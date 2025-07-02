Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Chicago Street Course

Chicago Street Cours

Sunday, July 6, 2025

2.14-Mile Road Cours

2 PM ET

Location: Chicago

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (Race 19 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 32 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Week: 17th (Atlanta)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 3rd

No. 5 Valvoline Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Chicago Street Races 18 384 2 Wins 3 32 0 Poles 1 22 1 Top 5 9 128 1 Top 10 12 194 1 Laps Led 851 10,107 0 Stage Wins 8 70 0 Average Finish 12.7 14.0 21.5

Kyle Larson leads all NASCAR Cup Series drivers with nine top-five finishes and 12 top 10s in 2025. That marks his second-highest total of top 10s in a season’s first 18 races (2021).

The 32-year-old is tied for the most road course wins in the Next Gen era with Tyler Reddick (three).

Larson has the third-best average finish this season at 12.67.

On 36 laps on road courses this season, Larson turned in the fastest time. That’s the highest total in the series, 13 more than the next-closest driver, Shane van Gisbergen (23).

Larson has won two of his last six starts on road courses. His most recent road-course victory came at the 2024 Charlote ROVAL.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 29 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last week: 1st (Atlanta)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 2nd

No. 9 NAPA Gold Filters Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Chicago Street Races 18 340 2 Wins 1 19 0 Poles 0 12 0 Top 5 6 110 1 Top 10 10 181 1 Laps Led 136 5,662 0 Stage Wins 0 38 0 Average Finish 10.3 12.8 12.0

With his victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend, Chase Elliott is now second in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season points standings, 37 markers behind teammate William Byron.

The triumph was his second at Atlanta and his 20th career Cup Series win, making him the fourth driver to reach 20 victories with Hendrick Motorsports.

The 29-year-old advanced to the second round of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Elliott will be up against John Hunter Nemechek in the Chicago Street Race. Elliott has finished better than Nemechek in 14 of 18 events this season, including both road course races.

Elliott’s average finish of 10.23 in 2025 leads the series and is also his second best ever in the first 18 races of a season. He is the only driver to finish in the top 20 in every event so far.

His three consecutive top-five finishes account for the longest active streak in the series and his longest of the season.

Heading into Chicago this weekend, Elliott is tied for the longest active streak of top fives on road courses with three.

The 2020 Cup Series champion has the most road course wins among active drivers and the third all-time behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon (nine) and Tony Stewart (eight). His average finish of 8.84 leads active drivers (minimum four starts).

In the Next Gen era on road courses, Elliott has led 147 laps – the most by a driver without a win so far. His average finish of 9.83 in that span ranks second and his 585 points earned rank third.

Elliott’s autographed race-winning Desi9n to Drive uniform is up for grabs as part of a sweepstakes fundraiser that runs through July 9.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 27 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Week: 37th (Atlanta)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 1st

No. 24 All-Pro Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Chicago Street Races 18 270 2 Wins 1 14 0 Poles 2 15 0 Top 5 7 61 0 Top 10 10 114 1 Laps Led 769 3,747 0 Stage Wins 7 30 0 Average Finish 12.8 15.0 10.5

William Byron is in the midst of a remarkable 2025 season, leading the driver points standings for 15 out of 18 weeks including presently by 37 markers. He has also collected the most stage points (188).

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has paced the field in a NASCAR Cup Series-leading 13 of 18 events for a total of 769 laps (second most).

The driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet has an average starting position of 11th (second best) this season and an average finish of 12.78 (fourth best).

In the Next Gen era on road courses, Byron has a 12.74 average finish and has collected 541 points.

In the last nine road course races, Byron has two wins, two second-place finishes, five top-five finishes and seven top 10s, all tied for the most. He also has led 110 laps which ranks second.

Currently, the 27-year-old driver has three consecutive top-10 finishes on road courses which is tied for the second longest active streak. Byron is one of six drivers who finished in the top 10 at both Circuit of The Americas as well as in Mexico City this year.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 32 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Week: 3rd (Atlanta)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 12th

No. 48 Ally Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Chicago Street Races 18 343 2 Wins 0 8 1 Poles 2 7 0 Top 5 4 44 1 Top 10 9 105 1 Laps Led 157 1,525 8 Stage Wins 0 7 0 Average Finish 17.9 19.3 19.0

After a third-place finish in Atlanta last weekend, Alex Bowman enters this weekend 15th in the playoff standings, 39 points above the elimination line.

The driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet returns to the Chicago Street Course as the defending race winner, having captured his eighth career NASCAR Cup Series victory there in 2024 after leading the final eight laps. Bowman remains the only driver to win on both the Chicago Street Course and the Chicagoland Speedway oval.

