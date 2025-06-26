Young’s Motorsports EchoPark Speedway | Lime Rock Park Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Lime Rock Park | LiUNA! 150

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Ben Maier

Primary Partner(s): Executive Chevrolet | Skip Barber Racing School

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

2025 Driver Points Position: N/A

2025 Owner Points Position: 30th

﻿Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● NASCAR Debut: Young’s Motorsports is proud to announce that 16-year-old racing sensation Ben Maier will be behind the wheel of its flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Saturday afternoon’s LiUNA! 150 at the legendary Lime Rock Park.

This weekend is the second and final race in the back-to-back weekend of competition. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams will enjoy a three-week break before returning to competition at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 25 for the TSport 200.

● About Ben: Maier, a rising star in the Motorsports world, has spent years honing his skills in various racing series like Stadium Super Trucks with Robby Gordon, Trans Am, Cars Tour and Travis Pastrana’s NitroCross and now, with the support of Young’s Motorsports, he is ready to take on the competition in the highly competitive Truck Series.

His youthful enthusiasm and passion for racing have already garnered attention and fans can expect an exhilarating performance as he takes to the track.

● All Board: Executive Chevrolet will serve as the primary marketing partner of Maier’s No. 02 Chevrolet RST for Saturday’s 100-lap race.

At Executive Chevrolet, we’re passionate about connecting drivers around Wallingford, Hamden, and Cheshire, CT, with vehicles they’ll love. With a wide selection of the latest models and a team dedicated to exceptional client service, we’re here to make your automotive experience enjoyable and rewarding.

At our Chevrolet dealership, we carry a wide range of vehicles so that you can find the ideal combination of performance and practicality in our new car inventory.

If you’re searching for a powerful truck for tough jobs, the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 delivers top-tier, heavy-duty capability. For those needing a versatile SUV, the Chevy Trailblazer offers both comfort and efficiency for your daily drives and family outings.

Executive Chevrolet is a community where our team and clients share a passion for driving. Our commitment to exceptional client service has made us a trusted hub for drivers around Wallingford, Hamden, and Cheshire, Connecticut.

● Ben Maier Truck Series Lime Rock Park Stats: Saturday afternoon’s LiUNA! 150 will mark Ben Maier’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track start at the iconic 1.53-mile, seven-turn, road course.

Lime Rock Park has a long history of hosting major motorsport events, and the arrival of NASCAR and ARCA in 2025 adds a new chapter to its storied legacy.

The Park hosted 20 NASCAR (the then Busch North Series) events from 1993 through 2011, with winners spanning from Ken Schrader to Ryan Truex. Now, after a 14-year hiatus, NASCAR returns to Lime Rock Park in what is set to be one of the most significant events in the track’s history.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series rolls into Lime Rock Park for its 15th stop of the season, kicking off a jam-packed doubleheader weekend.

Lime Rock Park, nestled in the heart of the Constitution State, will host the 15th race on an expanded 2025 Truck Series calendar, which has grown by two races compared to 2024.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Lime Rock Park: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track start in Lakeville, Connecticut.

In the team’s history, they have participated in 38 previous NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series road course races, earning one pole, one top-five and five top-10 finishes, including a runner-up performance at Circuit of the Americas in 2021.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 524 starts from 71 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finishing position of 22.2.

Ben Maier Pre-Race Quote:

On Making NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Debut with Young’s Motorsports: “I’m so thankful for Tyler and Young’s Motorsports for taking this chance on me. I’ll give them my best effort.

“I also need to thank Executive Chevrolet and our other partners for making it happen. I can’t wait to wheel the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado truck around Lime Rock Park!”

Race Information:

The LiUNA! 150 (100 laps | 147.8 miles) is the 15th of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2025 schedule. The two-day show begins with practice on Friday, June 27, from 1:05 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, Saturday, June 28, launching at 9:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m., with live coverage on FOX, the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

EchoPark (Ga.) Speedway | Focused Health 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): Brand South Africa

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 21st

2025 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues this Friday night with the Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway).

The 2025 season marks Young’s Motorsports’ sophomore campaign in the series, following a promising debut year with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 133 career Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 17th of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Brand South Africa as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 163-lap race on Friday night.

Brand South Africa is a South African government agency responsible for promoting the country’s image domestically and internationally.

Its primary goal is to manage South Africa’s brand reputation, ensuring that the country is recognized for its strengths and attractiveness as a destination for investment, tourism and international cooperation.

● Fueled by Support: In addition to primary partner Brand South Africa, Alfredo and Young’s Motorsports will once again enjoy significant secondary support from some of Brand South Africa’s strategic partners, including Brooklyn Biltong, Superformance LLC., 7th House, HERO (Healing the Environment, Regenerating Ourselves), The International Rhino Foundation and the Lekker Network.

