Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com

Sanchez wins the Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

Nick Sanchez held off Carson Kvapil by 0.139 seconds in the final seven laps to secure his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in Friday night’s Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway.

The 24-year-old from Miami, Florida, overcame a spin through the frontstretch grass on lap 68, caution flags, race chaos, and inclement weather delays to win and earn a berth in the Xfinity Series Playoffs.

Sanchez’s win marks Big Machine Racing’s second Xfinity Series team victory.

“A weight is lifted off my shoulder, and now we can just go chase checkered flags,” said Sanchez. “I think we just have super strong cars here at Big Machine Racing that do a great job at the race track, and I feel like when we come here, it’s not me – I just got it done tonight, and I’m happy to drive fast cars here.”

Lightning forced NASCAR to halt the race after 36 laps, which delayed the race one hour and 18 minutes.

Carson Kvapil, who started from the rear of the field after unapproved adjustments, held on to second place in his No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

“To be that close really does sting,” said Kvapil. “I couldn’t really generate a run there. I didn’t feel like we had enough cars nose-to-tail and organized. We were all kind of just too far away from each other. I tried backing up on the last lap… I probably could have made a move earlier. I just felt like, if we got side-by-side, we’d get swallowed up by somebody.”

Sam Mayer finished third, Connor Zilisch fourth for his sixth straight in the series, and Taylor Gray rounded out the top five.

The race featured nine caution flags for 58 laps and 12 lead changes among nine drivers.

After EchoPark Speedway, Justin Allgaier leads the series standings by 63 over Sam Mayer, 76 over Austin Hill, 83 over Jesse Love, and 98 over Connor Zilisch.

Next, the Xfinity Series heads to Chicago, Illinois, for the Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 5, at 4:30 pm ET on CW.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Focused Health 250
EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia
|Friday, June 27, 2025

FinStNoDriverS1S2S3PointsStatus
11148Nick Sanchez #47051Running
2241Carson Kvapil #92046Running
3341Sam Mayer20043Running
4688Connor Zilisch #60038Running
5754Taylor Gray #10042Running
652Jesse Love03039Running
71019Aric Almirola00030Running
82210Daniel Dye #30037Running
92128Kyle Sieg08031Running
102651Jeremy Clements00027Running
112926Dean Thompson #56037Running
121970Leland Honeyman80028Running
13925Harrison Burton00024Running
14420Brandon Jones01033Running
153399Matt DiBenedetto104030Running
162727Jeb Burton00021Running
173244Brennan Poole75030Running
183435Joey Gase00019Running
191716Christian Eckes #00018Running
203745Mason Massey00017Running
212871Ryan Ellis010017Running
221531Blaine Perkins09017Running
233614Garrett Smithley00014Running
24357Nick Leitz00013Running
25315Kris Wright00012Running
26221Austin Hill00012Running
273853Mason Maggio00010Running
28891CJ McLaughlin0009Accident
292542Anthony Alfredo0008Accident
301339Ryan Sieg0007DVP
31167Justin Allgaier0006Accident
3210Sheldon Creed0005Accident
33148Sammy Smith0004Accident
342332Katherine Legge(i)0000Accident
352024Patrick Staropoli0002Accident
361218William Sawalich #0001Accident
37184Parker Retzlaff0001Accident
383011Josh Williams0001Accident

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
