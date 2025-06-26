Sports Titan Secures Tethering Partnership to Establish Sports Betting Operations in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (June 26, 2025) – Sports Titan, a North Carolina-based leader in sports betting technology, proudly announces a strategic tethering partnership with North Wilkesboro Speedway. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in Sports Titan’s expansion within North Carolina’s regulated sports betting market.

Under North Carolina law, sports betting operators must establish partnerships with local entities, such as professional sports teams or venues, to obtain a license. This requirement ensures that betting platforms are integrated with the state’s sports infrastructure, fostering responsible gaming practices and community engagement.

“Partnering with North Wilkesboro Speedway enables us to meet state requirements and bring our innovative betting solutions to the market,” said Katie Winter, Communications Director at Sports Titan. “This partnership not only facilitates Sports Titan’s compliance with state regulations, it also underscores our dedication to supporting local businesses, North Carolina’s rich history in racing, and contributing to the state’s growing sports betting industry,” Ms. Winter said.

In addition to an online option, Sports Titan will provide onsite kiosks in the Fan Zones during major North

Wilkesboro Speedway events providing a secure, user-friendly platform that enhances the sports betting experience for North Carolinians.

For more information about Sports Titan and its offerings, please visit SportsTitan.com.

ABOUT NORTH WILKESBORO SPEEDWAY

North Wilkesboro Speedway, located in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, is a historic 0.625-mile oval track that has been a cornerstone of NASCAR since its inception. Established in 1947 by Enoch Staley and partners, the track held its first race before NASCAR was officially formed, and quickly became a favorite among drivers and fans. Originally a dirt track, it was paved in 1957 and hosted NASCAR Cup Series races until 1996. After dormancy, the speedway underwent significant renovations and reopened in 2022, preserving its vintage charm while updating facilities. Today, it hosts events like the NASCAR All-Star Race and the Window World 250, celebrating its rich legacy in stock car racing. For more information, please visit: NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com.