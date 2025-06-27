RCR Race Preview: EchoPark Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at EchoPark Speedway… In 167 NASCAR Cup Series starts at EchoPark Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has earned nine wins and three pole awards, including Kevin Harvick’s emotional victory in 2001. Dale Earnhardt won eight times at the Hampton, Ga., track under the RCR banner (1984-fall, 1986-fall, 1988-spring, 1989-fall, 1990-spring, 1995-fall, 1996-spring, 2000-spring). The Welcome, N.C., team has 31 top-five and 64 top-10 finishes at Atlanta and has led a total of 3,045 laps at the 1.54-mile oval.

RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at EchoPark Speedway… RCR has recorded eight NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at the greater Atlanta facility, led by Austin Hill’s five victories (2022-fall, 2023-spring, swept both races in 2024, and won most recently in February 2025). Jeff Burton (2006 and 2007) and Kevin Harvick (2013) also secured victories at Atlanta with RCR. As an organization, RCR has piled up 19 top-five and 35 top-10 finishes over a span of 66 starts at the Peachtree State track.

NASCAR’s $1 Million Showdown: The 2025 In-Season Challenge… The NASCAR In-Season Challenge kicks off this weekend at EchoPark Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series. The challenge is a new, bracket-style tournament. The 32 qualifying drivers are seeded into a single-elimination bracket. Each race in the tournament reduces the field by half: from 32 to 16, then to 8, 4, and finally 2. The driver with the better finish in the final race is crowned the tournament champion. The challenge will end on July 27 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

RCR Drafting Track Success in 2025… In NASCAR Xfinity Series competition on drafting tracks this season, RCR has won all three races and swept all six stages. During those three drafting track races, the organization has led 315 laps (78%), with the next closest team only leading 24 laps.

Did You Know? RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program has won seven of the last nine (Hill – five, Jesse Love – two) and 11 of the last 20 drafting track events (all since Hill joined the team in 2022).

Catch the Action on Friday… The NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway will be televised live Friday, June 27, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Friday’s qualifying session will be shown for free on The CW App.

Watch Us on TNT Sports… The NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, June 28, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on TNT Sports, the first of five consecutive races this season that will air on TNT Sports. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at EchoPark Speedway will be broadcast on truTV and Max. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet at EchoPark Speedway… In 17 NASCAR Cup Series starts at EchoPark Speedway, Austin Dillon earned a best finish of sixth in March 2021. In four NASCAR Xfinity Series and four NASCAR Truck Series races at the Hampton, Georgia track, Dillon has posted seven top-10 results and never finished worse than the 11th position.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations, and more. In 2017, Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit basspro.com.

Winchester AA® Super Spreader… New for 2025, Winchester AA® Super Spreader™ loads are designed to give target shooters a competitive edge with close range targets. Available in 12 gauge, this new sporting clays shotshell throws 70% larger patterns at 20 yards vs. standard loads. AA® Super Spreader™ shotshells contain a hinged wad and specialized shot column that allows for a rapid and uniform spread that crushes close range, fast targets. Now available at retailers nationwide.

First Round Opponent… NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge begins Saturday night at EchoPark Speedway. The single-elimination tournament makes its debut during the 2025 season. Dillon’s first-round opponent is Chase Elliott. The $1 million-to-win bonus tournament will be contested over the next five weeks, culminating at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to make an appearance at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone on Saturday, June 28 at 3:40 p.m. Local Time. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet and get new RCR gear.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts heading into EchoPark Speedway?

“I’m excited. The new track surface at EchoPark Speedway, which we have been racing on for a couple of years now, has created a whole new style of racing. You get to see these packs that are moving really fast. It’s probably the closest thing to a video game you will see in NASCAR. I’m excited about it and I’ve been studying hard.”

Does EchoPark Speedway feel as wide as it looks?

“It’s pretty wide. You’re running right up against the wall and all the way at the bottom, so it’s pretty wide and you’ll see guys using every single bit of this track, which makes it fun for fans, and the drivers.”

You have a long history at EchoPark Speedway.

