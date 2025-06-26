NASCAR Weekend schedule at EchoPark Speedway and Lime Rock Park

On June 3, the track known as Atlanta Motor Speedway for 35 years, announced a new name, EchoPark Speedway. NASCAR travels to the 1.54-mile track this weekend with the Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

The Craftsman Truck Series will compete for the first time at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, CT, on Saturday afternoon, along with the ARCA Menards Series.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, June 27

EchoPark Speedway:

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App

Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle /1 Lap/2 Rounds

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – truTV

(Impound) Single Vehicle /1 Lap/2 Rounds

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 250

Stages 45/90/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles – CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse:: $1,651,939

Post Xfinity Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

Lime Rock Park:

1:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS2

2:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – No TV

3:45 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying – No TV

Saturday, June 28

Lime Rock Park:

9:30 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

1 p.m.: Truck Series LiUNA! 150 – FOX/SiriusXM/MRN

Purse: $782,900

Post Truck Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

4 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Lime Rock Park 100

EchoPark Speedway:

7 p.m.: Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

Stages 60/160/260 Laps = 400.4 Miles – TNT Sports/Max/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $11,055,250

Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Cup Series Notes

Fireball Roberts won the first Cup Series race at Atlanta. He won from the pole position on July 31, 1960, with an average speed of 112.653 mph. Fireball Roberts also won the first Cup Series pole at Atlanta in 1960 with a speed of 133.870 mph.

Richard Petty leads the NASCAR Cup Series in starts at Atlanta with 65, and Kyle Busch leads all active drivers with 31 Cup Series starts.

Joey Logano is the returning race winner at the 1.54-mile track, and Michael McDowell is the returning pole winner. Terry Labonte is the youngest Cup Series EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) pole winner at 24 years, 3 months, and 27 days.

Harry Gant is the oldest Cup Series EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) pole winner at 53 years, 10 months, 4 days.

Dale Earnhardt leads the Cup Series with nine wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway (1980, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1995, 1996, 2000).

26 drivers have won more than one race at Atlanta. William Byron (2022, 2023), Brad Keselowski (2017, 2019), and Kyle Busch (2008, 2013) lead all active NASCAR Cup Series winners at Atlanta Motor Speedway with two wins each.

The top five ranked drivers at Atlanta are William Byron, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott.

Xfinity Series Notes

This weekend will be the 39th Xfinity Series race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta). It will be the eighth race since the track was redesigned into a drafting track in 2022.

JR Motorsports is only four wins away from 100. There have only been three teams that have won at least 100 Xfinity Series races. Joe Gibbs Racing leads with 217 wins, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing has 138, and Richard Childress Racing has 100.

There are 10 races left in the regular season and six open Playoff spots.

Austin Hill won five of the last six races at Atlanta and is tied with Kevin Harvick for the most Atlanta wins all-time. Harvick won five races before the track reconfiguration in 2021, while Hill has won five after the reconfiguration.

Truck Series Notes

This weekend will be the first Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park, and the first held in Connecticut.

Lime Rock is the first of three Truck Series road course races scheduled this season. The stages will end on Laps 35, 70, and 100.

Corey Heim has won the last two Truck Series road course races. No driver has ever won three road course races in a row.

Only four races remain in the regular season, and only three Playoff positions are available based on points. Of those four races, two are road courses and two are short tracks.

Only two drivers have clinched a spot in the 10-driver playoff field: Corey Heim and Chandler Smith.