The Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) is at the Chicago Street Course in downtown Chicago, Illinois, for the Grant Park 165 this weekend.

Kyle Larson captured the pole last season, and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman is the 2024 race winner on July 7, 2024. Bowman capitalized on a gutsy late-race strategic pit call made by crew chief Blake Harris to race his way into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs by winning the rain-shortened race last season.

Track & Race Information for the Grant Park 165

Race Purse: $11,704,450

Track Size: 2.20 miles

Number of Turns: 12

Track Type: Asphalt Street Course

Race Length: 75 laps (165 miles)

Times

Sunday, July 6 at 2 p.m. ET on TNT, HBO Max, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 20 laps

Stage 2 Length: 25 laps (Ends on Lap 45)

Final Stage Length: 50 laps (Ends on Laps 75)

Who and what should you look out for at the Chicago Street Course?

Two drivers have won an NCS race at the Chicago Street race. Shane van Gisbergen in 2023 and Alex Bowman in the rain-shortened race in 2024. Gisbergen, driving for Trackhouse Racing, started from the third position, and Bowman started from the eighth position.

Christopher Bell leads the NCS in laps led at the Chicago Street Race with 51 laps led, followed by Justin Haley with 23.

A total of ten different drivers have finished in the top five, and Ty Gibbs, Michael McDowell, and Kyle Busch are the only drivers to finish in the top 10 in both races.

1. Shane van Gisbergen (2023 winner)

2. Justin Haley

3. Chase Elliott

4. Kyle Larson

5. Kyle Busch

6. Joey Hand

7. Michael McDowell

8. Tyler Reddick (runner-up last season)

9. Ty Gibbs

10. Alex Bowman (2024 winner)