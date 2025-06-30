PROCK, ASHLEY, REED & HALL SCOOP UP WINS AT SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS

Prock goes back-to-back with FC triumph

NORWALK, Ohio (June 29, 2025) – Funny Car points leader Austin Prock won back-to-back races for the second time this year for John Force Racing, taking down Matt Hagan in the final round of the 19th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on Sunday at Summit Motorsports Park.

Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Cory Reed (Pro Stock) and John Hall (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the 10th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Prock went 4.064-seconds at 318.54 mph in his 12,000-horsepower Cornwell Quality Tools Chevrolet SS to slip past Hagan’s 4.099, as the points leader earned his fourth win of the 2025 campaign. It is the reigning world champion’s 16th career win and, amazingly, the 12th in the last 30 races since joining the Funny Car ranks at the start of the 2024 campaign.

To reach the final round, Prock defeated Dale Creasy Jr., Bob Tasca III and Ron Capps, setting up a marquee matchup with Hagan. The four-time world champion left first, but Prock had enough to track him down and earn his first career victory at Summit Motorsports Park.

“It was definitely special, you know, the energy was definitely in a better place this year,” Prock said. “Last year, I probably shouldn’t have even been behind the wheel, some of those runs. My mental state was not in the best capacity, but, you know, we still had a fast hot rod and I ended up coming short to Tasca in the semis last year. But to get it done with the Force family back in the house, that that was a big deal.

“Last weekend was huge and this weekend was really big for the Force family and really big for Cornwell Tools. I mean, winning in their backyard, sending the trophy home with them, I delivered the championship trophy to them this weekend, so to send them home with two pieces of hardware definitely makes me feel good.”

Hagan advanced to the final round for the first time this season and the 94th time in his career by defeating J.R. Todd, Jack Beckman and No. 1 qualifier Cruz Pedregon. Prock leads Jack Beckman by 127 points after 10 races.

Speaking of back-to-back wins, Top Fuel’s Justin Ashley continues to roll, as the young phenom picked up his second consecutive victory, this time going 3.931 at 317.34 in his 12,000-horsepower Scag Power Equipment dragster to hold off Clay Millican in a thrilling championship round holeshot victory.

It’s the first career win in Norwalk for Ashley, who has gotten red-hot over the past couple months, advancing to six final rounds at the past seven races. He’s now won consecutive races as well, pulling to within 77 points of leader Tony Stewart.

Ashley, who qualified No. 1 for the first time this year, got past Scott Farley, Josh Hart and Shawn Langdon to reach the final round. Against Millican, Ashley had an incredible .027 reaction time, which was just enough to hold off Millican’s solid run of 3.922 in a memorable holeshot victory for Ashley.

“It’s very exciting to get my first win here,” Ashley said. “Norwalk means a lot to me personally. My father (Mike) won in Funny Car here in 2007, and I ever since we started racing in Top Fuel, it was a dream of mine to win right here and that’s what we did today. It’s special and the team did a great job all weekend.

“We qualified number one and navigated our way down the racetrack all race day long on a surface that was very slippery and very tricky. The people who win these races are the ones that go A to B, and that’s what we did today. I’m just glad it worked out. I’m really proud of Mike Green and Tommy DeLago and our whole team. They really deserved this win and I’m happy that could be along for the ride.”

Millican reached the finals for the second time this season after defeating Dan Mercier, Doug Kalitta and Stewart.

In Pro Stock, Cory Reed picked up his first career NHRA win in a magical moment, taking down teammate Dallas Glenn in the final round with a run of 6.648 at 207.30 in his J&A Service Chevrolet Camaro. Glenn had almost immediate tire shake off the starting line, as Reed cruised to the victory in what was his fourth career final round.

This will certainly be the most memorable, as Reed has made an incredible transition to the Pro Stock ranks, switching from Pro Stock Motorcycle to Pro Stock last year. He’s shown tremendous potential and made big strides in a short time. To reach the final round, Reed defeated Troy Coughlin Jr., Greg Stanfield and No. 1 qualifier Greg Anderson.

