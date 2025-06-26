Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Atlanta

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Saturday, June 28, 2025

1.54-Mile Quad-Oval

7 PM ET

Location: Hampton, Georgia

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (Race 18 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 32 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Week: 7th (Pocono)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 2nd

No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Atlanta Races 17 383 15 Wins 3 32 0 Poles 1 22 0 Top 5 9 128 3 Top 10 12 194 5 Laps Led 851 10,107 452 Stage Wins 8 70 4 Average Finish 12.4 14.0 19.0

Kyle Larson will go head-to-head with Tyler Reddick in the first round of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Larson is seeded 10th and Reddick 23rd in the field of 32.

In the Next Gen era (since 2022) Larson and Reddick have competed against each other 124 times. In those races, Larson has bettered Reddick 71 times. That includes 12 of 17 events this year.

In 2025, Larson has 12 top-10 finishes, the most of any driver in the field.

In 21 races together at drafting tracks, Larson has the edge over Reddick with 11 better results compared to Reddick’s 10.

With 452 laps led, Atlanta ranks first among tracks in which Larson has led the most laps without a victory.

Larson and the No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM team secured a third-place finish earlier this season at Atlanta.

With 23 playoff points under his belt, Larson is currently the projected top seed in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 29 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last week: 5th (Pocono)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 5th

No. 9 NAPA/CHOA Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Atlanta Races 17 339 13 Wins 0 19 1 Poles 0 12 0 Top 5 5 109 2 Top 10 9 180 8 Laps Led 95 5,621 164 Stage Wins 0 38 2 Average Finish 10.8 12.8 12.2

Heading to his home track, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott is fifth in the regular season NASCAR Cup Series points standings, 80 markers behind leader and teammate William Byron. Looking at the projected playoff standings with nine races left before the postseason, Elliott ranks 12th, 160 points above the line to advance.

Elliott has one win (July 2022) and three top-10 finishes in six starts at Atlanta on its current configuration. His 125 laps led on the drafting-style track ranks fourth and his average finish of 10.5 ranks second.

The 2020 Cup Series champion has three career wins on drafting tracks, with two victories at Talladega Superspeedway (2019 and 2022) joining his triumph at Atlanta. Two of those wins are in the Next Gen era.

Elliott’s average finish of 10.8 in 2025 is the best of all drivers and is his second best all-time in a season after 17 races behind 9.1 last year.

The Dawsonville, Georgia, native is the only driver to finish in the top 20 in all 17 races this year. This is the second straight year he has completed all but one lap this far into the season.

This weekend kicks off NASCAR’s In-Season Tournament. In the first of five rounds, Elliott will go up against Austin Dillon. In Elliott’s six starts on Atlanta’s new configuration, he’s placed higher than Dillon in all but one race and led 125 laps in that span compared to Dillon’s zero.

The Atlanta race weekend marks the return of the Chase Elliott Foundation’s Desi9n to Drive program. Elliott’s No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet and race uniform will don special designs created by a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patient.

Elliott’s autographed uniform will be up for grabs as part of a sweepstakes fundraiser that runs through July 9.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 27 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Week: 27th (Pocono)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 1st

No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Atlanta Races 17 269 12 Wins 1 14 0 Poles 2 15 2 Top 5 7 61 3 Top 10 10 114 4 Laps Led 769 3,747 181 Stage Wins 7 30 1 Average Finish 11.4 14.9 17.8

William Byron is having a career season in 2025, leading the driver points standings for 14 out of 17 weeks, including presently by 54 markers. He has also collected the most stage points (181).

Through the same stretch of 17 races, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has paced the field in 13 events (769 laps), the most races with a lap led by any driver.

In addition, Byron has completed 99.91% of the laps, good enough for second most. With only four laps not completed, it’s his fewest in any 17-race stretch.

So far in 2025, the driver of the No. 24 has an average starting position of 10.6 (second best) and an average finish of 11.35 (third best).

In the Next Gen era, Byron has four wins on drafting tracks, double the next most. He has also collected the most points on drafting tracks (332) since the start of 2024.

Since Atlanta Motor Speedway was re-configured, Byron has the fourth-best average running position of 11.34 and has led the third most laps at 179. He also has two wins at the track, one in March of 2022 and again in July of 2023. His two wins ranks third all-time by a Hendrick Motorsports driver at Atlanta.

This weekend marks the first of the 2025 NASCAR In-Season Challenge, which will see one driver winning $1 million. For the first match up, Byron will be up against Ryan Preece with the better finisher at Atlanta moving on. He has two wins, two top-five finishes and four top 10s with 181 laps led compared to Preece’s track best-finish of 16th with three laps led.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 32 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Week: 11th (Pocono)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 13th



No. 48 Ally Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Atlanta Races 17 342 14 Wins 0 8 0 Poles 2 7 0 Top 5 3 43 3 Top 10 8 104 4 Laps Led 125 1,493 11 Stage Wins 0 7 0 Average Finish 18.8 19.3 18.0

Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Ally Racing team head to Atlanta Motor Speedway holding the final transfer spot, 20 points above the cutline in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings.

