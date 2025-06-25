Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Zep Ford Team

EchoPark Speedway Competition Notes

Atlanta 400

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Event: Race 20 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: EchoPark Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 260

Time/TV/Radio: 7:00 PM ET on TNT Sports/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge is here as the Cup Series heads to Hampton, Georgia for its second visit to the EchoPark Speedway. Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team will be matched up against former Stewart-Haas teammate Chase Briscoe in the first round of the In-Season Challenge. Saturday night’s 260-lap race will also host TNT Sport’s return to NASCAR.

Gragson will participate in Dale and Amy Earnhardt’s Driven to Give Gloves Program this weekend to help raise money for the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Gragson will wear Earnhardt’s iconic skeleton gloves that will be auctioned off for the charity from Thursday, June 26th to Monday, June 30th. Fans can bid on the gloves at www.thedalejrfoundation.org.

Gragson will carry the Zep colors this weekend in Atlanta. Zep is the go-to-brand for professionals and car enthusiasts, and its iconic blue and gold palette adorns Gragson’s No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in this weekend’s 400-mile race. Zep is a leading innovator, producer and distributor of maintenance, cleaning and sanitation solutions for industrial and institutional, retail, and food and beverage customers. Gragson’s partnership with Zep isn’t confined to the racetrack. From his garage, truck, and home use, Zep is always within reach. A few favorites include Zep’s foaming wall cleaner, air fryer & microwave cleaner, tire dressing – tireless shine, and foaming glass cleaner.

“It’s a lot of fun working with Zep – we use the product in the shop, race cars, and at home. Zep has everything you need to look crystal clean,” said Gragson. “I love the paint scheme and the suit – yellow is my favorite color and we’re going to standout on the track. Looking forward to seeing all of the Zep employees in the stands cheering us on.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT ZEP, INC.

Zep, Inc. is a leading innovator, producer, and distributor of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitation solutions for industrial and institutional, retail, and food & beverage customers. Zep possesses a large portfolio of premium solutions built over an 85-year legacy of developing the most effective products trusted by professionals and consumers to get the job done right the first time.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.