● Anthony Alfredo NASCAR Xfinity Series EchoPark Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Focused Health 250 will mark Anthony Alfredo’s ninth trip to Hampton, Ga.

In his previous eight starts at the 1.5-mile hybrid superspeedway, Alfredo has recorded two top-10 finishes.

His best result came during the 2024 edition of the Raptor King of Tough 250, where he powered to a track-best seventh after starting 15th, while driving for Our Motorsports.

Overall, he holds a solid Xfinity Series average finish of 18.3 at EchoPark Speedway.

The Ridgefield, Connecticut native also brings NASCAR Cup Series experience to the incredibly fast asphalt layout, having made two Cup starts at the track, with a respectable Cup track best of 26th in the 2021 Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart for Front Row Motorsports.

Now 16 races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — and with 17 events remaining — Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team are keeping their focus squarely on building momentum in their push toward the Playoffs.

A strong performance, or potentially a breakthrough win in Friday night’s race, could mark a pivotal turning point in their postseason campaign.

The Focused Health 250 headlines a high-stakes doubleheader weekend at the newly rebranded EchoPark Speedway. The weekend opens Friday night, June 27, with a 163-lap Xfinity Series showdown—often described as a high-speed chess match—where drafting, precision, and pit strategy typically dictate the path to Victory Lane.

On Saturday night, June 28, the NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage with the Quaker State 400. The event not only showcases the sport’s top-tier talent but also kicks off the highly anticipated in-season $1 million challenge, as part of the fifth race in the second leg of the regular season.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Atlanta, Alfredo has 134 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.7.

● Pocono Raceway | Explore The Pocono Mountains 250 Race Recap: Following an international journey to Mexico City for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ return to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team made the long haul to the Pocono Mountains for Saturday’s quick-hitting 100-lap dash at Pocono Raceway.

For Alfredo, the afternoon was defined by strategic execution and precision on track. From the drop of the green flag, he methodically worked his way forward in the No. 42 Clancy Relocation & Logistics Chevrolet, leaning on pit strategy to gain track position and positioning the team within striking distance of the top-10 in the race’s final stage.

Despite running out of laps to notch his second top-10 of the season, Alfredo kept his car clean and capitalized on opportunities, bringing home a solid 13th-place finish — Young’s Motorsports’ best result since Texas Motor Speedway in May.

Now 16 races into the 2025 campaign, Alfredo and the No. 42 team remain focused on gaining momentum during a crucial summer stretch, where rhythm, reliability and resilience will play key roles in their Playoff pursuit.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 146th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 145 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 17th race will be his seventh tango at EchoPark Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at EchoPark Speedway: This weekend’s Focused Health 250 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at EchoPark Speedway.

Last summer, rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. finished 17th after starting 35th, showcasing an impressive rally from the rear of the field to a lead lap finish.

In the team’s three previous Xfinity Series performances, the team earned a track-best effort of 17th during the 2024 edition of the Focused Health 250 on September 7, 2024.

Beyond its growing Xfinity résumé, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization brings experience to Atlanta through its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series program.

Since 2015, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.1 and an average finish of 22.0 in 21 starts at EchoPark Speedway overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 49 starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.1 and an average finish of 23.0.

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On EchoPark Speedway: “I am pumped to return to EchoPark Speedway because we had a really great car in the spring race there. We unfortunately got taken out late in the race, so I plan to see this one through to the end and have a shot to win.”

On Keys to Success at EchoPark Speedway: “Having track position and a good drafting partner will be important to get to the front and ultimately stay there.”

On Racing at EchoPark Speedway in the Summer: “The track will have a lot less grip and track position will be even more important since it should be more single-file with less grooves to move around in.

“Tire wear will likely be more of an issue because of this as well.”

On Racing at EchoPark Speedway Without Any Practice: “I’d like to have multi-car practice to work on our balance in traffic, but qualifying is pretty easy there, similar to Daytona and Talladega.

“You just need to get a good launch and through the gears well, then hope the car is fast from there. Balance in the pack is more important than single-car speed, though.”

On Strategy at EchoPark Speedway: “I think there will be a few opportunities for strategizing track position or a tire advantage late in the race. That should play into our favor.”

On Goal for EchoPark Speedway: “A top 10 would be a great day at Atlanta. You never know what can happen there, so I have faith that if we stay out of trouble, we can be in legitimate contention at the end.

“From there, my spotter and I will just need to execute.”

Race Information:

The Focused Health 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the 17th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Qualifying will launch on Friday, June 28, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).