLE AT WALMART DIGNITARIES

HAMPTON, Ga. (June 26, 2025) – Leading up to Atlanta’s Night Race, several special guests and dignitaries will help kick off the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart. Here’s the roles each will be filling at EchoPark Speedway Saturday.

Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart (Saturday, June 28) Dignitaries:

Grand Marshals: EchoPark Automotive CMO Dino Bernacchi and 8-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Kyle Petty will be the Grand Marshals for Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

Honorary Pace Car Driver: All Elite Wrestling Star Swerve Strickland will lead the 40-car starting field to the green flag as the honorary pace car driver.

Honorary Starter: Walmart Market Manager Lisa Israel will waive the green flag to start 400 miles of racing action Saturday night.

National Anthem Singer: TV personality, comedian, and singer Jessie Woo will sing the Star Spangled Banner during pre-race ceremonies.

Flyover: During Saturday’s national anthem, a C-130 out of Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., will streak across the sky above EchoPark Speedway.

Pre-race entertainment: Southern rock band Jet Black Roses will get fans revved up for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart with a live concert on the pre-race stage Saturday evening.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

Atlanta’s Night Race returns with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Saturday night, June 28, 2025. Sparks will fly as NASCAR’s best duel under the lights on EchoPark Speedway’s challenging high banks.

The rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series bring the action Friday night in the Focused Health 250 on June 27.

Adding even higher stakes to the weekend is the first running of NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Tournament. 32 of NASCAR’s stars will be paired against each other in a bracket-style elimination tournament that begins at EchoPark Speedway.

About EchoPark Speedway:

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, EchoPark Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit www.EchoParkSpeedway.com.