Reed was a spectacular .012 on the starting line against line and rolled to the victory and creating a moment he won’t soon forget.

“I had a lot of emotions, like you said, I tried not to cry pretty much the whole time right now,” Reed said. “All I know is I got Dallas off the tree, which was a very big accomplishment for myself. I struggled all day with lights, so I was proud of myself for coming around like that. I kind of knew I had to step up against that guy. He’s tough.

“I’ve got a great team behind me and great people. I mean, my buddy Joey (Gladstone), my mom and dad, family, everybody at KB is amazing. They all taught me so much and helping me every day. Getting me through personal struggles and all that stuff, it’s incredible.”

Glenn reached the final round for the seventh time in eight races this year with round wins against Val Smeland, Cody Coughlin and Matt Hartford, who won Saturday’s GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout. He trails points leader Anderson, who won the GESi No. 1 Qualifier Award this weekend, by 50 points at the halfway mark of the season.

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s John Hall waited nearly 12 years between wins, but the veteran got the job done on Sunday in Norwalk, chasing down Richard Gadson in the championship round with a run of 6.880 at 196.67 on his American Rebel Beer Buell. Gadson left first with a standout .021 reaction time, but Hall had enough power to slip by at the finish line, recording his first victory since the U.S. Nationals at Indy in 2013.

It’s the veteran’s third career win and this one will certainly be special. After qualifying third and posting a series of solid runs in qualifying, Hall defeated Wesley Wells, Marc Ingwersen and points leader Gaige Herrera to reach the finals. Herrera went red to hand the victory to Hall, who then got the best of the second Vance & Hines rider in Gadson to get the win.

“It’s special because you never know if you’re going to get another one. I won twice in 2013, including the U.S. Nationals,” Hall said. “You know, 12 years goes by and you just realize how hard it is to get one of these. Matt Smith Racing is one of the hardest working teams out here and they get you to the winner’s circle if you do your job.

“I ride the bike and he [Matt Smith] tells me to do my job. I hit the button, cut a good light, and that’s my mindset. But they tune the bike, they’re constantly tuning the bike for the weather and it paid off.”

To reach the final round for the third time this season, Gadson took down Chase Van Sant, Angie Smith and No. 1 qualifier Matt Smith. Herrera leaves with the points lead, holding a 96-point advantage over M. Smith.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action with the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals on July 18-20 at Pacific Raceways in Seattle.

NORWALK, Ohio — Final finish order (1-16) at the 19th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. The race is the 10th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

Justin Ashley; 2. Clay Millican; 3. Tony Stewart; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6. Brittany Force; 7. Josh Hart; 8. Steve Torrence; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Shawn Reed; 11. Lex Joon; 12. Doug Foley; 13. Scott Farley; 14. Dan Mercier; 15. Spencer Massey; 16. Kyle Wurtzel.

FUNNY CAR:

Austin Prock; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Cruz Pedregon; 5. Jack Beckman; 6. Daniel Wilkerson; 7. Dave Richards; 8. Bob Tasca III; 9. Chad Green; 10. Dale Creasy Jr.; 11. Alexis DeJoria; 12. Buddy Hull; 13. Spencer Hyde; 14. J.R. Todd; 15. Paul Lee; 16. Hunter Green.

PRO STOCK:

Cory Reed; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Matt Hartford; 5. Aaron Stanfield; 6. Cody Coughlin; 7. Greg Stanfield; 8. Eric Latino; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 11. Chris McGaha; 12. Mason McGaha; 13. Jeg Coughlin; 14. Deric Kramer; 15. Derrick Reese; 16. Val Smeland.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

John Hall; 2. Richard Gadson; 3. Gaige Herrera; 4. Matt Smith; 5. Jianna Evaristo; 6. Marc Ingwersen; 7. Angie Smith; 8. Ron Tornow; 9. Steve Johnson; 10. Chris Bostick; 11. Chase Van Sant; 12. Odolph Daniels; 13. Wesley Wells.

