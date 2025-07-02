Front Row Motorsports: Chicago Street Race Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rasmussen Air & Gas Energy Ford Team

Chicago Street Race Competition Notes

Grant Park 165

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Event: Race 21 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Chicago Street Course (2.2-miles)

#of Laps: 75

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on TNT/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Following last Saturday’s race at the EchoPark Speedway, Noah Gragson advanced to Round 2 in NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge, beating his former Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Chase Briscoe. He will face another former SHR teammate this weekend in the Challenge, going head-to-head with Ryan Preece at the Chicago Street Race. In two previous starts at the 2.2-mile street course, Gragson has one top-15 finish, finishing 14th in 2024 with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Rasmussen Air & Gas Energy (RAGE) returns with Front Row Motorsports to partner with Gragson and the No. 4 team for the 165-mile event. RAGE proudly manufactures, rents, sells, and services industrial air compressor systems and compressed gas equipment. Proudly based in Waterloo, Nebraska, RAGE has grown into a national operation with employees across the country and regional offices in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, and Kentucky.

“At RAGE, we believe compressed air and gas deserve a seat at the table, right beside water, electricity, and natural gas, that’s why we call it the Fourth Utility,” said Larry Rasmussen, CEO, RAGE. “Compressed air powers nearly every product made today – and we engineer the systems that keep it flowing. Our return to NASCAR and FRM is more than visibility – it’s a celebration of what powers performance: speed, teamwork, and the technology behind the scenes.”

“I spent time with Larry this week and was educated on the Fourth Utility – on race day, air powers our tools in the pits,” said Gragson. “What we do in a pit stop, RAGE does in plants across America. There’s something special about running an American company on the car, even more so over the fourth of July weekend – it just feels right.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

RASMUSSEN AIR & GAS ENERGY

Rasmussen Air & Gas Energy was created and began doing business on March 1, 2013. We had the opportunity to take on a product line and ran with it. The name “RAGE” came from combining a few core words that make up our business- air, gas and energy. Adding in Rasmussen made the acronym, RAGE that has taken on a life of its own. Everyone wants “swag” to represent RAGE and you can spot our logo on vehicles driving down the road all over the United States.

What is RAGE? Compressed air systems and compressed gas systems are our core competence. The technologies range from fractional HP to 5,000 HP. Our territory is constantly expanding, and we have the top service technical team that travels to you. We feel our competition does a really good job, but RAGE takes it to the next level.

Why RAGE? At our core, we have an add value mentality. Not only do we provide efficiency and uptime for our customers, but we also have the best of the best within our organization. Without good people, there is no success. There is no doubt that RAGE is victorious because of our people. For more information, visit rage-energy.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.