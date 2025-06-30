Tasca Racing Weekend Recap – NHRA Summit Racing Nationals

Bob Tasca III debuted a brand-new Ford Performance nitro Mustang Dark Horse funny car at the NHRA Summit Racing Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park, delivering promising performance and gaining valuable data despite a second-round

loss in eliminations.

Qualifying began with adversity on Friday, as the team worked through tricky conditions. In Q1, a cylinder on the left side of the engine dropped immediately at the hit, causing the car to make a sharp move to the left. Tasca managed

to drive it through the finish line with a 4.15 at 299.86 MPH, placing the team 13th in qualifying. Q2 saw the car overpower the track around

300 feet due to an aggressive clutch setting, resulting in a 5.098 pass and dropping the Mustang to the 15th position.

Saturday brought a turning point. In Q3, the new nitro Mustang came to life, posting a 4.012 at 322.73 MPH, the quickest run of the session and the smoothest of the weekend. “I didn’t even have to turn the steering wheel,” Tasca

said. “It was like an autonomous ride.” In Q4, with track temperatures peaking, the team laid down a consistent 4.906 to close out qualifying 10th overall.

On Sunday, Tasca launched hard in Round 1 of eliminations against Hunter Green and never looked back. A strong 0.035 reaction time paired with a 4.075-second run at 319.75 MPH secured the win and advanced the team into the second

round. “That hot rod went right down the track,” said Tasca. “It’s a brand-new car, and she’s fast. Smooth and confident.”

In Round 2, Tasca faced No. 1 qualifier Austin Prock. The Ford Performance team aimed high but overpowered the track at the hit, smoking the tires and coasting to an 8.385 at 89.84 MPH. Prock advanced, and Tasca’s day ended earlier

than hoped.

“Not the results we wanted, but I’m happy with this new car,” said Tasca. “There are a lot of positives to take away, like being low ET in the heat of the day on Saturday. We just got a little too aggressive today. But the data we

gathered is going to be a big advantage heading into Seattle.”

Tasca Racing now looks ahead to Seattle, confident that the new Mustang funny car is a contender. With consistent power, smooth handling, and a crew dialed in, the team is building momentum at the right time in the season.