Keselowski Runner-Up as RFK Impresses at Echopark

Keselowski 2nd, Buescher 9th & Preece 15th

Hampton, GA (June 28, 2025) – Brad Keselowski came within a few car lengths of victory, Chris Buescher earned another solid top-10, and Ryan Preece rallied late in another strong outing for RFK Racing. All three RFK drivers delivered, leading a combined 64 laps, and each advancing to the next round of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge with determined and competitive performances.

6 Brad Keselowski

Winning – it’s the only thing Brad Keselowski is focused on as the regular season winds down. It’s his most direct path to the playoffs and his efforts were fully concentrated on that Saturday night at EchoPark Speedway. Keselowski fired off 6th and quicky proved the Consumer Cellular Ford was among the cars to beat. With drafting help from RFK teammate Ryan Preece, Keselowski quickly picked up two positions and was running with the leaders when weather briefly halted Stage One. Once the skies cleared and the green flag waived again, the 6 car surged to a second place Stage One finish.

With a strong car confidence was rising heading into Stage Two, but there would be adversity. Although Keselowski took evasive action, he was unable to completely avoid a multi-car crash at lap 70. Undeterred, the 6-team – led by crew chief Jeremy Bullins – went to work. Stopping the car several times on pit-road they assessed the damage which appeared to affect the steering. Repairs were made and Keselowski continued to be competitive. He rejoined the competition mid-pack but by the end of the segment, he again picked up stage points with a tenth place finish in Stage Two.

Between stages the team continued to work on the car, giving Brad something he could contend with. He did just that, rocketing toward the front to eventually take the lead at lap 184 of the 260 lap race. Keselowski continued to swap the lead with others during the closing laps, leading a total of seven times for 46 laps. Coming to the checkers he engaged in a battle with Alex Bowman and eventual race winner Chase Elliott, bringing home a second place finish. In the process he also advanced to the next round of NASCAR’s In Season Challenge, by finishing well ahead of his first-round matchup, Kyle Busch.

17 Chris Buescher

Driving the Kroger/Cinnamon Toast Crunch Ford, Chris Buescher came to Altanta looking to Cinna-dust the competition. He began Saturday night’s race at EchoPark Speedway 13th and quickly settled into a steady pace. Early rain brought out a red flag around Lap 43, briefly pausing the action. After the delay, Buescher and the No. 17 team made a strategic pit stop to fine-tune their setup, setting the stage for a stronger run. A late-stage caution froze the field under yellow, with Buescher closing out the opening segment in 11th and ready to charge forward.

The second stage saw Buescher come to life. As chaos unfolded around him with multiple multi-car incidents, he kept his nose clean and climbed into the top three. A strong pit stop put him in position to challenge for the lead. He soon swapped the top spot in a battle with Ty Gibbs and Alex Bowman. Buescher stayed aggressive, leading laps and keeping his RFK Ford near the front. When the stage ended, he was third.

In the closing stage, Buescher challenged for the win. A quick fuel-only pit stop during a late caution kept him near the front, and he lined up just behind teammate Brad Keselowski for a restart with less than 50 laps remaining. The RFK teammates drafted together, holding the top two spots in the early moments of the stage. As the stage wore on Buescher got shuffled back and ended the night 9th, allowing him to advance to the next round of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge by finishing ahead of Todd Gilliland,

60 Ryan Preece

Ryan Preece delivered a determined Saturday night at EchoPark Speedway. Driving the Solomon Plumbing Ford he started fifth and showed early speed. While working closely with teammate Brad Keselowski he held his ground inside the top 10 through the opening laps. He was running ninth when rain brought out a caution on Lap 37, followed by a red flag stoppage. After the delay, Preece pitted for right-side tires to fine-tune the car’s handling and rejoined the field looking to regain momentum. A multi-car crash late in the run brought out a caution to end the stage, with Preece scored 23rd.

Stage Two, brought about required the No. 41 team to rolled up their sleeves and go to work. Preece pitted early for fresh tires, fuel, and adjustments, then restarted 23rd. Just a few laps later, he was collected in a multi-car crash, sustaining right front damage but avoiding any major mechanical issues. After multiple pit stops to make repairs, Preece climbed back through the field. By the end of the stage, he was up to 16th.

The team continued to make repairs between stages, stopping multiple times to tape and massage the wrinkled body work. They gave Preece something he could work with. That, combined with strategy put the 60 car back in the mix. During a caution period, Preece stayed out and restarted inside the top five. Even with lingering nose damage and fuel strategy in play, Preece remained aggressive and competitive, mixing it up with the front-runners deep into the final stage. He ended the night with a respectable 15th place finish, and like his teammates he also advanced to the next round of the In-Season Challenge by finishing ahead of William Byron.

Up Next:

Chicago Street Race (Chicago, IL)

Sunday July 6, 2025 on TNT @ 2:00pm