NORWALK, Ohio — Sunday’s final results from the 19th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. The race is the 10th of 20 in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Justin Ashley, 3.931 seconds, 317.34 mph def. Clay Millican, 3.922 seconds, 322.34 mph.

Funny Car — Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 4.064, 318.54 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.099, 309.42.

Pro Stock — Cory Reed, Chevy Camaro, 6.648, 207.30 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 15.852, 52.42.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — John Hall, Beull, 6.880, 196.87 def. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.967, 195.19.

Top Alcohol Dragster — McKenna Bold, 5.313, 271.57 def. Shawn Cowie, 5.321, 273.39.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.544, 261.93 def. Shane Westerfield, Camaro, 5.575, 262.33.

Competition Eliminator — Dave Dupps Jr., Pontiac GTO, 8.127, 165.01 def. John Frech, Dragster, 8.023, 162.04.

Super Stock — Kevin Helms, Plymouth Barracuda, 9.502, 131.33 def. Peter D`Agnolo, Chevy Camaro, 9.383, 127.31.

Stock Eliminator — Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 10.593, 107.06 def. Caleb McFarland, Pontiac Firebird, 10.593, 106.20.

Super Comp — Jeremy Mason, Dragster, 9.606, 118.70 def. Devin Isenhower, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Super Gas — Jacob Elrod, Chevy Corvette, 9.919, 162.90 def. Jim Repka, Corvette, 9.949, 166.85.

Super Street — Damien Hazelton, Chevy Camaro, 10.937, 128.60 def. Carl Saari, Dodge Dart, 10.962, 115.24.

Top Sportsman — Chris Osborn, Chevy Camaro, 6.772, 203.43 def. Keith Castle, Dodge Stratus, 6.635, 206.73.

Top Dragster — Al Kenny, Dragster, 6.360, 179.83 def. Tony Elrod, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock — John DeFlorian Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.360, 221.23 def. Johnny Pluchino, Ford Mustang, 6.405, 218.94.

Factory X — Conner Statler, Chevy Camaro, 7.118, 193.24 def. Lenny Lottig, Camaro, 7.140, 193.71.

Factory Stock Showdown — Mark Pawuk, Dodge Challenger, 7.863, 175.32 def. Scott Libersher, Chevy Camaro, 10.802, 102.87.

NORWALK, Ohio — Final round-by-round results from the 19th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, the 10th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Clay Millican, 3.817, 331.94 def. Dan Mercier, 4.930, 159.87; Brittany Force, 4.291, 292.77 def. Lex Joon, 4.552, 203.28; Tony Stewart, 3.894, 270.70 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 9.960, 88.86; Doug Kalitta, 3.816, 327.43 def. Antron Brown, 3.903, 322.50; Justin Ashley, 3.880, 318.39 def. Scott Farley, 4.872, 190.83; Shawn Langdon, 3.872, 307.09 def. Doug Foley, 4.721, 162.08; Steve Torrence, 3.939, 313.73 def. Shawn Reed, 4.000, 285.77; Josh Hart, 3.907, 323.50 def. Spencer Massey, 6.803, 99.81;

QUARTERFINALS — Stewart, 3.908, 318.77 def. Torrence, 5.113, 143.89; Ashley, 3.902, 318.47 def. Hart, 3.976, 320.28; Langdon, 3.906, 312.35 def. Force, 3.953, 302.41; Millican, 3.912, 314.83 def. Kalitta, 3.900, 324.36;

SEMIFINALS — Millican, 3.958, 306.33 def. Stewart, 3.974, 307.72; Ashley, 3.935, 317.57 def. Langdon, 4.008, 310.41;

FINAL — Ashley, 3.931, 317.34 def. Millican, 3.922, 322.34.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.976, 325.06 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 8.289, 86.09; Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 4.033, 323.04 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.094, 317.05; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.057, 319.37 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.917, 165.90; Austin Prock, Camaro, 3.980, 324.75 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.675, 183.05; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 4.004, 325.53 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 8.530, 80.88; Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.196, 280.60 def. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 4.703, 225.52; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.075, 319.75 def. Hunter Green, Charger, 10.050, 69.55; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.967, 324.20 def. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 7.546, 80.34;

