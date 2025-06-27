Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Echo Park Speedway; June 27, 2025

Track: Echo Park Speedway (Atlanta)–Oval (1.540-Miles)

Race: Focused Health 250; 163 Laps –45/45/73; 251.02 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Friday; June 27, 2025 7:30 PM ET

TV: CW Network

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Jeb Burton – No. 27 AJ Transport

Chevrolet Preview- Echo Park Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; No practice is scheduled for Friday nights’s Focused Health 250 at Echo Park Speedway.

– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled, NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) teams would spend Thursday afternoon going thru technical inspection prior to putting cars on the track for Friday night’s Focused Health 250 qualifying. Similar to past seasons, Echo Park Speedway would once again use superspeedway qualifying consisting of two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Burton is scheduled to go out on track 29th in the order to make his lap. With 38 cars entered, no one will miss the race. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on the CW Network App at 3:05 P.M. ET. Race will air live on CW Network Friday night at 7:30 P.M.

– Echo Park Speedway Stats; Jeb Burton has made ten NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Echo Park Speedway. He owns an average start of 15.5 and an average finish of about 14.7, with a strong lap completion—finishing 99.8% of the scheduled laps (1648/1652).

His standout performance came on July 10, 2021, in the Credit Karma Money 250, where he rallied from outside the top 10 mid-race to finish a strong 2nd, marking one of his three career Xfinity top-10s at Echo Park.

In the spring 2025 Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250, he started 20th and finished 6th. His most recent outing on September 7, 2024, in the Focused Health 250 saw him qualify 20th and finish 24th after running near the front early.

Featured Partner

AJ Transport; Employing nearly 100 people in the South Boston, Va. area, AJ Transport’s 10-acre headquarters houses a 32,000 square foot office and shop complex. While servicing the entire eastern seaboard, AJ Transport also provides local hauling services. Aiming to encourage the customer to continue purchasing from you, because the service we provide is safe, dependable, and accurate. Others may desire to grow into huge companies; AJ Transport just wants to satisfy each customer one by one. Interested in Driving for AJ Transport? Check them out at AJTransportServices.com

Blaine Perkins – No. 31 WERNER

Chevrolet Preview- Echo Park Speedway

Practice; No practice is scheduled for Friday night’s Focused Health 250 at Echo Park Speedway.

– Starting Position; With no practice, NXS teams would move thru technical inspection on Thursday prior to putting cars on the track for Friday night’s Focused Health 250 qualifying. Similar to past seasons, Echo Park Speedway would once again use superspeedway qualifying consisting of two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Perkins is scheduled to go out on track 10th in the order to make his lap. With 38 cars entered, no one will miss the race. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on the CW Network App at 3:05 P.M. ET. Race will air live on CW Network Friday night at 7:30 P.M.

– Echo Park Speedway Stats; Blaine Perkins has made six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Echo Park Speedway between 2023 and February 2025. He owns an average start of 26.7 and an average finish around 25.3, completing roughly 92% of the scheduled laps—911 of 990—across those contests. His best performance came on February 22, 2025, during the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250, where he started 25th and improved to an impressive 19th, running the full 163 laps. Back on March 18, 2023, in the Raptor King of Tough 250, he charged forward from 36th to a respectable 22nd, also completing all 163 laps after early handling issues. In his most recent fall race on September 7, 2024, Perkins finished 19th—matching his best finish at Echo Park Speedway—starting from 19th and maintaining position throughout. Overall, although he hasn’t cracked the top 15 at Atlanta yet, Perkins has shown consistency, strong lap completion, and the ability to climb through the pack when the car allows.

Featured Partner

WERNER; Werner Enterprises, Inc. delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2023 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE® technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner® provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. Werner embraces inclusion as a core value and manages key risks and opportunities through a balanced sustainability strategy. Find more information on Werner Enterprises online at Werner.com

Katherine Legge – No. 32 Desnuda Organic Tequila

Chevrolet Preview- Echo Park Speedway

Practice; No practice is scheduled for Friday nights’s Focused Health 250 at Echo Park Speedway.

– Starting Position; With no practice, NXS teams would move thru technical inspection on Thursday prior to putting cars on the track for Friday night’s Focused Health 250 qualifying. Similar to past seasons, Echo Park Speedway would once again use superspeedway qualifying consisting of two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Legge is scheduled to go out on track 1st in the order to make her lap. With 38 cars entered, no one will miss the race. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on the CW Network App at 3:05 PM ET. Race will air live on CW Network Friday night at 7:30 P.M.

– Echo Park Speedway Stats; Legge will make her fifth NXS start of the season, and her first start at Echo Park Speedway during Friday night’s Focused Health 250.

Featured Partner

Desnuda Organic Tequila; Born in the Midwest. Forged in Jalisco. Desnuda is not just a tequila, it’s a return to true form.

Nick and Brian weren’t chasing trends when they started this. They were chasing truth. Tequila that didn’t just taste good, but felt right—clean, intentional, and crafted with reverence. So they went to the source: Amatitán, where the agave grows deep in volcanic soil and the makers still honor the ritual.

Desnuda is made without additives, without shortcuts, without pretense. From mature piñas to small-batch closed fermentation, every bottle is coaxed into being by artisans who know the land, the process, and the silence between each step.

We don’t filter out the soul. We don’t chase hype. We make tequila the way it was meant to be—elemental, honest, and grounded in something older than branding. This isn’t liquor. It’s a ritual in a bottle. Sip slowly. Strip everything else away.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.