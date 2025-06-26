NASCAR Track News

Sports Titan Secures Tethering Partnership to Establish Sports Betting Operations in North Carolina

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (June 26, 2025) – Sports Titan, a North Carolina-based leader in sports betting technology, proudly announces a strategic tethering partnership with North Wilkesboro Speedway. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in Sports Titan’s expansion within North Carolina’s regulated sports betting market.

Under North Carolina law, sports betting operators must establish partnerships with local entities, such as professional sports teams or venues, to obtain a license. This requirement ensures that betting platforms are integrated with the state’s sports infrastructure, fostering responsible gaming practices and community engagement.

“Partnering with North Wilkesboro Speedway enables us to meet state requirements and bring our innovative betting solutions to the market,” said Katie Winter, Communications Director at Sports Titan. “This partnership not only facilitates Sports Titan’s compliance with state regulations, it also underscores our dedication to supporting local businesses, North Carolina’s rich history in racing, and contributing to the state’s growing sports betting industry,” Ms. Winter said.

In addition to an online option, Sports Titan will provide onsite kiosks in the Fan Zones during major North
Wilkesboro Speedway events providing a secure, user-friendly platform that enhances the sports betting experience for North Carolinians.

For more information about Sports Titan and its offerings, please visit SportsTitan.com.

ABOUT NORTH WILKESBORO SPEEDWAY
North Wilkesboro Speedway, located in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, is a historic 0.625-mile oval track that has been a cornerstone of NASCAR since its inception. Established in 1947 by Enoch Staley and partners, the track held its first race before NASCAR was officially formed, and quickly became a favorite among drivers and fans. Originally a dirt track, it was paved in 1957 and hosted NASCAR Cup Series races until 1996. After dormancy, the speedway underwent significant renovations and reopened in 2022, preserving its vintage charm while updating facilities. Today, it hosts events like the NASCAR All-Star Race and the Window World 250, celebrating its rich legacy in stock car racing. For more information, please visit: NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Pit Boss and FoodMaxx Named Co-Entitlement Sponsors for NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend schedule at EchoPark Speedway and Lime Rock Park
02:05
Video thumbnail
Chase Briscoe perseveres for thrilling fuel mileage Cup victory at Pocono
02:59
Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway
01:35
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs claims first Truck Series win of the season at Pocono
01:09

Latest articles

AM Racing | Harrison Burton EchoPark Speedway Xfinity Race Preview

Official Release -
M Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour.
Read more

Road America Next Up for TeamSLR, M1 Racecars

Official Release -
Tristan McKee and his fellow TeamSLR (Scott Lagasse Racing) drivers Barry Boes and Corey Day turn their attention to the iconic Road America circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for Sunday’s renewal of the annual Road America SpeedTour.
Read more

Pit Boss and FoodMaxx Named Co-Entitlement Sponsors for NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

Official Release -
Sonoma Raceway officials today announced Pit Boss® Grills and FoodMaxx as co-entitlement sponsors for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race on July 12.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Lime Rock Park NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Official Release -
After a dominating win at the Pocono Raceway last Friday, Layne Riggs and the No. 34 Ford F-150 team will return north, this time to Lakeview, Connecticut for a 100-lap race at Lime Rock Park.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category