QUARTERFINALS — Prock, 4.025, 315.78 def. Tasca III, 8.385, 89.94; Pedregon, 8.864, 85.01 def. Wilkerson, Foul – Red Light; Hagan, 4.088, 308.28 def. Beckman, 4.087, 316.90; Capps, 4.005, 322.65 def. Richards, 7.904, 94.60;

SEMIFINALS — Hagan, 4.127, 297.22 def. Pedregon, 4.148, 298.27; Prock, 4.091, 307.30 def. Capps, 4.089, 309.34;

FINAL — Prock, 4.064, 318.54 def. Hagan, 4.099, 309.42.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.633, 206.10 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.619, 206.04; Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.611, 206.67 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.651, 205.72; Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.629, 206.83 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.660, 205.54; Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.591, 207.40 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.625, 205.29; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.581, 207.69 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 8.440, 116.19; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.574, 206.73 def. Derrick Reese, Ford Mustang, 6.697, 205.01; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.580, 207.75 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.638, 207.15; Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.612, 206.61 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.641, 207.37;

QUARTERFINALS — Reed, 6.622, 207.75 def. G. Stanfield, 6.689, 206.45; Glenn, 6.617, 207.18 def. C. Coughlin, 6.662, 206.42; Hartford, 6.596, 208.10 def. Latino, Broke; Anderson, 6.594, 207.27 def. A. Stanfield, 6.629, 207.94;

SEMIFINALS — Glenn, 6.638, 207.02 def. Hartford, 9.986, 96.72; Reed, 6.640, 207.08 def. Anderson, 8.855, 110.82;

FINAL — Reed, 6.648, 207.30 def. Glenn, 15.852, 52.42.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.908, 197.42 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.924, 195.22; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.865, 198.23 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.924, 192.85; Marc Ingwersen, 6.963, 191.73 def. Ron Tornow, Foul – Red Light; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.844, 197.97 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.935, 193.79; John Hall, 6.862, 196.67 def. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 17.653, 82.67; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.833, 197.83 def. Odolph Daniels, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.810, 200.41 was unopposed;

QUARTERFINALS — Hall, 6.883, 197.68 def. Ingwersen, 6.985, 192.66; Gadson, 6.847, 197.68 def. A. Smith, 7.001, 173.36; Herrera, 6.864, 198.26 was unopposed; M. Smith, 6.869, 199.29 def. Evaristo, 6.904, 196.67;

SEMIFINALS — Hall, 6.956, 194.10 def. Herrera, Foul – Red Light; Gadson, 6.929, 195.59 def. M. Smith, 6.942, 196.27;

FINAL — Hall, 6.880, 196.87 def. Gadson, 6.967, 195.19.

NORWALK, Ohio — Point standings (top 10) following the 19th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, the 10th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

Tony Stewart, 848; 2. Shawn Langdon, 796; 3. Justin Ashley, 771; 4. Doug Kalitta, 661; 5. Antron Brown, 630; 6. Brittany Force, 592; 7. Steve Torrence, 569; 8. Clay Millican, 537; 9. Josh Hart, 451; 10. Shawn Reed, 398.

Funny Car

Austin Prock, 838; 2. Jack Beckman, 711; 3. Paul Lee, 646; 4. Ron Capps, 629; 5. Matt Hagan, 616; 6. (tie) J.R. Todd, 530; Daniel Wilkerson, 530; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 468; 9. Bob Tasca III, 447; 10. Chad Green, 445.

Pro Stock

Greg Anderson, 878; 2. Dallas Glenn, 828; 3. Matt Hartford, 565; 4. Cory Reed, 521; 5. Eric Latino, 417; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 383; 7. Deric Kramer, 350; 8. Jeg Coughlin, 317; 9. Mason McGaha, 316; 10. Cody Coughlin, 294.

Pro Stock Motorcycle