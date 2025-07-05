XFINITY Series PR

Toyota GAZOO Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Chicago – 07.05.25

THOMPSON TOP TOYOTA IN CHICAGO

CHICAGO (July 5, 2025) – Dean Thompson was the top-finishing Toyota in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Chicago Street Course with a 14th-place result. Thompson rebounded from a 33rd-place starting position in the Sam Hunt Racing No. 26 Toyota GR Supra to earn his seventh top-15 result of the season.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Chicago Street Course
Race 18 of 33 – 110 miles, 50 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Shane Van Gisbergen *

2nd, Connor Zilisch*

3rd, Sheldon Creed*

4th, Austin Hill*

5th, Nick Sanchez*

14th, DEAN THOMPSON

21st, BRANDON JONES

22nd, KAZ GRALA

32nd, JACK PERKINS

34th, TAYLOR GRAY

37th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DEAN THOMPSON, No. 26 Thompson Pipe Group Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 14th

How was your race?

“It was really hot. We started off pretty terrible in practice and qualifying. Learned all day and got better and better and the car was great so I’m really thankful to have this team behind me and proud to have them stick with me. It was a good day.”