“I have a lot of memories of Atlanta, even from a young age. I used to come up here with my family, I think on Wednesday nights or Thursday nights, and we would run the little quarter mile on the front of the track with the Bandolero. Just learning the craft.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 SENIX Tools Chevrolet at Echo Park Speedway… Saturday night’s 400-mile race will mark Kyle Busch’s 32nd career NASCAR Cup Series start at Echo Park Speedway. Busch has two NASCAR Cup Series wins at the 1.5-mile track, finding Victory Lane in March 2008 and September 2013. The 40-year-old driver has 10 top-five finishes and 16 top-10 finishes at the track, has led 623 laps, and has completed 95.4 percent (9,153 of 9,599) of the laps he’s contested there. He holds an average starting position of 11.3 and an average finish of 12.8. In addition to his Cup Series success at Echo Park Speedway, the veteran racer also has eight NASCAR Truck Series and three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at the 1.54-mile oval.

History Maker… Busch is the youngest winner in Cup Series history at Echo Park Speedway. His 2008 win at the track came at just 22 years, 10 months, and 7 days of age.

Remember When… Busch owns two wins at Echo Park Speedway in the Cup Series. His first win at the track was in 2008. Busch took the lead with 50 laps remaining in the race after Carl Edwards, trying for a third straight victory, retired early with a broken transmission. Busch’s second Cup win at Echo Park Speedway was in 2013. He claimed victory by beating Joey Logano to the finish line by .740 seconds. The win was his fourth of the season and tied him with Rex White for 23rd on the career victory list with 28.

About SENIX Tools… At SENIX, we break barriers and shatter expectations by redefining outdoor power equipment and power tools with cutting-edge innovation and unwavering passion. Whether you’re an arborist, landscaper, or a dedicated DIY enthusiast, SENIX tools have been meticulously crafted with you in mind. Our state-of-the-art technology, top-notch performance, and eco-friendly design options empower you to tackle any task effortlessly. For more information on SENIX Tools and our comprehensive line of outdoor power equipment and power tools, visit senixtools.com.

First Round Opponent… NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge begins Saturday night at Echo Park Speedway. The single-elimination tournament makes its debut during the 2025 season. Busch’s first-round opponent is Brad Keselowski. The $1 million-to-win bonus tournament will be contested over the next five weeks, culminating at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Your Thoughts, Kyle… For the second time this season, Busch will join the CW broadcast booth for Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Echo Park Speedway as an analyst. Busch made his debut with the network at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

What are your thoughts overall on racing at EchoPark Speedway at night?

“I enjoy night racing. It’s going to be fun, and it’s going to be an important race. There are so many things that can change in any given lap, let alone a whole race, with superspeedway style racing. Those two dynamics – night racing and speedway racing, are going to make Saturday night’s race at Echo Park Speedway one of the ones to remember.”

Is Echo Park Speedway as exciting for you behind the wheel as it is for the fans?

“Racing at Echo Park Speedway is intense, so I guess that would be exciting for us. The race certainly brings a lot of adrenaline and action. There’s something happening all the time so you’re trying to figure out your next move and seeing what lanes are moving, and what things are happening in order to get yourself further up front. It seems like there’s a lot of maneuvering in the middle of the pack from those ten spots between eighth and 18th, but at the same time it might seem like it’s dull up at the front. Although we’re all trying to get there, it just seems like it gets a little locked up because sometimes the track gets that one lane, that high lane moving in the bottom. It just doesn’t materialize.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Roland Chevrolet at EchoPark Speedway… Jesse Love has made three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at EchoPark Speedway, all coming behind the wheel of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The 20-year-old has qualified on the pole for each of the races and earned a best finish of sixth in the 2024 summer event. Love has completed 100% of laps competed at the Hampton, Georgia facility.

50 NXS Starts… Friday’s race at EchoPark Speedway marks Love’s 50th career Xfinity Series start. Through 49 events, Love has won two races, captured 11 top-five and 28 top-10 finishes, and claimed seven poles. The defending Sunoco Rookie of the Year has led a total of 505 laps.

Mr. Pole Position… Love has won three straight poles at EchoPark Speedway and four straight poles on drafting tracks.

Did You Know? With Love’s six career drafting track poles in the Xfinity Series, the Menlo Park, California native ranks second all-time behind Joe Nemechek with 10.

Laps Leader… In each of Love’s three starts at EchoPark Speedway, the young gun has led a minimum of 13 laps and paced the field for a total of 193 laps.

Points Check… Through 16 races, Love continues to hold the fourth position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – 16 points behind third-place Sam Mayer.

