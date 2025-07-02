Meyer Shank Racing Heads Home For Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio INDYCAR Weekend

Pataskala, Ohio (2 July 2025) – If it were in want of a theme song for this weekend’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Motley Crue’s Home Sweet Home would be Meyer Shank Racing’s (MSR) optimal nod to a sponsor and homage to its location.

The team’s shop is just 55 miles as the crow flies from the pit lane at Mid-Ohio where this week’s 10th round of the 2025 season takes place. As the series’ only team based in the Buckeye State, MSR has a short race-day trip to get to the paddock of the 2.258-mile circuit.

And the Crue song is the perfect accompaniment for the weekend as Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 60 SiriusXM Honda will carry the Ozzy’s Boneyard (XM channel 38) livery, celebrating the classic hard-rock, hosted by legendary singer and former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

So far this year, the MSR duo of Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 Spectrum Honda) has been fast no matter what adorned its cars as the team is putting together its best INDYCAR season since the team’s 2017 inception. MSR has already set a team record with 12 top-10 finishes, placing 10th or better in eight of the year’s nine races. The team’s drivers have also led laps in six of the year’s events – also a MSR record.

After nine races Rosenqvist is tied for fourth in the standings while Armstrong has used three consecutive top-10 finishes to climb into 11th. His recent run has the young driver just one point out of a tie for ninth and seven markers out of seventh place.

This weekend’s 90-lap event around the 13-turn layout in Lexington, Ohio will be a stern test for MSR, as the home cooking has not always been palatable in its previous 11 starts. The team has four top-10 finishes in its 11 trips but none in the last two seasons. Last year saw MSR earn its best-ever Mid-Ohio start of third on qualifying day, but the lofty starting spot yielded just a 12th-place finish.

Rosenqvist’s relationship with Mid-Ohio is a joyous one with the Ohio-based circuit hosting the Swede’s first-ever laps in an Indy car back in 2016. Mid-Ohio is also the site of Rosenqvist’s first-ever career INDYCAR podium after he scored a second place finish in 2019.

Armstrong has finished ninth and 17th in the last two years at Mid-Ohio although he has finished on the lead lap in both outings.

Sunday’s 90-lap Honda Indy 200 of Mid-Ohio will air on FOX starting at 1 p.m. ET. Saturday’s qualifying will be shown live on FS1 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. SiriusXM will also host live INDYCAR Radio coverage of all of the weekend’s sessions on XM Ch. 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “I love Mid-Ohio. this track is very special to me as it’s where I drove an Indy car for the first time. It’s also our team’s home track and the place of my first podium. We have the Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne and Ozzy’s Boneyard wagon going this weekend as well, so there’s a lot to look forward to.”

Marcus Armstrong: “Mid-Ohio is one of my favorite circuits on the calendar. It’s a very tight and technical circuit and also very grippy since the repave. It’s an enjoyable track to do qualifying laps on and then obviously the race is fairly high paced as well. Very much looking forward to this weekend and building our momentum.”