Bowman has earned two top-10 finishes at the reconfigured Atlanta layout. His best result at the 1.54-mile quad-oval came in September 2024, when he drove to a fifth-place finish. In total, Bowman has three top fives and four top-10 finishes at Atlanta in his Cup Series career.

The Tucson, Arizona, native has earned six top-10 finishes in the last 11 races on drafting tracks. He ranks third among all drivers in points earned on drafting tracks since the start of the 2024 season and leads all active drivers in laps led on drafting tracks without a win (132).

Through 17 races, Bowman has led 125 laps and earned 92 stage points, ranking inside the top 10 in both categories. He’s led at least one lap in nine events.

Atlanta marks the first race of the five-race NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Bowman enters the opening round matched up against Joey Logano.

For this weekend’s Atlanta race, the Best Friends Animal shelter partner is Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society, in Thomasville, Georgia.

Ally and HENDRICKCARS.COM are teaming up again to give fans the chance to win prizes with this year’s “Open Road Sweepstakes.” Fans can win VIP experiences at various races throughout the season and one lucky winner will hit the open road in a Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss with an Airstream camper. Fans can stop by the Ally Fan Zone to enter the sweepstakes in-person and check out the camper. Fans can also enter at ally.com/sweepstakes/nascar.

Hendrick Motorsports

2025 All-Time Atlanta Races 17 1,398 73 Wins 4 316* 17* Poles 5 258* 9 Top 5 24* 1,303* 67* Top 10 39* 2,226* 106* Laps Led 1,840* 84,152* 3,690* Stage Wins 15* 130 6



*Most all time

**Tied for most all time

With Chase Elliott finishing fifth at Pocono Raceway last Sunday, Hendrick Motorsports established a new organizational mark for consecutive races with a car in the top five at 25 events dating back to last season. It remains the only team to have a top-five finisher in each of this season’s races.

The Hendrick engine shop has won 15 combined poles (seven in the NASCAR Cup Series and eight in the Xfinity Series) and 15 combined races (four in the Cup Series, 10 in the Xfinity Series and the preseason Clash) this year.

Hendrick Motorsports has led 41% of all laps raced through 17 events this season. Its 1,840 circuits paced are the fourth most through a season’s first 17 races in company history. A Hendrick Motorsports driver has led a lap in 32 straight races, the longest active streak and the company’s third-longest ever.

The organization’s 15 combined stage wins are the most ever through 17 races in a season.

Hendrick Motorsports enters this weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway as the all-time leader in wins (17), top-five finishes (67), top 10s (106) and laps led (3,690).

With six, Hendrick Motorsports has the most wins at drafting tracks in the Next Gen era. That includes this year’s DAYTONA 500, won by William Byron.



QUOTABLE /



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on the NASCAR In-Season Challenge: “I like the concept of the in-season bracket challenge, I feel like it’s a race within the race. This is something you pay attention to and with money and a trophy on the line, we all want to win. I feel like the last few weeks were challenging but the No. 5 team has stayed on top of it and we’ve got some good finishes but I would like for us to have a solid weekend – which I know we’re well capable of – it’s just been a little bit of a rough stretch of tracks for us but our team is great and our execution has been better and that is something I am proud of.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on the Chase Elliott Foundation’s Desi9n to Drive initiative: “It’s been our foundation’s initiative over the last nine years. It’s just all in support of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. We have typically done something around the Atlanta race every year and it’s been a lot of fun to be a part of it and watch it grow. It started as a shoe initiative where we were designing shoes, and we were auctioning those off. Then NAPA got involved and, really when NAPA got involved, it kind of took it to the next step, because they have given up one of their races to let this happen. A young girl named Rhealynn has designed my car, my helmet and all the things for Atlanta. I am super excited to meet her and have her family out at the track and hopefully spread some joy with her and her family and also to help a good cause.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway: “We had a rough weekend in Pocono but I’m proud of how the team came together to have our car ready for Sunday, the strategy just didn’t work out. We’ve put that behind us though, and we’ll be ready for this weekend in Atlanta. We’ve had success there in the past but there is still an unknown element after the reconfiguration. The goal remains the same though, go for the win and if that’s not the case maximize our points day. We just have to be there at the end.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on Atlanta Motor Speedway: “Atlanta’s a wild card every time we go. It races like a superspeedway, but with way less room to work, so you’ve got to be aggressive but smart. We’ve had speed there and just need to put a full race together. With the playoff picture as tight as it is, every stage point matters, especially in a race like this where anything can happen.”