About Roland DGA… Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries. To learn more about Roland DGA or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

Meet Love… On Friday, June 27 at 2 p.m. Local Time, Love is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone at EchoPark Speedway. Stop by to meet Love and purchase new No. 2 gear.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

What is the key to success at EchoPark Speedway?

“I’m not sure, because I haven’t won there yet. I’ve seemed to dominate every time that I’ve gone there, but a huge part of being successful is having a really fast race car. The spring and fall races are two completely different races and not the same in the slightest. One is a speedway race and then the other is basically a high downforce, high drag intermediate race. I don’t think this race is going to be the same as last year’s fall race. We won’t be packed up tight, and we will probably be sliding around which will be super challenging. I think that caught us a little off guard last year and we are better prepared for it this time around.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at EchoPark Speedway… Austin Hill has seven career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at EchoPark Speedway, earning five wins and a second-place finish while piloting the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet. Hill has led at least one lap in each of his seven starts, totaling 364 laps pacing the field. In addition, Hill has six NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Hampton, Georgia facility, posting one pole (2019), two top-five (2020, 2021) and three top-10 results (2019-2021).

Defending Race Winner… Hill enters EchoPark Speedway as the defending race winner, with the veteran driver claiming the victory in the last three Xfinity Series events – dating back to the 2024 spring race – and five of the last six.

Record Chasing, Again… Hill is currently tied with Kevin Harvick for the most all-time Xfinity Series wins at EchoPark Speedway. Harvick’s five victories came before the track reconfiguration, while Hill’s five checkered flags have all been on the new surface.

Did You Know? After his dramatic three-wide victory at Talladega Superspeedway in April, Hill is now the all-time Xfinity Series drafting track leader in wins (nine), stage wins (14), and laps led (754). The 31-year-old is the only Xfinity Series driver to win on all three drafting tracks.

Bennett Home Track… Located a short 15 minutes from EchoPark Speedway, Bennett Transportation & Logistics’ headquarters are based in McDonough, Georgia. Bennett Family of Companies will have hundreds of guests on site to watch Hill compete on Friday night.

Celebrating Exceptional Truck Drivers… In conjunction with their home track race, Bennett is celebrating exceptional truck drivers with 20 names featured on the No. 21 Chevrolet. Of the 20 individuals honored, seven are from Bennett’s Women In The Drivers Seat program, while 13 are from Bennett’s Driver of the Year program. At Bennett, Driver of the Year is one of the highest honors a professional driver can receive. Each recipient is handpicked by their business unit leader from a group of standout drivers who’ve demonstrated excellence throughout the year. These individuals represent the very best in their fleet – prioritizing safety, living out Bennett’s core values, and going above and beyond in their work.

Georgia Boy Returns Home… Hill is a native of Winston, Georgia, sited 60 miles from EchoPark Speedway. Hill started his motorsports career racing bandolero and legends cars on the frontstretch quarter-mile oval at Atlanta. Hill’s extended family continues to live in the Peachtree State and will be in attendance for Friday’s race.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies provides industry-leading logistics solutions that help businesses thrive. Whether you need specialized trucking, warehousing, 3PL, exporting, importing, or crane services, Bennett has the expertise to handle your most complex and time-sensitive freight. From LTL to over-dimensional truckloads, Bennett ensures safe, reliable, and on-time deliveries around the world. With a legacy of excellence since 1974, their family and woman-owned company is dedicated to providing personalized, flexible solutions that meet your unique business needs. Trust Bennett to deliver when it matters most – discover how we can help your business grow at www.bennettig.com. Together we can move anything.

Meet Hill… On Friday, June 27, fans have two opportunities to meet Hill prior to the green flag. At 1:20 p.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to make an appearance at the Bennett Family of Companies Display in the Fan Zone at EchoPark Speedway. Immediately following at 1:40 p.m. Local Time, the hometown driver is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone at EchoPark Speedway. Stop by to meet and get an autograph from the defending race winner.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

You’ve had a lot of success at EchoPark Speedway. What is the outlook heading back?

“Our No. 21 team has been so good in Atlanta, but it’s just like any superspeedway race. All it takes is one crash or one guy to make a mistake, and you’re on the hook. When we go there, our team can’t be over confident and think ‘oh, we are going to go win the race.’ We have to do everything right and hope that it works out in the end. We know how to put ourselves in positions to run up front and win. We’ve proven that. But we can’t let our guard down and think it will be easy.”