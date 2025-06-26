Pit Boss and FoodMaxx Named Co-Entitlement Sponsors for NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

SONOMA, Calif. (June 26, 2025) – Sonoma Raceway officials today announced Pit Boss® Grills and FoodMaxx as co-entitlement sponsors for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race on July 12. Pit Boss® Grills, a partner of Speedway Motorsports since 2021, joins FoodMaxx, the low-price leader of the grocery industry, in a prominent sponsorship role during the July 11-13 NASCAR weekend at Sonoma Raceway. This partnership marks an expansion of the raceway’s longstanding relationship with The Save Mart Companies, the parent company of FoodMaxx.

The new Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 will take place Saturday, July 12, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT. The 79-lap race on the 10-turn, 1.99-mile permanent road course will be telecast live by The CW and broadcast nationally by radio partners PRN and SiriusXM.

“FoodMaxx is built on speed, value, and no frills-performance, so it’s a natural fit to put our name on the track at Sonoma Raceway,” noted Jim Perkins, President of The Save Mart Companies. “We’re proud to deepen our partnership with this iconic venue and bring race fans along for the ride in the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250!”

The Save Mart Companies has been one of Sonoma Raceway’s longest partners, spanning 33 years in motorsports and highlighted by its annual “Chase The Savings Sweepstakes” in advance of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race. As one of the longest race entitlement sponsors in NASCAR, Save Mart, and now FoodMaxx, can fully activate alongside Pit Boss for the entire race weekend both at the track and in the marketplace.

“We’re proud to be a partner at this year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway,” said Thomas A. Penner, Group President, Outdoor Cooking at W.C. Bradley Co. “NASCAR fans are some of the most passionate grillers in the country, and this partnership is a natural extension of our commitment to bold flavor and unforgettable race day moments. Pit Boss is excited to team up with FoodMaxx to elevate the fan experience.”

“Pit Boss is a perfect match for our passionate NASCAR fans who fill our campgrounds and fire up their grills all weekend long at Sonoma Raceway,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sonoma Raceway Brian Flynn. “We’re excited to welcome them as the new entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. It’s also a point of pride to have FoodMaxx join forces on this event, building on a relationship with The Save Mart Companies that’s been part of our race weekend tradition for decades.”

The Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 is part of a three-day event featuring NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series West races. Shane Van Gisbergen was the class of the field in last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Sonoma, leading every lap in the first stage. Van Gisbergen passed Los Gatos, California, native A.J. Allmendinger in the iconic Turn 11 hairpin with just 23 laps to go, then duked it out with Austin Hill on the final restart, bumping Hill out of the way in Turn 2 for a pass that led to victory.

Tickets:

Tickets for the July 11-13 Sonoma Raceway NASCAR weekend are on sale now at SonomaRaceway.com or by calling (800) 870-RACE [7223]. Three-day weekend packages for adults start at just $130 and only $10 for kids 12 and under. Tickets for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 can also be purchased at the lowest price available at local Save Mart, Lucky California or FoodMaxx stores. Further details can be found on the Sonoma Raceway website.

About Sonoma Raceway: Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.

About FoodMaxx: FoodMaxx, along with Save Mart and Lucky California, is operated by The Save Mart Companies. The 54 FoodMaxx locations throughout the Bay Area and the Central Valley are proudly no-frills, bag-your-own groceries, warehouse-style stores that thrive on consistently bringing customers the best deals in town on everything from staples to well-known brands and private-label products. The Save Mart Companies operates over 200 stores across the West Coast with 194 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in neighborhoods throughout California and Western Nevada, and 11 Roth’s and Chuck’s Fresh Markets in Oregon and Washington. For more information on FoodMaxx stores, please visit: www.FoodMaxx.com

About Pit Boss® Grills: Pit Boss is a part of the W.C. Bradley Co. family of brands, a leading manufacturer of outdoor cooking solutions, crafted to bring people together every day. Pit Boss offers a full line of wood pellet, gas, charcoal, and combination-fueled grills, barbecues, smokers, and portable grills, as well as griddles, hardwood pellet fuel, and spices. Taking pride in its best-in-class value proposition, Pit Boss crafts quality grills that are Bigger, Hotter, Heavier® than the competition. For more information, please visit us online at PitBoss-Grills.com or via social media on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.