Front Row Motorsports: Lime Rock Park NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Lime Rock Park NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

LIUNA 150

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Event: Race 15 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Lime Rock Park (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 100

Time/TV/Radio: 1:00 PM ET on FOX/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

After a dominating win at the Pocono Raceway last Friday, Layne Riggs and the No. 34 Ford F-150 team will return north, this time to Lakeview, Connecticut for a 100-lap race at Lime Rock Park. For the first time in its 68-year history, the 1.53-mile scenic Connecticut road course will host a NASCAR national touring series event as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series makes its debut appearance at the track.

Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) will serve as the primary partner of Riggs and the No. 34 Ford F-150 team. Originating in South Florida with combat sports legend Dada 5000 and Mike Vazquez (who in 1999 formed HRT Motorsports, NASCAR’s first Hispanic racing team), BKB is the oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company in the world and its largest in terms of roster, library and distribution. BKB is broadcasted in millions of homes across the globe, including a recent groundbreaking live television deal with VICE TV in North America.

“There’s a lot of weight off our chests knowing that we’ve locked ourselves into the playoffs,” said Riggs. “While our main goal is to win races, we still want to score as many points as possible before the playoffs start. As a team, the momentum is strong, and I have a good feeling that we can execute this weekend and go back-to-back.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Primary Spotter: Tyler Deering

Secondary Spotter: Kyle Taraska

Third Spotter: Jimmy Sloan

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team will face their first road course of the season as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Lime Rock Park in Lakeview, Connecticut for a 100-lap race. In his 12 road course starts in the Xfinity Series, Smith has two top-five and six top-10 finishes.

Through the first 14 races of the season, Smith has earned two wins, four top-five, and 10 top-10 finishes. Following the race at the Pocono Raceway, Smith is still second in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

“I’m pumped about racing at Lime Rock,” said Smith. “We haven’t raced a road course yet, but I’m confident in my team to bring a fast Long John Silver’s Ford F-150. We have a three-week break after Lime Rock, so I’d like to head into the break with a win.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Primary Spotter: Anthony Buzella

Secondary Spotter: Zachary Michael

Third Spotter: Alex Minton

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

ABOUT BARE KNUCKLE BOXING

Originating in South Florida with combat sports legend Dada 5000 and Mike Vazquez. BKB is the oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company in the world and its largest in terms of roster, library and distribution. BKB is broadcasted in millions of homes across the globe, including a recent groundbreaking live television deal with VICE TV in North America.

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.