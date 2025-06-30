Arby’s Brings The Meats and More to Chicago Street Race

Arby’s ‘Race for the Cheesesteak’ Campaign Includes Track Signage, On-Air Sponsorship, Onsite Experiential Display and Full Primary Partnership with Rick Ware Racing

Largest Sandwich Drive-Thru Restaurant Brand in the World Will Launch National 100,000 Angus Cheesesteak Giveaway at Start of Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Series Race on Sunday

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 30, 2025) – Chicago is home to big personalities and big ideas, and for the third annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race, founding partner Arby’s is emulating the style of the Windy City by going big in its activation.

Knowing NASCAR Cup Series drivers are always hungry to win, Arby’s is using the downtown street circuit to debut a winning menu innovation – the new Angus Cheesesteak Sandwich. The largest sandwich drive-thru restaurant brand in the world has literally painted the track red via signage, on-air sponsorship, an onsite experiential display and, of course, a car in Sunday’s headlining Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Series race. Arby’s has also created a one-of-a-kind trophy featuring an edible Arby’s Angus Cheesesteak that immortalizes this weekend’s “Race for the Cheesesteak.”

Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Arby’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing, leads the way for Arby’s with his red-and-white Arby’s Angus Cheesesteak-emblazoned racecar. Ware will be featured in a 15-second TV spot that will air during TNT’s broadcast of the Grant Park 165, which goes live on Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT. The start time coincides with Arby’s giving away 100,000 Angus Cheesesteaks nationally, available to all Arby’s Rewards Members. Sign up at Arbys.com/deals.

“The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is a marquee moment for Arby’s, and we’re proud to use this event to highlight our new Angus Cheesesteaks,” said Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, Arby’s. “With a Cheesesteak giveaway and a full track takeover, this activation reflects our fandom and enthusiasm for racing. Our new Cheesesteaks are packed with bold flavor and we’re excited to introduce them in a way only Arby’s can.”

Before Ware races around the 2.2-mile, 12-turn Chicago street circuit, he will turn laps at Arby’s experiential display in the fan zone, located directly inside the North Entry ticket gate on East Jackson Drive.

Fun is the name of the game, as adults can be kids again and race big wheels on a NASCAR-style oval. On Saturday and Sunday of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend, Ware will compete against fans and his Rick Ware Racing counterpart, NHRA Top Fuel driver Clay Millican, who won last year’s U.S. Nationals near Indianapolis with Arby’s adorning his 12,000-horsepower dragster.

And when it’s time for Ware to take his No. 51 Arby’s Ford Mustang onto the Chicago street circuit, he will see red-and-white Arby’s “Race for the Cheesesteak” signage between turns 10-12, including the two pedestrian bridges that span the final corner of the track. Ware will also bring viewers along for all 75 laps of the race by carrying in-car cameras that will feature four distinct views – from the roof, the rear bumper, looking back at Ware behind the wheel, and an interior shot that turns 360 degrees.

“You can’t miss Arby’s this weekend. They’ve turned the Chicago Street Race into a full-on flavor takeover,” Ware said. “From the signage around the track to giving away 100,000 Angus Cheesesteaks, the activation is massive. It’s cool to see a brand go all-in like this, and I’m proud to represent Arby’s on and off the track.”

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is a tentpole event for Arby’s and the launch of its new Angus Cheesesteaks, loaded with a quarter-pound of thin-shaved, 100-percent Angus steak that are available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

Known as the home of the meats, Arby’s Angus Cheesesteaks are built on a foundation of premium quality Angus steak – rich, marbled and tender, with a robust flavor that embodies the spirit of quality American beef and lives up to Arby’s name. Each sandwich features a generous portion of thinly shaved Angus steak blended with melted American cheese, topped with a diced bell pepper and onion blend, and finished with a creamy garlic spread on a toasted bun.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is the only event of its kind on the NASCAR schedule, and its bold inclusion on the calendar earned “Sports Event of the Year” recognition from the Sports Business Journal.

Ware relishes the opportunity to race on a street course. The 29-year-old has a diverse racing background that includes driving sportscars on a variety of road courses, both domestic and international.

Ware won the 2019-2020 LMP2 championship in the Asian Le Mans Series with co-driver Gustas Grinbergas. In a prelude to that title, Ware was the 2014 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Rookie of the Year. In January 2024 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Ware piloted a Ligier JS P320 to a podium finish in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge LMP3 class. Ware has also competed in Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup and the NTT IndyCar Series.

“Road racing is where I did a lot of my growing up and learning how to race,” Ware said. “There was a lot of back and forth between stock cars and GT cars and sportscars over the years as I found my place in NASCAR. So I’m always, ‘The more the merrier,’ when it comes to road racing.”

Practice for the Grant Park 165 begins Saturday at 12 p.m. CDT/1 p.m. EDT followed by qualifying at 1 p.m. CDT/2 p.m. EDT. The race goes green Sunday at 1 p.m. CDT/2 p.m. EDT with live, flag-to-flag coverage provided by TNT and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

