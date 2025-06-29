Ty Dillon Earns Eighth-Place Finish at EchoPark Speedway for Season-Best Finish

Lexington, NC (June 28, 2025) – With a strong Kaulig Racing Mark III Chevrolet, Ty Dillon earned a season-best finish of eighth on Saturday night at EchoPark Speedway.

“Our Mark III Camaro was awesome,” said Ty Dillon. “I have to thank Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime. These are the best cars I’ve ever driven and we’re building confidence and momentum week in and week out. We’ve had a lot of speed this year and just haven’t gotten the results, and it’s nice to get the result on a day like today. We’re building confidence and this is a great start to continue our climb.”

Starting the race from the 14th position, one of his best starts of the season, Dillon maintained his position in the top 20 throughout the stage before finishing the opening stage in 13th. The team pitted for right-side tires and fuel, but unfortunately, was tagged with a pit road violation relegating Dillon deep in the field. Avoiding the caution on the opening lap of Stage 2, Dillon was able to avoid the mayhem and start his march back in to the top 20 and eventually the top 10. With a fast Chevrolet, Dillon ran as high as third late in the race before crossing the finish line in eighth place.

“We started the weekend strong with a really good qualifying performance,” said Kaulig Racing Technical Director Mike Cook. “We really didn’t get to race in the Spring race because we had a flat tire and kind of ended our day early, so we didn’t know what to expect. It really shows how far this team has come and brought everything together. Mexico was a great race for us as well, building off that momentum. Ty ran pretty much in the top 10 all day and was competitive. He overcame some fuel issues today and got back in the top 10 and was fighting hard. Just really happy with where we ended the day.”

Continuing to grow this season, the No. 10 Kaulig Racing team has shown speed and contended with strong runs, but needed to connect the pieces to earn a solid finish. With his eighth-place finish, Dillon earned his best finish of the season for his first top 10 and seventh top-20 finish of the year.

“We had a good car from when we unloaded yesterday and actually managed to pit the whole race together, which we haven’t been able to do for the last month or so,” said crew chief Andrew Dickeson. “We’re really excited to build some momentum for this team and kick start the next part of the season.”

For the first ever In-Season Challenge, Dillon advances to the second round after beating the No. 1 seed, Denny Hamlin. Dillon will now take on Brad Keselowski in the second round at the Chicago Street Course.

The NASCAR Cup Series now heads to the streets of Chicago for the Grant Park 165 on Sunday, July 6, at 3:30 p.m. ET, live on TNT Sports. The race will be broadcast on the Motor Racing Network and SIRIUS XM’s NASCAR Channel.



