WorkMoney Joins LEGACY MOTOR CLUB as Official Partner in Bold Push to Empower Working Americans

STATESVILLE, N.C. (July 1, 2025) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced a new partnership with WorkMoney, the nonprofit organization dedicated to lowering costs and raising wages for working people across America. The collaboration marks WorkMoney’s first foray into NASCAR and represents a shared commitment to community, hard work, and making everyday life more affordable.

As a partner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, WorkMoney branding will debut on the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE in select NASCAR Cup Series races throughout the 2025 season. The partnership will also include digital content integration, grassroots fan activations, and storytelling that spotlights everyday Americans and their financial challenges and victories.

“We’re excited to welcome WorkMoney to the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB family,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “They’re doing meaningful work to support working people across the country, and that aligns with everything we believe in—family, perseverance, and building a better future.”
WorkMoney is a nonprofit that advocates for policies and provides tools to help families save money on essentials like groceries, utilities, and healthcare. With over 8 million members nationwide, WorkMoney helps everyday Americans spend less and save more—and now, they have a presence in the fast-paced, fan-driven world of NASCAR.

“At WorkMoney, we believe everyone who works hard deserves a good life,” said Carrie Joy Grimes, CEO of WorkMoney. “That’s why we’re proud to partner with NASCAR and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. We share the same values: hard work, grit, pride in where you’re from, and deep love for family and country. NASCAR fans are WorkMoney members. And we’re showing up for them—on the track and in their everyday lives—to help make that good life a little more affordable.”

The partnership will kick off officially at the Chicago Street Course on July 6 with the presence of the LEGACY MC No. 43. The partnership is a collaboration rooted in the American spirit—working hard, lifting others up, and driving change.

ABOUT WorkMoney: WorkMoney is a national organization dedicated to lowering costs and raising incomes for all Americans, making American life more affordable and American families financially secure. We provide information, products, services, perks, benefits, tips, and tools to help our more than 8+ million members improve their financial lives.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MC is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

