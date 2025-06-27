Sheldon Creed Claims Xfinity Series Pole at EchoPark Speedway

Sheldon Creed will lead the field to green on Saturday for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at EchoPark Speedway after a qualifying lap of 32.107 seconds at 172.673 mph..

Creed won the pole position by a margin of 0.071 seconds in the Haas Factory Team No. 00 Ford after Round 1 of qualifying. Lightning in the area canceled the second round of qualifying. It marks Creed’s fourth Xfinity Series career pole award and his eighth top-10 start of 2025.

“Just extremely proud of everyone,” Creed said. “We’ve had some ups and downs in the last few weeks,” he continued. “The strategy for the race, he said, is to ‘keep ourselves up front in the fight, good pit stops all night and just be there at the end for a chance.”

Austin Hill will start beside Creed on the front row for his 11th top 10 start of the season. He is followed by Sam Mayer who will start third in his sixth top-10 start at the track. Brandon Jones and Jesse Love complete the top five.

Connor Zilisch was the fastest qualifying rookie as Taylor Gray, CJ McLaughlin, Harrison Burton and Aric Almirola rounded out the top 10 fastest drivers in the qualifying session.

The Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 will air Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the CW. Radio coverage will be provided by PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Starting Xfinity Series Lineup at EchoPark Speedway