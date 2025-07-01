Java House Named Grand Prix of Monterey Title Sponsor

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca welcomes new sponsor for its sixth annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES event

MONTEREY, Calif. (July 1, 2025) – Java House, the innovative Indianapolis-based cold brew coffee brand, has been named title sponsor of this month’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, which will take place July 25-27 at the iconic road course, marks the only visit to Northern California for America’s premier open-wheel series. This is Java House’s first event title sponsorship.

“We are delighted to welcome Java House as a sponsor for our INDYCAR event weekend,” said Mel Harder, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “Cars and coffee is a classic combination and we’re excited to share this fantastic coffee with our guests.”

Race fans will have a chance to enjoy samples of Java House’s full line of beverages, including their Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, hydration drinks and more, throughout the race weekend. Java House products will also be integrated throughout all hospitality areas, including premium luxury suites and club style pavilions. The fun won’t just stop at the track, as Java House Cold Brew Espresso Martinis will be served at select restaurants in the Monterey area leading up to and during the race.

In addition to its support of the Monterey event, Java House serves as a primary sponsor on Alexander Rossi’s No. 20 and Christian Rasmussen’s No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) Chevrolets throughout the 2025 season.

“We are thrilled for Java House to become the title sponsor of the Grand Prix of Monterey,” said Ted Gelov, owner and CEO of Heartland Food Products Group. “INDYCAR has been an outstanding platform to grow our brand and connect with a passionate fanbase. This partnership continues our commitment to expanding Java House’s presence on a national stage – with more big things to come in 2025 and beyond.”

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, visit www.weathertechraceway.com. Learn more about Java House at javahouse.com.

About WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is a world-renowned motorsport facility located in Monterey, California, operated and managed by Friends of Laguna Seca, a 501c(3) non-profit. Nestled among scenic hills, it has a rich history of hosting premier racing events, making it a favorite destination for motorsport enthusiasts from around the world. The raceway features challenging turns and elevation changes, including the world-famous Corkscrew, providing a thrilling experience for both drivers and fans. Friends of Laguna Seca is committed to delivering top-tier racing and entertainment experiences year after year. Find out how you can get involved at FriendsOfLagunaSeca.org.

About Java House:

Java House is redefining how people enjoy coffee with Amazingly Smooth Java House Cold Brew — crafted through a 12+ hour steeping process that delivers rich, bold flavor without the bitterness. More than just a great cup of coffee, Java House is revolutionizing the beverage experience with our innovative Peel ‘n Pour Pod System — the easiest way to enjoy a barista-quality cold brew in seconds with no machine or brewer required. Each 100% recyclable pod makes it easy to enjoy an Amazingly Smooth cup of coffee anytime, anywhere — just peel & pour into hot or cold water. From cold brews and lattes to teas, energy drinks and hydration beverages, Java House offers a full line of options perfect for home, office or on-the-go. Find out how to get Amazingly Smooth cold brew at javahouse.com.