The Tuscon, Arizona, native will return to the Windy City on Thursday, July 3, for a full day of community events and media appearances. Bowman’s schedule includes visits to the South Side YMCA for The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Fun Day Festival and to Chicago Animal Care and Control for a pet adoption event. He will also appear at NASCAR’s Speed and Sound Fest at the DuSable Black History Museum where he’ll take part in a fan panel alongside historian Sherman “Dilla” Thomas.

Chicago marks the second race of the five-race NASCAR In-Season Challenge. After defeating Joey Logano in Atlanta, Bowman advanced into the second round and will face Bubba Wallace.

For this weekend’s Chicago race the Best Friends Animal shelter partner is One Tail At A Time in Chicago.

Ally and HENDRICKCARS.COM are teaming up again to give fans the chance to win prizes with this year’s “Open Road Sweepstakes.” Fans can win VIP experiences at various races throughout the season and one lucky winner will hit the open road in a Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss with an Airstream camper. Fans can stop by the Ally Fan Zone to enter the sweepstakes in-person and check out the camper. Fans can also enter at ally.com/sweepstakes/nascar.

Hendrick Motorsports

2025 All-Time Chicago Street Races 18 1,399 2 Wins 5 317* 1** Poles 5 258* 1** Top 5 26* 1,305* 3* Top 10 41* 2,228* 4* Laps Led 1,913* 84,225* 8 Stage Wins 15* 130 0

*Most all time

**Tied for most all time

With Chase Elliott winning and Alex Bowman coming home third at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Hendrick Motorsports pushed its organizational record for consecutive races with a car in the top five to 26 events dating back to last season. It remains the only team to have a top-five finisher in each of this season’s races.

The Hendrick Motorsports engine shop has won 15 combined poles (seven in the NASCAR Cup Series and eight in the Xfinity Series) and 16 combined races (five in the Cup Series, 10 in the Xfinity Series and the preseason Clash) this year.

Hendrick Motorsports has led 40% of all laps raced through 18 events this season. Its 1,913 circuits paced are the third most through a season’s first 18 races in company history. The team has led at least one lap in each of the last 33 races, the longest active streak by any organization and Hendrick Motorsports’ third-longest streak all time

The organization’s 15 combined stage wins are tied for the most ever through 18 races in a season.

Hendrick Motorsports enters this weekend’s race at the Chicago Street Course with Bowman as the event’s defending winner. Kyle Larson sat on the pole for last year’s race. The organization’s three top fives and four top 10s are the most in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Five of the last nine road course races have gone to Hendrick Motorsports. The company leads all teams in poles, wins, top fives, top 10s, laps led and average finish on serpentine tracks in the Next Gen era.

QUOTABLE /



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on the Chicago Street Race: “It’s a really fun event. I love it. I hope the weather is good, rain has kind of come out of no where the last couple of years. I hope it goes good. The fans deserve to see a good race there. I love being in the city and walking to the race track and good food, it’s fun.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on the performance of the team: “We’ve just been doing this long enough to know it all kind of starts and ends with us. We have to make sure we’re doing our part and I’m doing my part. Just bringing everything I can possibly bring every single week. It’s the honest conversations that we have on Monday mornings that are either going to make us better or make us fail. All of the pieces of the puzzle are there. We’re working on the right things. I think I’m asking for the right things out of the car. I’m really proud of our team for just sticking together. I think there’s been so many times that we could have thrown in the towel and really kind of fractured from the inside. It’s a really important thing for me to have climbed that mountain and stood on top of it with AG (Alan Gustafson) and we’ve kind of fallen off that hill. Getting back to the top with him and with our group and doing it together, I think is a really important thing to do. We have so much respect for one another as a team that we’re going to continue to make each other better as we push forward.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on the Chicago Street Race: “Honestly, I’m just hoping we have good weather this weekend in Chicago. The last two years it has rained, and it really changed the dynamic of how the race goes and who is a factor. It would just be cool to see how the race plays out when that element isn’t involved. But even if it is, we have two years of experience with it. I just love the vibe the race brings, racing downtown through the city. It’s unlike the other venues we go to, and I think it brings an element that we need.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on returning to the Chicago Street Race after winning last year: “Going back to Chicago is pretty special. That win last year was huge for me and this 48 team it was one of those races where everything came together at the right time. The street course is such a unique challenge, and the atmosphere is unlike anything else we see all year. I’m excited to get back there, defend that win, and hopefully keep building momentum for the playoff push.”